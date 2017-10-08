Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Day 5 - Youth Round 2

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 7:42 am
Alessio Botteri - Day 5 - Pacasmayo Wave Classic 2017 © Si Crowther / IWT
With light winds in the morning and a swell expected to show up in the late afternoon, Head Judge Simeon Glasson was ready to keep riders on hold throughout the day for the potential to run heats. His hopes were well placed with a nice swell and enough wind to run the youth division by 3pm. The hope was to get 3 solid hours of competition as the new swell filled in. Unfortunately the wind didn’t really come to the party, and the swell was a bit slow to fill in. After successfully running the Youth heat, the wind was deemed too light to continue heats.

Joaquin Desriviers - Day 5 - Pacasmayo Wave Classic 2017 © Si Crowther / IWT
Joaquin Desriviers - Day 5 - Pacasmayo Wave Classic 2017 © Si Crowther / IWT



In the first and only heat of the afternoon all youth riders took to the water. Alessio Botteri returned to the water after missing his first youth heat due to an ankle injury. Sabine Zola started Day 5 of the Pacasmayo Classic with a nice wave at the top of the point. The guys were right behind her, all picking off waves in the first 5 minutes of the heat. Zola quickly grabbed her first two waves, then the waiting game was on with judges wanting to see if William Perez, Alessio Botteri and Joaquin Desriviers would be able to grab their second waves in the light wind conditions.

Sabine Zola (Green Ezzy) and Alessio Botteri (Red & Orange Severne) looking for waves during yesterday's Youth heat. - Day 5 - Pacasmayo Wave Classic 2017 © Si Crowther / IWT
Sabine Zola (Green Ezzy) and Alessio Botteri (Red & Orange Severne) looking for waves during yesterday's Youth heat. - Day 5 - Pacasmayo Wave Classic 2017 © Si Crowther / IWT



Botteri caught several nice waves with a little pumping, and once on the wave managed to get some nice vertical turns. Perez was able to pick off a few in the second half of the heat with enough face for some strong cutbacks.

Kevin Pritchard enjoying an end of day surf session. - Day 5 - Pacasmayo Wave Classic 2017 © Si Crowther / IWT
Kevin Pritchard enjoying an end of day surf session. - Day 5 - Pacasmayo Wave Classic 2017 © Si Crowther / IWT



Overall the youth faced a challenging heat, having to show their strengths in the light wind. One heat remains for the Youths to determine the overall champion.

The expectation for Friday is that the waves will continue to build, and competition will resume.

Chris Freeman enjoying an end of day surf session. - Day 5 - Pacasmayo Wave Classic 2017 © Si Crowther / IWT
Chris Freeman enjoying an end of day surf session. - Day 5 - Pacasmayo Wave Classic 2017 © Si Crowther / IWT

Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

GKA Mauritius Finals – The trials begin and the first hearts break
39 riders head out to battle in round one of qualifying stage in Le Morne, a barrelling cross-offshore reef break Bigger than even a regular main event, the trials saw 39 riders head out to battle in round one of this qualifying stage at One Eye in Le Morne, a barrelling cross-offshore reef break situated on the southwest corner of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean
Posted on 8 Sep Top racers gather for back-to-back KiteFoil Regattas in China
It is the third year in succession that the smooth waters off Joy Sea Beach have hosted the fastest kitefoil racers Just a few days after the winners trophies are awarded in Weifang, the athletes will have taken to the road and set up camp for the KiteFoil Gold Cup’s third stop in the notoriously windy spot of Pingtan, where the wildly contrasting conditions could throw up more than a few surprises.
Posted on 8 Sep GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Finals – 71 riders rise to One Eye Challenge
52 men and 19 women signed on the dotted line to take on the infamous One Eye over the next 12 days Airton Cozzolino, who currently leads the men’s division, came into this event hoping to retain his lead and take the official world championship title, but he’s not going to have an easy run of it as, in amongst the 50+ competitors he’ll be up against, there are some of the best waveriders on the planet - not least of which is Matchu Lopes who won the event here last year
Posted on 7 Sep Sardinia Kiteboard Grand Slam confirmed as KiteFoil GoldCup Final
2017 World Champions of IKA KiteFoil Class will be crowned from 04 to 08 October at Poetto Beach, Cagliari, Sardinia. The 2017 World Champions of the IKA KiteFoil Class will be crowned from 04 to 08 October 2017 at Poetto Beach, Cagliari, Sardinia.
Posted on 3 Sep Sean O'Brien takes a podium spot at the FW European Championships
Australia's Sean O'Brien was able to continue his form at second leg of the Formula Windsurfing European Championships Australia's Sean O'Brien was able to continue his form at the second leg of the Formula Windsurfing European Championships in Liepaja, Latvia, finishing in third and putting him in third overall for the three-leg European Championship tour.
Posted on 1 Sep All to play for next week at the GKA Kite-Surf World Tour finals
Matchu Lopes won the main event with Airton Cozzolino in second and Paulino Pereira in third. So, after an incredible event in Fehmarn at the Kitesurf World Cup in Germany last week, it's time to recap - and to soak up the calm before the final storm in Mauritius next week.
Posted on 30 Aug Baja Desert Showdown – Day 5, 6 – Super session relay and super-x fun
The first order was to celebrate our youth division. All of the youth showed tremendous potential throughout the week. With all heats complete and another successful IWT competition in the bag, it was time to get on with some fun. Waves have left us for other coastlines, but the wind is still here in full effect, so the call was made to run a Pro-Am Slalom contest.
Posted on 26 Aug GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Video action highlights so far
A group of riders headed across to the north side to give some lucky local kids their first introduction to kite flying The kids couldn't have hoped for a better group of coaches with two former world champions among the crew in the form of Airton and Keahi to take them through the early stages and it was all smiles on Sudstrand!
Posted on 24 Aug Baja Desert Showdown – Day 4
Scott Shoemaker opted for big gear which allowed him great mobility in his search for waves. He found the longest rides Another beautiful day in Baja, the swell is dropping and the heats start as soon as the wind fills in, providing conditions to finish up the remaining fleets of competition.
Posted on 24 Aug Baja Desert Showdown – Day 3
The strong thermals continued to pulse through on Monday and coupled with the extreme low tides and dying swell Fresh off watching the pros in action the Amateurs were ready to take to the water themselves for round one. By 10:00am Russ Faurot and Casey Hauser showed the crew it was plenty windy with a quick session before heats got underway at 10:40am.
Posted on 23 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy