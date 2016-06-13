Pacasmayo Wave Classic – Day 4 – Meet Peruvian rider William Perez

Local rider William Perez during the Pacasmayo Wave Classic © Si Crowther / IWT

by IWT today at 10:30 amJaime Rojas (owner of El Faro Resort) first met William at the San Nicolas Lagoon in 2014. William caught the eye of Jaime with his unique paddling style while working on a fishing raft. Jaime lent William his stand up paddleboard and shortly thereafter decided to invite him to Pacasmayo. Upon arriving in Pacasmayo and seeing waves for the first time William was intimidated and left to return to his home.Three months later he returned with the confidence to face his fears and learned to paddle in the ocean. With support and encouragement from Jaime, William went in the water every day to learn and train and even entered in a national SUP racing event placing second in 2014.





In 2015 Bettina Gonzalez came to Pacasmayo and taught William to windsurf. Six months later he placed second in the youth division of the AWT Pacasmayo Classic. William continued to train and placed third in the AWT's Amateur division the following year. Bettina says William even went out this past winter in double mast high waves with everyone in El Faro too scared to join, watching in amazement from the resort. He has learned to read the wave in Pacasmayo, perfecting his turns and is constantly improving.



Bettina reflects on how William has grown over the past 3 years with his self confidence growing through the sport of windsurfing. The sport, along with the support of Jaime, has opened many doors for William and his self-esteem and confidence continues to blossom. Recently William went to Lima and learned what an elevator was for the first time. Next week he will fly in an airplane for the first time to arrive in Chile for the contest there. His current plan is to stay in Chile where he can learn to jump and ride a more powerful wave. He looks forward to meeting and windsurfing with even more people in Chile.









Three years ago William never imagined his life could have laid out this way. Now he is a sponsored athlete, paddling and windsurfing with people from around the world with a huge smile on his face.



The local support is amazing as the beach lights up with cheers for William during each of his heats. We are enjoying watching William sail in the Youth and Amateur fleets again this year.





