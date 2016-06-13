Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

Pacasmayo Wave Classic – Day 4 – Meet Peruvian rider William Perez

by IWT today at 10:30 am
Local rider William Perez during the Pacasmayo Wave Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
With the wind and waves down significantly, day four of the Pacasmayo Classic saw another Lay Day. The IWT crew and riders took the day to adventure around the town of Pacasmayo and learn more about local hero William Perez from Cajamarca.

Jaime Rojas (owner of El Faro Resort) first met William at the San Nicolas Lagoon in 2014. William caught the eye of Jaime with his unique paddling style while working on a fishing raft. Jaime lent William his stand up paddleboard and shortly thereafter decided to invite him to Pacasmayo. Upon arriving in Pacasmayo and seeing waves for the first time William was intimidated and left to return to his home.

Three months later he returned with the confidence to face his fears and learned to paddle in the ocean. With support and encouragement from Jaime, William went in the water every day to learn and train and even entered in a national SUP racing event placing second in 2014.

Local rider William Perez during the Pacasmayo Wave Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
Local rider William Perez during the Pacasmayo Wave Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



In 2015 Bettina Gonzalez came to Pacasmayo and taught William to windsurf. Six months later he placed second in the youth division of the AWT Pacasmayo Classic. William continued to train and placed third in the AWT's Amateur division the following year. Bettina says William even went out this past winter in double mast high waves with everyone in El Faro too scared to join, watching in amazement from the resort. He has learned to read the wave in Pacasmayo, perfecting his turns and is constantly improving.

Bettina reflects on how William has grown over the past 3 years with his self confidence growing through the sport of windsurfing. The sport, along with the support of Jaime, has opened many doors for William and his self-esteem and confidence continues to blossom. Recently William went to Lima and learned what an elevator was for the first time. Next week he will fly in an airplane for the first time to arrive in Chile for the contest there. His current plan is to stay in Chile where he can learn to jump and ride a more powerful wave. He looks forward to meeting and windsurfing with even more people in Chile.

Local rider William Perez during the Pacasmayo Wave Classic © Si Crowther / IWT
Local rider William Perez during the Pacasmayo Wave Classic © Si Crowther / IWT



Three years ago William never imagined his life could have laid out this way. Now he is a sponsored athlete, paddling and windsurfing with people from around the world with a huge smile on his face.

The local support is amazing as the beach lights up with cheers for William during each of his heats. We are enjoying watching William sail in the Youth and Amateur fleets again this year.

Results – Pacasmayo Wave Classic © International Windsurfing Tour
Results – Pacasmayo Wave Classic © International Windsurfing Tour

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Giacomo Yacht SaleX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1

Related Articles

IWT Pacasmayo Wave Classic – Day 3
Women’s repechage saw Sam Bittner, Denise Blondet, Bettina and Gisela manage to fight their way back into round three. The Women's round three saw some great sailing from the top women. Maria Andres (Spain) continues to power through her heats with an impressive display of agressive sailing. Sabine Zola (Italy) is distinguishing herself in the women’s fleet showing great wave selection and impressive rail-to-rail sailing.
Posted on 7 Sep GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Finals – 71 riders rise to One Eye Challenge
52 men and 19 women signed on the dotted line to take on the infamous One Eye over the next 12 days Airton Cozzolino, who currently leads the men’s division, came into this event hoping to retain his lead and take the official world championship title, but he’s not going to have an easy run of it as, in amongst the 50+ competitors he’ll be up against, there are some of the best waveriders on the planet - not least of which is Matchu Lopes who won the event here last year
Posted on 7 Sep Pacasmayo Wave Classic – Day 2
On day two here in Pacasmayo the conditions dawned with 4.5 to 5.0 wind and over head high sets so the contest was on! After a big welcome from IWT Director Sam Bittner and 10am briefing at the El Faro Resort in English and Spanish the competitors were primed and ready to hit the water for the first rounds of our Amateurs, Women, Youth and Masters divisions.
Posted on 5 Sep Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Lay Day at El Faro Resort
With better conditions expected later in the week, the IWT crew and riders enjoyed an off day yesterday. With better conditions expected later in the week, the IWT crew and riders enjoyed an off day yesterday. El Faro Adventure Resort in Pacasmayo, Peru is the ideal windsurfing getaway. Located two hours north of Trujillo, El Faro is the escape you need to kick back with friends and enjoy some stellar conditions. The International Windsurfing Tour loves making El Faro home every year
Posted on 5 Sep Sardinia Kiteboard Grand Slam confirmed as KiteFoil GoldCup Final
2017 World Champions of IKA KiteFoil Class will be crowned from 04 to 08 October at Poetto Beach, Cagliari, Sardinia. The 2017 World Champions of the IKA KiteFoil Class will be crowned from 04 to 08 October 2017 at Poetto Beach, Cagliari, Sardinia.
Posted on 3 Sep Sean O'Brien takes a podium spot at the FW European Championships
Australia's Sean O'Brien was able to continue his form at second leg of the Formula Windsurfing European Championships Australia's Sean O'Brien was able to continue his form at the second leg of the Formula Windsurfing European Championships in Liepaja, Latvia, finishing in third and putting him in third overall for the three-leg European Championship tour.
Posted on 1 Sep All to play for next week at the GKA Kite-Surf World Tour finals
Matchu Lopes won the main event with Airton Cozzolino in second and Paulino Pereira in third. So, after an incredible event in Fehmarn at the Kitesurf World Cup in Germany last week, it's time to recap - and to soak up the calm before the final storm in Mauritius next week.
Posted on 30 Aug GKA riders take flight in first Strapless Tow-Up Big-Air competition
The wind was light on Friday but with beautiful sunshine beating down on Fehmarn there was an autograph signing for fans Paulino Pereira manned the jet-ski, gunned the engine and towed the riders who held their edge for as long as possible before sending their kites and boosting while the jet-ski pulled them skywards.
Posted on 27 Aug Baja Desert Showdown – Day 5, 6 – Super session relay and super-x fun
The first order was to celebrate our youth division. All of the youth showed tremendous potential throughout the week. With all heats complete and another successful IWT competition in the bag, it was time to get on with some fun. Waves have left us for other coastlines, but the wind is still here in full effect, so the call was made to run a Pro-Am Slalom contest.
Posted on 26 Aug GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Video action highlights so far
A group of riders headed across to the north side to give some lucky local kids their first introduction to kite flying The kids couldn't have hoped for a better group of coaches with two former world champions among the crew in the form of Airton and Keahi to take them through the early stages and it was all smiles on Sudstrand!
Posted on 24 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy