PSS Sailpac student crew wins J24 Nationals
by Terry Wise today at 12:06 pm
J24 National Championship – AUS5085 CYCA Sailpac is owned by Terry Wise and is part of his Pacific Sailing School fleet of Js in Rushcutters Bay, Sydney. Sean Kirkjian needs very little introduction as one of the country’s top helmsmen and is a multiple Nationals winner, runner up and podium finisher, often with student crews. He is also a Sydney Hobart winner along with many other ocean races. Crew for the Nationals is : At the helm (and still in training) - Sean Kirkjian Veteran J24 sailor Tony Reynolds With graduates of PSS Gosford regatta and the NSW State Championships, Andrew Halliday, Richard Thompson and Mathew Mitchell.
PSS Sailpac student crew wins - J24 National titles 2017 Cruising Yacht Club of Australia ©
Terry Wise has been a long time J24 owner and sailor and with his Pacific Sailing School has brought many young - and older people into sailing Js across Australia. He takes great pleasure in taking students who have never sailed to accomplished sailors within 6 months, mixing it up at the front end of the pack.
