PSS Sailpac student crew wins J24 Nationals

PSS Sailpac student crew wins - J24 National titles 2017 Cruising Yacht Club of Australia © PSS Sailpac student crew wins - J24 National titles 2017 Cruising Yacht Club of Australia ©

by Terry Wise today at 12:06 pmTerry Wise has been a long time J24 owner and sailor and with his Pacific Sailing School has brought many young - and older people into sailing Js across Australia. He takes great pleasure in taking students who have never sailed to accomplished sailors within 6 months, mixing it up at the front end of the pack.





For more information, please email info@pacificsailingschool.com.au or visit the website

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151571