Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J111 728x90

PIC Coastal Classic - Beautiful start forecast for big race to Russell

by Coastal Classic today at 7:04 am
2017 PIC Coastal Classic PIC Coastal Classic http:www.coastalclassic.co.nz
Aucklanders will be in for a treat on Friday morning when more than 150 yachts entered in the PIC Coastal Classic gather off North Head for a colourful mass spinnaker start.

For lovers of yachting the forecast south-westerly breezes will mean a show that can be viewed from any location where you can view the harbour between Devonport Wharf and Orakei Wharf. North Head is traditionally a popular viewing location.

The fleet gets off between 930am and 1000am and showcases the full range of the New Zealand race fleet - from the smallest entrant which is a 7.8m keeler called Floydy Boy up to the massive 21m MOD70 trimaran Beau Geste, arrived in the country recently specifically to challenge the record for this race.

The PIC Coastal Classic is in its 35th year and is 119 nautical miles long. That means for the front runners they can finish in around five hours to beat the current record - although that is unlikely given the forecast this year - with others spending the night and most of the next day at sea.

According to wind prediction service PredictWind.com, this year the first boats probably won't arrive in Russell until Friday night. Of course, in yachting, anything can happen, and that can only be confirmed on the day as things play out.

The PIC Coastal Classic starts on the morning of Friday 20 October. Sponsored by PIC Insurance Brokers for five years, it is New Zealand’s biggest yacht race and one of the biggest of its type in the world. The race starts off Devonport Wharf in Auckland and finishes off Russell Wharf in the Bay of Islands. Supporting sponsors are 36° Brokers, B&G, Zhik, Railblaza, Doyle Stratis, Yachting NZ and Mount Gay Rum, creating a family of sponsors that help deliver this great race each year since 1984.

Enter and follow the race at www.coastalclassic.co.nz and on Facebook.
Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82

Related Articles

Admiral’s Cup Regatta keeps growing
It now seems likely that more than twice that number will take part in the event to be sailed in Sydney on December When an informal committee of offshore veterans first met six months ago to put flesh on the bones of a Classic Yacht Association of Australia idea to hold some form of a regatta to mark the 50th anniversary of Australia’s first win in the Admiral’s Cup their aim was to attract a fleet of 10 yachts. It now seems likely that more than twice that number will take part in event to be sailed in Sydney
Posted today at 6:24 am Still seriously competitive, Amer Sports One enters legends race
Amer Sports One is the fifth boat to enter the Legends Race, which starts from Gothenburg in June 2018. Amer Sports One, the last boat in the Volvo Ocean Race to be skippered by New Zealand’s Grant Dalton, nowadays chief executive of the America’s Cup-winning Emirates Team New Zealand, is the fifth boat to enter the Legends Race, which starts from Gothenburg in June 2018.
Posted today at 4:56 am Sir Ben Ainslie to bolster Land Rover BAR Academy in ESS Act 7
Sir Ben Ainslie, four-time Olympic gold-medallist and America’s Cup sailor, is to return to the Extreme Sailing Series™ Sir Ben Ainslie, the four-time Olympic gold-medallist and America’s Cup sailor, is to return to the Extreme Sailing Series™ as helm of Land Rover BAR Academy for the penultimate Act of the season in San Diego, from 19 – 22 October.
Posted today at 3:35 am Sailors battle on opening day of World Cup Series Japan
Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places. Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places with Kontides following in seventh.
Posted on 17 Oct Clipper Yacht Race - Light airs hinder fleet
The two Chinese team entries, Sanya Serenity Coast and Qingdao, have made some gains overnight. The two Chinese team entries competing in the 2017-18 edition, Sanya Serenity Coast and Qingdao, have made some gains overnight and now sit in third and fifth place respectively.
Posted on 17 Oct Extreme Sailing Series - Oman Air crew confident of closing the gap
Oman Air team head into penultimate Act in the year-long Extreme Sailing Series confident they can close the narrow gap The Oman Air team head into the penultimate Act in the year-long Extreme Sailing Series confident they can close the narrow gap to the top of the overall table.
Posted on 17 Oct 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race, starts 18 October
Well-known navigator Alan Tillyer is the only sailor to have taken part in every Hong Kong to Vietnam Race “The first yacht to finish the inaugural Hong Kong to Vietnam crossed the finish line at Nha Trang at first light, on the first day of the Year of the Rat in 1996. That yacht was Sam Chan’s Nelson Marek 68 FfreeFire. By all accounts the race was a wild ride, and lived up to the predictions of a downwind flyer”
Posted on 17 Oct Australian Sailing Awards to recognise diverse achievements
The first woman to solo circumnavigate Antarctica are among an eclectic selection of high achievers The first woman to solo circumnavigate Antarctica, an America’s Cup-winning skipper and a pair of youth world champions who made a remarkable sacrifice to pursue their Olympic dream are among an eclectic selection of high achievers announced as finalists for the Australian Sailing Awards.
Posted on 17 Oct New Ichi Ban benchmark for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
A double win in her opening race has Matt Allen’s Ichi Ban firming up as a favourite for upcoming Rolex Sydney Hobart A double win in her opening race has Matt Allen’s brand new Ichi Ban firming up as a favourite for the upcoming Rolex Sydney Hobart when the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s 628 nautical mile race starts on Boxing Day.
Posted on 17 Oct Morgan Larson to make Extreme Sailing Series™ return in San Diego
Second US wildcard to be announced following the entry of Lupe Tortilla Demetrio, in the penultimate stage of the season The Californian will skipper Team Extreme San Diego, the second US wildcard to be announced following the entry of Lupe Tortilla Demetrio, in the penultimate stage of the season from 19 – 22 October.
Posted on 17 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy