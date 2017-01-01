Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd

Overall winner crowned at Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta in St. Petersburg

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 2:41 am
Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 3 Paul Todd/Outside Images © www.outsideimages.com
The first event of the 2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta wrapped in St. Petersburg on Sunday. After a weekend of close competition in the Lightning division, the class winner — Steve Hayden, 49, of Lake Mary, Fla. — was awarded the regatta’s overall prize.

Hayden and teammate David Hood had sailed together in the past, but this weekend was their first time back together in the boat after many years. It was also their first time racing with their third teammate, Amy Simenson. When the wind didn’t fill in until after noon, the team on “Gen5,” which was sitting in third place going into the final race, had one chance to push into the top spot. They took the lead early into the first downwind leg, but other teams did their best to close the gap up until the very last inches of the race.

“Laura and Will Jeffers (on “I’d Rather Be Lucky”) kept making the biggest gains downwind, and they actually got ahead of us on the final run,” Hayden said. “We beat them by a boatlength at the finish.”

Hayden comes from a long line of Lightning class sailors. As Overall Winner, he will represent the St. Petersburg regatta at the Helly Hansen Caribbean NOOD Championship Regatta presented by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands this October, just as his father did several years ago.

Overall winner - Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Overall winner - Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



“I’ve grown up in this class, and my kids are fifth generation Lightning sailors,” said Hayden. “That’s why the boat is called ‘Gen5.’ It’s just a big family.”

The Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta brings national and international talent to compete against local sailors on their home waters. The competition was tight this year, with many ties across the 154-boat regatta, and only one local skipper beat out the visitor teams to land at the top of his class: Jim Lindsay in the small but competitive J/24 fleet.

A stand-out performance of the weekend came from Paralympic silver medalist Rick Doerr, of Clifton, N.J., and his crew on the Sonar “Valiant.”

“We kept it as consistent as possible, which I think gave us a huge advantage,” Doerr said. “There were a couple of times when the racing was really close and boats were gaining on us, but we were very patient and everyone was doing their jobs. We were really impressed with our ability to get right back into the groove of things, having been away from it since September.”

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



Doerr’s tactician, Brad Kendell, is a Clearwater, Fla., native who is used to sailing on Tampa Bay. He commented that the team had fun despite tricky weather this weekend and added that it’s “always a good feeling” to win on his home turf.

In the J/70 class, first place winner Peter Bowe, of Baltimore, Md., echoed Doerr’s remarks about the importance of aggressive gear shifting in the shifty weather. The “Tea Dance Snake” skipper typically competes in the Corinthian (professional) level, but with some of his team missing this week, he opted to learn a few new tricks from a hired coach, Jackson Benvenutti.

“He obviously upped our game,” Bowe said, laughing. “We’ve been sailing a long time, but this time we were faster and had better starts. This was our best performance in major regatta.”

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



Also sailing in the J/70s was a group of five local teenagers who were specially selected to compete in the fleet in the Helly Hansen Junior Crew. The teens held their own against a large, talented fleet, landing near the middle at 17th place.

For more information, visit website.

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



Results

Sonar (One Design - Six Boats)

1. Valiant, Sonar, Rick Doerr, Clifton, NJ, USA, 1 -1 -2 -1 -1 ; 6
2. Shamrock, Sonar, John Twomey, Cork, Cork, IRL, 2 -2 -1 -2 -5 ; 12
3. Pingrrrrr, Sonar, Susan Davidson, Palmetto, FL, USA, 3 -5 -6 -3 -2 ; 19

J 24 (One Design - Five Boats)

1. Sight Seeing, J 24, Jim Lindsay, St. Petersburg, FL, USA, 1 -5 -1 -1 -2 ; 10
2. Shock Wave, J 24, Seth Rosenthal, Crystal Beach, FL, USA, 2 -1 -2 -2 -3 ; 10
3. Woodjchuck, J 24, Nathan Bresett, Belleville, Ont, CAN, 4 -3 -3 -3 -1 ; 14

A Cats Classic (One Design - Eighteen Boats)

1. ShackAttack, A-Cat DNA, Ken Marshack, Ridgefield, WA, USA, 2 -1 ; 3
2. Barracuda , A Cat, Craig Yandow, Clearwaterr, FL, USA, 1 -2 ; 3
3. 294, A Class, Stevens Richard, Hoschton, GA, USA, 3 -6 ; 9

A Cats Foiling (One Design - Twenty Boats)

1. Tug Life, A-Class Foiling, Matthew Keenan, Highlands, NJ, USA, 1 -2 ; 3
2. el Presidente, A Cat, Bailey White, Atlanta, GA, USA, 5 -1 ; 6
3. Flight Path East, DNA, Andy Kol , Santa Cruz, CA, USA, 3 -3 ; 6

A Cats (One Design – Thirty-eight Boats)

1. Tug Life, Matthew Keenan, USA, 2 -2 ; 4
2. Barracude, Craig Yandow, USA, 1 -8 ; 9
3. ShackAttack, Ken Marshack, USA, 3 -6 ; 9

J 70 (One Design – Thirty-two Boats)

1. Tea Dance Snake, J 70, Peter Bowe, Baltimore, MD, USA, 1 -7 -1 -4 ; 13
2. Savasana, J 70, Brian Keane, Weston, MA, USA, 3 -2 -2 -6 ; 13
3. Powerplay Racing, J 70, Peter Cunningham, Grand Cayman, CAY, 11 -4 -14 -3 ; 32

Melges 24 (One Design - Ten Boats)

1. MiKEY, Melges 24, Kevin Welch, Anacortes, WA, USA, 6 -1 -1 -1 ; 9
2. Shaka, Melges 24, C: KC Shannon, Fayetteville, GA, USA, 1 -3 -2 -5 ; 11
3. Firewater, Melges 24, George Haynie, Tampa, FL, USA, 2 -2 -4 -3 ; 11

S 2 7.9 (One Design - Six Boats)

1. Rebel496, S2 7.9, John Spierling, Shelby Twp, MI, USA, 1 -1 -1 -3 ; 6
2. Matros , S2 7.9, Tom Bryant, Holland, MI, USA, 2 -2 -4 -2 ; 10
3. None, S2 7.9, Paul Latour, Old Hickory, TN, USA, 5 -5 -2 -1 ; 13

Flying Tiger 7.5 (One Design - Six Boats)

1. 10 - Stripes, Flying Tiger 7.5, Kathy Kushner, Oakville, Ont, CAN, 1 -2 -5 -1 ; 9
2. 01 Accessibi-iT, Flying Tiger 7.5, Ed Weisgerber, Pittsburgh, PA, USA, 2 -1 -2 -4 ; 9
3. 06, Flying Tiger 7.5, Chuck Norton, Oakville, Ont, CAN, 4 -3 -3 -2 ; 12

ORC (ORC - Ten Boats)

1. Deviation, J88, Iris Vogel, USA, 1 -2 -4 -2 ; 9
2. Warrior, Tripp 38, Grant Dumas, USA, 3 -3 -2 -1 ; 9
3. Semper Fi, J 29, Raymond Mannix, USA, 2 -1 -3 -4 ; 10

PHRF 1 (PHRF - Eleven Boats)

1. Raven, Farr 30, Mike Kayusa, Ft. Myers, FL, USA, 1 -2.5 -5 -2 ; 10.5
2. Warrior, Tripp 38, Grant Dumas, St. Petersburg, FL, USA, 5 -4 -2 -1 ; 12
3. Deviation , J 88, Iris Vogel, New Rochelle, NY, USA, 3 -2.5 -6 -3 ; 14.5

PHRF 2 (PHRF - Nine Boats)

1. Semper Fi, J 29, Raymond Mannix, Largo, FL, USA, 1 -1 -1 -2 ; 5
2. Meltemi, S2 9.1, Alexander Korakis, Tampa, FL, USA, 2 -2 -3 -1 ; 8
3. Fully Involved, B-25, Steve Vincent, Tampa, FL, USA, 3 -3 -4 -3 ; 13

Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Zhik Isotak Ocean 660x82

Related Articles

Val Hodge Trophy kicks off Day 1 of Port Phillip Women's Champs Series
Royal Yacht Club of Victoria (RYCV) played host to Race Day 1 of the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series (PPWCS) The Royal Yacht Club of Victoria (RYCV) played host to the Race Day 1 of the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series (PPWCS), yesterday, Sunday 19th February, 2016. The Val Hodge Trophy is named after one of RYCV’s earliest female boat owners, Val Hodge, who joined the Club in 1985 with her husband, Arthur.
Posted today at 3:32 am Banjo’s Shoreline Crown Series Bellerive Regatta - Winners announced
Hobart yachtsman Rob Gough yesterday proved he is one of Tasmania’s most talented and versatile sailors Hobart yachtsman Rob Gough yesterday proved he is one of Tasmania’s most talented and versatile sailors, winning the highly competitive SB20 one-design sports boat class at the Banjo’s Shoreline Crown Series Bellerive Regatta.
Posted today at 3:06 am Banjos Shoreline Crown Series 2017 – SB20 fleet images by Jane Austin
Jane Austin provided these images of SB20 fleet from Banjo’s Shoreline Crown Series Regatta. Jane Austin provided these images of SB20 fleet – the largest in Australia and internationally. The SBs sail as a OD class within the Crown Series Regatta.
Posted on 19 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 race kicks off tomorrow
The light air forecast is not good news for the Italian ocean racing trimaran which is designed for much stronger winds. Soldini’s men have been monitoring the weather situation closely after the formation of a low-pressure storm system far to the north of Antigua disrupted the normal strong trade wind conditions.
Posted on 19 Feb Vendée Globe – Roura to finish Monday morning with Super Superbigou
Eleven skippers have already finished and eleven were forced to abandon their race. Seven solo racers were still at sea this Sunday afternoon. Eleven skippers have already finished and eleven were forced to abandon their race.
Posted on 19 Feb Spectacular opening for the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600
The highly acclaimed Antigua Band 1761 took to the stage and lit the blue touch paper. Sailors enjoyed a traditional Caribbean welcome with the Panache Steel Orchestra opening the musical entertainment, complimentary drinks and fine Caribbean fayre.
Posted on 19 Feb MC38 Nationals wrap at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club
A fast-closing Crichton and his team on Maserati were North Sails 'Boat of the Day' with a third in race eight. A fast-closing Crichton and his team on Maserati were North Sails 'Boat of the Day' with a third in race eight.
Posted on 19 Feb Ginger conquers Pittwater for fourth MC38 Australian Championship
A fickle last day closed up final pointscore. Ginger laid foundations in first two days and went out to race defensively Ginger (CYCA) laid the foundations in the first two days and went out to race defensively, putting a target on Dark Star’s (RPAYC) back, and Neville Crichton’s Maserati (RNZYS/CYCA) crew cleverly read what breeze there was to move into second overall.
Posted on 19 Feb Balance cleans up in Sydney Newcastle Race
Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race taking line honours Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance has almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race, taking line honours and winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall, only missing breaking the record she set last year in the Ocean Pointscore Series conducted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.
Posted on 19 Feb MC38 Nationals action-shots by Dinghy Fever Photography
Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 MC38 Nationals on Pittwater. Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 MC38 Nationals on Pittwater.
Posted on 18 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy