Over 110 teams soak up stunning Sail Port Stephens

by Nic Douglass on 7 Apr
Koa and Patrice - Sail Port Stephens Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
From the Pantaenius Performance Cruising and Racing divisions and their picturesque passage race, to over twenty Sports Boats taking part in their National Championship alongside the Seabreeze Super 12 State Championship inside, and the Garmin IRC NSW State Championship offshore, there was SO much going on for the second part of Sail Port Stephens yesterday!

I managed to get to all of the race courses, thanks to Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance, and some serious skill and speed of my Pantaenius rib driver! All but impossible!

Enjoy the gallery, and the live video coverage from the Garmin IRC NSW State Championship below.

More adventures today and tomorrow with thanks to Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance. You can head to my Facebook, or the Sail Port Stephens Facebook Page or website to keep in touch while the racing is happening!

The majesty of colour - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Offshore with Yeah Baby - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Glorious conditions and scenery with the passage race - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Glorious colour with the passage race - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Light conditions were frustrating for some, but stunning for others - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Neil Newton on the pumps on board Balance - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Great viewing for all... - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Happy times with REO Speedwagon - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
In the swell with Ichi Ban - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Into the mark rounding with Yeah Baby - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Meet the Clipper 2017-18 crew - Adam and Ian Cristol
Adam Cristol’s first experience on water didn’t exactly foreshadow a future that included racing across world’s oceans. Adam Cristol’s first experience on the water didn’t exactly foreshadow a future that included racing across the world’s oceans.
Posted today at 5:26 am Fluky Friday challenges the Sail Port Stephens fleet
Whether refreshed or broken from Thursday’s layday crews racing a record fleet of 112 boats lined up for the second half A whole lot more sailors joined those who opted for the extended week-long experience of the three-day Commodores Cup then rolling into the three-day Pantaenius Port Stephens Trophy after the layday.
Posted on 7 Apr Big fleet racing in Store for Melges 20s in Porto Venere
The first European Melges 20 World League event is upon us this weekend with more than 30 teams registered. The first European Melges 20 World League event is upon us this weekend with more than 30 teams registered. Melges 20s representing nine different countries will attend, kicking off what will be one of the most sensational seasons of sportboat racing anywhere in the world!
Posted on 7 Apr 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup
5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda 5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda. The countdown continues to what many experts are predicting could be the greatest America’s Cup in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy international sport.
Posted on 7 Apr Chicken Lips brings the country to Sail Port Stephens
Mark Hillis’s trailable Fareast 28 Chicken Lips hails from the NSW Riverina re Mark Hillis’s trailable Fareast 28 Chicken Lips hails from the NSW Riverina region where a lack of wide deep-water lakes means the crew has to travel from Wagga Wagga for their racing fix.
Posted on 7 Apr Guillaume Verdier to create new One Design yacht for Volvo Ocean Race
The edition after this one, the 14th, will be contested in new One Design racing yachts designed by Guillaume Verdier Verdier has joined the Volvo Ocean Race Design Team and is currently working with the race on the crucial issue of whether the new boat will be a monohull or multihull. The final decision on the proposed designs will be announced on 18 May at an event in Gothenburg, the home of the race’s owners and title sponsors Volvo.
Posted on 6 Apr Zhik named official technical clothing partner by team AkzoNobel
Zhik has been selected by team AkzoNobel as its official technical clothing partner for the Volvo Ocean Race. The crew will race across four oceans and encounter some of the most extreme weather conditions known to man during their nine-month circumnavigation. From the freezing waters and winds of the southern latitudes, to the sweltering heat of the equatorial zones, the sailors will rely on Zhik's technology and design expertise to keep them operating at peak performance.
Posted on 6 Apr Myth. Busted!
Oink oink, and here is the proof. Just watch it fly. Oink oink, and here is the proof. Just watch it fly...
Posted on 6 Apr A prime example of determination to reach Sail Port Stephens
The lengths that some skippers go to for a few days racing at Sail Port Stephens has just been stretched The lengths that some skippers go to for a few days racing at Sail Port Stephens has just been stretched by the Victorian 52-footer Prime Example.
Posted on 6 Apr Save on GO XSE during Simrad® Just GO! Promotion
You can fit boat with an all-in-one navigation product for cruising, fishing and keep more of your money where you want You can fit your boat with an all-in-one navigation product for cruising, fishing and watersports and keep more of your money where you want it – in your wallet.
Posted on 6 Apr
