Over 110 teams soak up stunning Sail Port Stephens

Koa and Patrice - Sail Port Stephens Nic Douglass / Koa and Patrice - Sail Port Stephens Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass on 7 AprI managed to get to all of the race courses, thanks to Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance, and some serious skill and speed of my Pantaenius rib driver! All but impossible!Enjoy the gallery, and the live video coverage from the Garmin IRC NSW State Championship below.Race 1 startRace 2 startMore adventures...More adventures today and tomorrow with thanks to Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance. You can head to my Facebook , or the Sail Port Stephens Facebook Page or website to keep in touch while the racing is happening!























































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152910