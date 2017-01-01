Over 100 boats entered in SSANZ Two Handed NZ Rigging 60 Race

Photo of start of previous Anzac 150 - SSANZ NZ Rigging 60 Deb Williams Photo of start of previous Anzac 150 - SSANZ NZ Rigging 60 Deb Williams

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155264

by Deb Williams today at 9:30 pmThis diverse fleet includes boats from Awen (Imoca 60) to Puddleduck (Pied Piper) racing in 9 divisions in the first race of the popular SSANZ Safety at Sea Triple Series.The forecast is for 15 – 20 knots and heavy rain which shouldn’t prove an issue for the two-handed boats as they race around the Hauraki Gulf in short or longhaul courses. This popular series sees competitors sailing shorthanded and braving wintery conditions tempted by the bragging rights and prize pool on offer.Young 88s, Farr 1020s and Stewart 34s are well represented in the divisions which should result in some close class racing, while the 8 boats in the multi-hull division are usually good for some thrills (but hopefully not spills).Close racing is also expected in the biggest division (Longhaul) with 27 boats due to cross the start line in that division. Boats will be once again running Predictwind trackers so others can follow the race from the comfort and warmth at home and hopefully watch the live streaming of the race starts from 9am Saturday.