Over 100 boats entered in SSANZ Two Handed NZ Rigging 60 Race

by Deb Williams today at 9:30 pm
Photo of start of previous Anzac 150 - SSANZ NZ Rigging 60 Deb Williams
Over 100 boats have entered and are expected on the start line of the SSANZ NZ Rigging 60 race this Saturday 8 July.

This diverse fleet includes boats from Awen (Imoca 60) to Puddleduck (Pied Piper) racing in 9 divisions in the first race of the popular SSANZ Safety at Sea Triple Series.

The forecast is for 15 – 20 knots and heavy rain which shouldn’t prove an issue for the two-handed boats as they race around the Hauraki Gulf in short or longhaul courses. This popular series sees competitors sailing shorthanded and braving wintery conditions tempted by the bragging rights and prize pool on offer.

Young 88s, Farr 1020s and Stewart 34s are well represented in the divisions which should result in some close class racing, while the 8 boats in the multi-hull division are usually good for some thrills (but hopefully not spills).

Close racing is also expected in the biggest division (Longhaul) with 27 boats due to cross the start line in that division. Boats will be once again running Predictwind trackers so others can follow the race from the comfort and warmth at home and hopefully watch the live streaming of the race starts from 9am Saturday.
