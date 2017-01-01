Please select your home edition
Outdoor event deck features at the Sydney International Boat Show

by AAP Medianet today at 1:10 pm
Marina by night Sydney International Boat Show
Unique features of the new International Convention Centre, which opened to much fanfare only recently, are allowing Sydney International Boat Show organisers to really show off this world class venue.

One such feature is the Event Deck, which adjoins the Upper Level Exhibition Halls. The ICC boasts both upper and lower exhibition floors that will be fully utilised by the Boat Show.

The Event Deck is becoming a talking point for many, with the occupants of the city sky line having a bird’s eye view of activities. On arrival, the immediate impact will come from three oversized pools adorning the area.

Visitors can watch, learn and for those willing to brave the weather, try a kayak or stand up paddleboard (SUP). A host of demonstrations will run non-stop during the daylight hours of the show. Watch a SeaBob in action, learn all about SUP Yoga and fitness or you can even paddle to music. For those with young ones, have them try out a kids’ mini-bumper boat.

The Event Deck will include a huge display of sports racing boats for those with speed in their blood. Those looking for a more relaxed outlook should check out the Prawn and Oyster Bar or have a refreshing drink in the Garden Deck. Kids won’t miss out either, with a fun ice-cream parlour.

Toss in a little music from Bondi Beach Radio and there will be fun to be had by all.

Halls will open from 10am to 8pm, while the Marina will open from 10am up until 7pm. Tickets can be purchased online now, and if you buy online you will be entered into a draw to win a Hobie 10’5 Eclipse valued at $2,890. Visitors wanting more information or to buy tickets should visit the website
