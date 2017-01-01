Please select your home edition
Ours or Theirs?

by John Curnow, Editor Sail-World AUS today at 7:28 pm
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
So if last week’s ditty was entitled ‘Mine or Yours?’, then this week just had to be Ours or Theirs? That stands for ‘Ours’, as in Aussie, or ‘Theirs’, as in Kiwi. Ultimately, all of it is more than a tad Antipodean, anyway, and that is precisely the way we should probably look at it. As we go to press, i.e. hit the send button, for it is a long time since ink has hit the paper, the Kiwis stand at four to one up.

Two races are scheduled in the up to 12 knots forecasted, but the powers that be were reviewing (yeah right) the option of a third. Can’t see that happening given the ‘shape’ of things, but you never know. Should it come to pass, however, and ETNZ scoop the pool as well, then AC35 could all be over as you read this. No more nip’n’tuck with asymmetric foils. Time to plan for Lake Garda or the Viaduct, or both! Sandbagging wins again, and the AC retains it long held air of mystery and intrigue.

Dennis Conner returns the America's Cup to USA - Fremantle, February 1987 © Bruce Jarvis
Dennis Conner returns the America's Cup to USA - Fremantle, February 1987 © Bruce Jarvis



Could not help noticing that one Dennis Conner even feels it is time for the Auld Mug to come back downunder, once more. He had been hated by many in both Australia and New Zealand, but if you ever saw the video of the panel discussion with he and John Bertrand at an Etchells World Championship in Melbourne, then you probably have a differing opinion. One thing is for sure, you knew you were going to get it as it is, and recently, he stayed true to form and did not hold back at all.

Just like the VOR, the present AC Administration had touted a two-year cycle, to which Conner had said on air with Rachel Smalley in NZL, 'I like what I'm hearing about the possibility of going back to a mono hull and not making it the same circus that we have [in Bermuda].'

Reflecting on how the TV ratings are bad and the hotel rooms are empty, Conner said, 'It used to be something special and they've turned this into a completely different event.” He then went on to add, 'People want to go back to what they saw in Auckland with a downtown event, the centre of the America's Cup, everybody having a great time, lots of people, lots of boats, lots of spectators and I see nothing but good to come out of it.'

Two to three times wind speed as boat speed. Yep. It’s called SuperFoiler for a reason! © John Curnow
Two to three times wind speed as boat speed. Yep. It’s called SuperFoiler for a reason! © John Curnow



So then, it is important to note that the whole notion does not just apply to AC. A wise, or is that wise-cracking (and he’ll very much appreciate the difference) West Australian said to me just the other day how Australia has lost a bit of it’s world-renowned can do attitude in an ocean of political correctness. That’s a fair comment, but to show that it has not died out entirely, and can still be fully ignited in the bowels of the turbine when required, Bill and Jack Macartney present the SuperFoiler as a case in point, the flag atop the mountain, or literally, standing head and shoulders above the rest.

Heading back up to the top, as it were, where the headline came from is that the very genesis of the SuperFoiler Grand Prix idea is all Aussie, as too is the cash, know-how, plan, hulls, and development, but the spars and foils are Kiwi. (Yes the designer is a Seppo, but a bloody good one at that!) Ultimately, what I am saying is that maybe it is time in this age of global commercialisation to not hold onto rules to tightly, but rather allow for some collaboration by creating space for some other shoulders next to you on the grindstone.

Final day race – America's Cup J-Class Regatta © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
Final day race – America's Cup J-Class Regatta © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com



Right. Before we get so deep as to make the Mindanao Trench look like a puddle, we’ll just say well done to the Poms for the Youth AC, and how glorious were the J’s? Thank you Ingrid and Carlo for making my day, and I dare say equally so for many, many others.

So just as Tim Shaw said, “But wait! There’s more.” Now you will have to go to the website for other news, where buried in amongst the plethora of stories from the 35th rendition of the America’s Cup, you’ll find plenty of things like articles on the 52 Super Series, Finns, Kieler Woche, Para World Sailing Championships, Extreme Sailing Series, J-Class, Jon Sanders 10th, Optis, Youth AC, Paynesville in Gippsland, VOR, The Bridge, J24s, Hammo, and much, much more.

Also, well done to all the associations and events for all the news you have been supplying. Keep it up. Readers await you! Please ensure you have your club or class do the same via the submit function, just up in the top right of the Sail-World home page. In the meantime, go for a wander to review the proverbial plethora of material for you to explore on the site, from all over the globe. Also, do keep a weather eye on Sail-World. We are here to bring you the whole story…

