Osprey Technical to launch B&G instrument app

by Marine Advertising Agency today at 12:35 pm
Osprey Technical Ltd, marine electronic installation specialists are proud to announce their first app. This new app is designed to work on the iPhone and Apple Watch and is purely for B&G marine electronics. The app enables the watch wearer to view instrument data from the displays on their wrist!

The Osprey team are passionate about sailing and marine electronics and so have used this knowledge and experience to develop a new app for sailors. Working solely with B&G, the app uses the built-in Wi-Fi of the individual units to transmit data to the Apple Watch without the need for a third party software. The data fetch process is also dynamic meaning software updates and other variables will also be retrieved.

In addition, when activated on the Apple Watch, it will automatically start ‘Activity Mode’ and therefore lock the screen against water droplets. When the watch is not elevated or being looked at, it will go to “sleep mode” to save power. When the wrist is raised it will instantaneously wake and reconnect to fetch the latest values. This feature was requested specifically by the GC32 sailing teams that Osprey work with but is expected to be welcomed by a wider audience.

Depending on the crew member’s role on board, they require access to different data sets. The app enables individuals to tailor the data they see on the Apple Watch. This also provides an alternative to a repeater display if limited for space on board.

Currently in Beta mode, the app is being tested by some of the world’s best navigators, and their teams, including Wouter Verbrak, Jonny Malbon, and Miles Seddon.

Above: An example of how the interface displays and the menu structure. © Marine Advertising Agency
Once testing is complete, the app will be available to purchase on the App Store. To find out more, contact a member of the team at Osprey on info@ospreytechnical.com. A member of the team will be available to answer.

