Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J70 728x90

Osaka in overdrive for Maria Island Race win

by Peter Campbell today at 2:52 pm
The two-handed, women crew sailing Morning Mist – Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell
Prominent Targa rally driver, yachtsman and Hobart surgeon Michael Pritchard shifted his canting keel Cookson 50 Osaka into overdrive today to win line honours in the 70th Tasports Maria Island Race.

The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race entrant finished by 22 miles ahead of nearest rival, last year’s line winner Tilt, skippered by Peter Cretan.

Osaka which crossed the final line at Hobart’s Castray Esplanade at 16:28pm, Tilting finishing at 18:37pm.

Osaka, which won the 2013 Sydney Hobart race as Victoire, clinched victory with a high-speed spinnaker run back down Tasmania’s rugged East Coast on Friday night and yesterday morning.

She rounded the northern tip of elongated Maria Island at 7am yesterday after a tough beat to windward overnight from Tasman Island.

Heading south and once clear of the Mercury Passage, Osaka doubled her lead over the fleet, surfing downwind at 15 knots towards Tasman Island.

Winds were lighter in Storm Bay and for the final windward leg up the Derwent, giving her an elapsed time of 21 hours and 28 minutes.

Oskana takes line honours in the 70th Maria Island Race © Stephen Shield
Oskana takes line honours in the 70th Maria Island Race © Stephen Shield



This was well outside the race record of 18 hours 49 minutes and six seconds, set by the TP5 Cougar II in the 2014 race. Nevertheless, Osaka’s victory is an impressive trial for next month’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, the result of many hours of day and night training for her talented crew.

Tilt crossed the finish line at 18:37 hours with the rest of the fleet well astern in the River Derwent, Storm Bay or still approaching Tasman Island.

The Kettering Yacht Club entrant, Rad, skippered by Gus McKay, at that stage had moved into third in fleet, ahead of David Aplin’s Whistler and Shaun Tiedemann’s Philosopher.

With the wind easing away in late afternoon and early evening, Osaka appears to have lost her grip on handicap honours.
At 8pm, Whistler was holding provisional first place under IRC and AMS handicap categories while Rad was number one in the PHS scoring.

Philosopher was second in all three handicap categories with positions likely to change over the final sail up the Derwent last evening.

Tilt was the early leader from the start on Friday evening – Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell
Tilt was the early leader from the start on Friday evening – Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell


Rad from Kettering Yacht Club had a good race – Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell
Rad from Kettering Yacht Club had a good race – Maria Island Race © Peter Campbell

Southern Spars - 100X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

11th Yisunsin Cup International Yacht Race – Day 1
It is one of the biggest Regattas in Korea with 50 entries this year, hosted at Gyeong-Nam province and Tongyeong City. The event started with the on-water parade followed by the first warning signal of the offshore race of the day. The 50 boats sailed fast downwind to reach the buoy close to the Soji island. The light breeze dropped down during the day making it harder for most of the boats to finish the race.
Posted today at 2:34 pm Volvo Ocean Race - No clear leader as fleet dives south before turn
According to Predictwind.com the fleet leaders are expected to finish within a few days of each other According to the weather routing function of Predictwind.com the fleet leaders are expected to finish within a few days of each other when Leg 2 finishes in five and a half or six days time in Cape Town, South Africa. Winds are still moderate in strength with the sleigh ride just two days away once the boats reach the latitude of Cape Town and make the turn for the finish line.
Posted today at 9:06 am Garmin to prepare for non-emergency medevac of Erik Hellstrom
Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his Garmin team are making preparations for a non-emergency medevac of Erik Hellstrom Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his Garmin team are making preparations for a non-emergency medevac of round the world crew member Erik Hellstrom who is suffering from an ongoing abdominal condition.
Posted today at 7:09 am Akatea makes a statement in the Lipton Cup Regatta
Eoin Fehsenfeld’s Shaw 11 Akatea shot out of the blocks in the first race of the 2017 Lipton Cup Series Eoin Fehsenfeld’s Shaw 11 Akatea shot out of the blocks in the first race of the 2017 Lipton Cup series to register a solid line honours win over Bruce McKraken’s First 45, Ikon, but drew attention to itself for all the wrong reasons in the second race, which was started under a “U” flag after a general recall. Akatea was left with nowhere to go when she reached the line about ten seconds early
Posted on 17 Nov Historic addition to Marlay Point Overnight Race
For the first time in its 50-year history, the Marlay Point Overnight Race will include a classic division in 2018. For the first time in its 50-year history, the Marlay Point Overnight Race will include a classic division in 2018. The countdown is on until the CH Robinson 50-year anniversary of the Marlay Point Overnight Race (MPONR), which will take place on March 10, 2018. This iconic annual event starts at sunset and sees a large fleet of mono and multi hull trailer sailors racing through the night
Posted on 17 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – Dick eyes record books
It would be record-breaking victory for Dick, who would become the only person in the history of this double-handed race The podium places look take but behind Des Voiles et Vous!, Three other Imoca finally emerged from the Doldrums last night and have started to accelerate again: Malizia II, Bastide Otio and Initiatives Cœur. They were positioned east and were the big winners.
Posted on 17 Nov Solo Round the World – François enters Indian Ocean in a record time
The MACIF skipper seemed very confident this Friday morning, telling us about the sensations on board On Thursday, François Gabart entered the Indian Ocean in a record time of 12 days, 22 hours, and 20 minutes. This Friday he is taking advantage of calmer weather to rest up and give his boat a once over.
Posted on 17 Nov Volvo Ocean Race teams leverage up with crucial 24 hours ahead
Bouwe Bekking's Team Brunel were today the most westerly boat having gybed onto starboard at 0900 UTC For several hours Bekking's Dutch-flagged boat was actually pointing in the opposite direction to Cape Town, much to the amazement of some race fans glued to the tracker.
Posted on 17 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 17 – Sleigh ride begins ahead of Ocean Sprint
There has been no change to the top of the leaderboard with Sanya Serenity Coast remaining in first place Visit Seattle has moved up the leaderboard into third position and is closely followed by Qingdao, which is playing its Joker, in fourth place. Skipper of Qingdao, Chris Kobusch, said: “We are flying! The westerly winds filled in and we had a great run under spinnaker all day yesterday.”
Posted on 17 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – The notorious crossing
As the fleet head south towards the equator, the impact of doldrums has become evident with delayed ETA for next Friday. The stamina and focus required to sail in these extreme conditions has been reportedly “fatiguing”, but the duo are well adjusted to a natural routine that feels “more like home every day”, says Phil.
Posted on 17 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy