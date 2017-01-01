Please select your home edition
Oracle win Qualifiers - Emirates choose Land Rover BAR to face in Semi

by Nic Douglass today at 3:51 am
Emirates Team New Zealand and SoftBank Team - 2017 America's Cup www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing

This morning's catch up with Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We chat about the expected thunderstorms today, the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Series draw, and the 'bonus point'. If round robin two is not completed day Emirates Team New Zealand will not be able to win the qualifying series, if it is completed, whoever wins the race between ETNZ and Oracle Team USA, the first match of the day will have the bonus point. As Iain said, 'Stay Tuned'! Nic.





Interviews after racing

From the final day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifying Series including the Challenger Series draw, with plenty of interviews for you to enjoy! Up first (I nearly cried in this one!!), chatting with Franck Cammas of Groupama Team France on their exit from the Cup; 'It was a hard day because it was our last race, and because we sailed like shit'. That really sticks in my mind as a sailor because we have all had those days. We covered in detail their campaign and what it meant to the whole team, and what is next.

Then I spoke with James Spithill on the 'bonus point' and what that all means. Effectively the final AC is the first to seven, but the challenger will now start on -1 points so will have to win eight matches to take the Cup from Oracle Team USA.

We caught the press conference next, she and the decision from Emirates Team New Zealand (which Jimmy reported his spies had filled him in on to add fuel to the fire) to race Land Rover BAR where we were able to talk with Ben Ainslie and Peter Burling on their match up, which will start tomorrow with two races, first to five and also Nathan Outteridge of Artemis Racing on the match up with SoftBank Team Japan and their overall goals for this event.

Lots happening, and we are right here in the middle of it! Make sure you check out our blog for all of the adventures so far, on TV, radio and on the website.



Nautical Channel Update

Here is our update from our Nautical Channel segment that airs to over 22 million people daily from the second last day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifier Series in Bermuda. Check out my interviews, interwoven with racing footage and on board shots, as well as my commentary of the day’s events! Interviews from today will be up shortly! https://www.facebook.com/sailorgirlnic?fref=mentions Nic.



For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com, or subscribe to 'Adventures Weekly', and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.

The Nautical Channel, is the only international TV channel dedicated to the world of nautical sports and lifestyle available to over 22 million subscribers, in 52 countries, in English, French and German.
