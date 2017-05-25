Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Oracle Team USA's quest for a 'three-peat' begins on Saturday

by Oracle Team USA today at 2:56 am
Oracle Team USA - 35th America’s Cup Ricardo Pinto
The two-time defending champion of the America’s Cup, Oracle Team USA, scheduled to open its title defence with a race against Groupama Team France in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Friday, will now need to wait a further day.

Gale force winds and heavy rains are forecast to buffet Bermuda on Friday and organizers have decided to postpone racing until Saturday.

“I think it’s the right decision to make this call early and give everyone enough notice,” said Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill. “It’s a shame, but the good news is that by Saturday we have some great weather coming in for the next week or so. We’ve waited over two years for this. Another day won’t hurt.”

25/05/2017, Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda), 35th America's Cup, 1 day to go, skippers press conference © ACEA - Photo Gilles Martin-Raget http://photo.americascup.com/
25/05/2017, Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda), 35th America's Cup, 1 day to go, skippers press conference © ACEA - Photo Gilles Martin-Raget http://photo.americascup.com/



Skipper Jimmy Spithill and his team have been based in Bermuda since early in 2015, preparing to win the America’s Cup for the third consecutive time.

“It was a strategic decision to set up here early and be the first team on the ground. You can’t shortcut the hours spent on the water in the venue,” Spithill said at the opening press conference. “It is one of the most beautiful places in the world and the Bermudians have been incredibly friendly and are very proud. With any venue we go to it is the people who make it and they are top level.

“It gives us extra motivation as the nominated home team, as well as representing the United States, and to have them cheering for us is huge, we want to make them proud and I definitely think that home support will make a huge difference.”

25/05/2017, Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda), 35th America's Cup, 1 day to go, skippers press conference © ACEA - Photo Gilles Martin-Raget http://photo.americascup.com/
25/05/2017, Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda), 35th America's Cup, 1 day to go, skippers press conference © ACEA - Photo Gilles Martin-Raget http://photo.americascup.com/



Following the press conference, Oracle Team USA took to the Great Sound race course area for a final tune up run in top-end conditions over 20-knots.

In the strong winds, Oracle Team USA hit new performance standards for its America’s Cup Class boat.

“The harder you push these boats, the faster you go. It’s as simple as that,” Spithill said somewhat prophetically at the press conference. “People wonder why F1 cars slide off the track when they have the best drivers in the world, but it’s because they’re trying to get everything they can out of the cars. For us, it’s no different.”

The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers hold the promise of a bonus point in the Match, should Oracle Team USA top the standings at the end of the double Round Robin series, providing added motivation.

“We are approaching this to win, that’s our goal,” said Spithill. “That point is worth fighting for.”

Watch the 35th America's Cup

Full programming details for watching the 35th America's Cup can be found here.

Pantaenius - Fixed ValueJeanneau Sunfast 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

America's Cup - Images from the final Practice Day on the Great Sound
Several of the America's Cup teams had a last work out on the Great Sound, Bermuda today. Several of the America's Cup teams had a last work out on the Great Sound, Bermuda today. Originally Practice Racing was scheduled with all teams being required to participate. However in the fresh conditions close to the limit allowed for racing, participation was made voluntary, and three teams headed out onto the Great Sound.
Posted on 25 May America's Cup - Day 1 postponed due to strong wind forecast
Strong wind forecast forces cancellation of first day of racing in the 35th America's Cup The America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA), and America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM), have announced that the strong winds in Bermuda have meant that Day 1 of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers and the Official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America’s Cup have had to be postponed.
Posted on 25 May America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand ready to race
Emirates Team New Zealand will begin their fight for redemption from San Francisco tomorrow Emirates Team New Zealand will begin their fight for redemption from San Francisco tomorrow when racing kicks off with the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda. After 4 long years of reflection, rebuild and refocus the team is excited by the challenge ahead.
Posted on 25 May America's Cup - Livestream of Media Conference in Bermuda
The pre-series Media Conference for the 35th America's Cup was held at noon at the America's Cup Village The pre-series Media Conference for the 35th America's Cup was held at noon at the America's Cup Village in the Royal Dockyard. The conference was your typical pre-series conference with everyone avoiding controversy, with the occasional jibe from Oracle Team USA's Jimmy Spithill at the Kiwi media and Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted on 25 May America's Cup - Oracle Team USA's Grant Simmer on 'Teams'
Grant Simmer (AUS) is probably the most experienced America's Cup sailor and team member in Bermuda Grant Simmer (AUS) is probably the most experienced America's Cup sailor and team member in Bermuda for the 35th America's Cup. His long career started in 1983 when he was navigator aboard Australia II, he won again in a team management role in Alinghi (SUI) and joined Oracle Team USA just after the team nosedived and all but destroyed their first AC72 in October 2012.
Posted on 25 May 35th America’s Cup - Opening day weather forecast
The America’s Cup Village is ready, excitement is building for the eagerly anticipated start of the 35th America’s Cup. The America’s Cup Village is ready, the teams are prepared and excitement is building for the eagerly anticipated start of the 35th America’s Cup. The weather has been excellent this week, and is forecast to remain good on Saturday (27th May) and next week, however the current forecast for Friday 26th May is showing wind levels gusting above 30 knots in the afternoon.
Posted on 25 May America's Cup - Live Commentary by Peter Montgomery on Radio Sport
For those unable to watch the video broadcast on Sky TV, PJ Montgomery will be carrying a live commentary on Radio Sport For those unable to watch the video broadcast on Sky TV, top yachting commentator PJ Montgomery will be carrying a live commentary on Radio Sport of the first day's racing commencing at 8.00am and thereafter on the regular race start time of 5.00am NZT.
Posted on 25 May Bermuda Soundings - Only two more sleeps 'til Christmas - or three?
This is the first of what will hopefully become a log of on and off the water happenings from Bermuda This is the first of what will hopefully become a log of on and off the water happenings which don't normally make the regular racing news, from the 35th America's Cup stage on the Great Sound, Bermuda. In just two more sleeps it will be the equivalent of Christmas Day for America's Cup fans around the world. Except this Christmas has been four years in the building.
Posted on 24 May America's Cup - Strong winds forecast for Race Day 1 of Qualifiers
Racing looks unlikely for the first scheduled day of racing in the 35th America's Cup. Racing looks unlikely for the first scheduled day of racing in the 35th America's Cup. According to the latest update from Predictwind winds are expected to be gusting to 30kts - well above the allowed limit of 24kts - or less if the Regatta Director has concerns for the safety of the AC50
Posted on 24 May Louis Vuitton America’s Cup challenger playoffs trophy and trunk
Louis Vuitton is proud to present the brand new trophy, and its trunk, to be awarded to the winning team The path to the 35th America’s Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton in Bermuda has taken its five challengers - Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand, Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan, Groupama Team France - and Defender, Oracle Team USA, winner of the 34th America’s Cup, around the world.
Posted on 24 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy