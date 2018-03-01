Oracle Team USA opens 35th America's Cup with a convincing win

by Oracle Team USA today at 6:46 pmIn picture perfect conditions, skipper Jimmy Spithill won the first start of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a timed run to the starting line.Hitting the line at speed, Spithill and crew extended into a clear lead on the first leg of the race course and led the rest of the way around.The final finishing delta was 2:11 to the American defender.The race crew on board for race one was:Skipper / Helmsman -- Jimmy SpithillWing Trimmer -- Kyle LangfordTactician / Grinder -- Tom SlingsbyGrinder -- Cooper DresslerGrinder -- Kinley FowlerGrinder -- Ky Hurst