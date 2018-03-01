Oracle Team USA opens 35th America's Cup with a convincing win
by Oracle Team USA today at 6:46 pm
Oracle Team USA opened its quest for a three-peat in the America's Cup with a win over Groupama Team France on Saturday afternoon in Bermuda.
Oracle Team USA opens 35th America's Cup with a convincing win © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget
In picture perfect conditions, skipper Jimmy Spithill won the first start of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a timed run to the starting line.
Hitting the line at speed, Spithill and crew extended into a clear lead on the first leg of the race course and led the rest of the way around.
The final finishing delta was 2:11 to the American defender.
The race crew on board for race one was:
Skipper / Helmsman -- Jimmy Spithill
Wing Trimmer -- Kyle Langford
Tactician / Grinder -- Tom Slingsby
Grinder -- Cooper Dressler
Grinder -- Kinley Fowler
Grinder -- Ky Hurst
