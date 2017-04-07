Oracle Team USA almost capsized in America's Cup practice racing

Oracle Team USA - AC45-S in Bermuda Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA Oracle Team USA - AC45-S in Bermuda Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com

by Stuff on 7 AprAmerica's Cup holders Oracle Team USA have survived a major scare just days after Artemis Racing demolished their test boat. Oracle's hiccup came as the second round of practice racing started in Bermuda. Video has emerged of Oracle's AC50 getting out of control and coming dangerously close to capsizing on the Great Sound where official races are due to start on May 27.The Oracle crew managed to get the big catamaran under control and down on to both hulls.Earlier in the week Swedish challengers Artemis suffered major damage to their test boat when a beam broke, sending the giant wingsail tumbling into the water.There have been unconfirmed reports the hugely expensive wingsail is the one they intend to use in cup racing. Hulls also appeared to be damaged in that accident.Ironically, Oracle were racing Artemis when the latest mishap occurred.The catamarans are capable of sailing at close to 50 knots but the push for speed in the final buildup to the cup racing is pushing nerves as well.Team New Zealand aren't involved in the practice racing yet. Their boat is en route to Bermuda and will be reassembled their next week.