Optimist tuning video - Andrew Brown Doyle One Design
by Andrew Brown, Doyle Sails today at 5:03 am
Top coach, Andrew Brown of Doyle One Design give some tips about basic Optimist rig set up
Doyle One Design sailors -
Get your free Optimist set up video from Andrew Brown and the team at Doyle Sails Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
It's part of Doyle Sails Opti Tips and Tricks video, part of a series of seven videos shot by the team at Doyles.
All of customers will receive a full length video on how to get the maximum speed out of your sail in all wind conditions.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155425