Optimist tuning video - Andrew Brown Doyle One Design

by Andrew Brown, Doyle Sails today at 5:03 amIt's part of Doyle Sails Opti Tips and Tricks video, part of a series of seven videos shot by the team at Doyles.All of customers will receive a full length video on how to get the maximum speed out of your sail in all wind conditions.