Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

Optimist tuning video - Andrew Brown Doyle One Design

by Andrew Brown, Doyle Sails today at 5:03 am
Doyle One Design sailors - Get your free Optimist set up video from Andrew Brown and the team at Doyle Sails Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Top coach, Andrew Brown of Doyle One Design give some tips about basic Optimist rig set up

It's part of Doyle Sails Opti Tips and Tricks video, part of a series of seven videos shot by the team at Doyles.

All of customers will receive a full length video on how to get the maximum speed out of your sail in all wind conditions.

Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackDoyle_banner_660x82.jpg

Related Articles

Doyle Sails NZ - Update - May 2017 - From Optis to Superyachts
The latest news from Doyle Sails NZ - Superyacht projects, race wins for Doyle powered yachts, Optimist Nationals The latest news from Doyle Sails NZ - Superyacht projects, race wins for Doyle powered yachts, Optimist Nationals & Junior Scholarships awarded. In other stories, Doyle's grand prix sales rockstar, Stu Bannatyne, joins Dongfeng Race Team for the 2017-2018 Volvo Ocean Race and Vendee Globe sailor Alex Thompson gives praises for Stratis sail art on Hugo Boss.
Posted on 3 May Two new additions to the Doyle Sails New Zealand team
Guy Pilkington joins as Local Sales Rep, and Bliss Neagle as Marketing & Communications Coordinator Doyle Sails New Zealand is delighted to announce two new members to their ever growing fleet. Guy Pilkington will be joining our savvy local sales team as of April 3, 2017 and Bliss Neagle will be replacing Ellie Brade as the full-time Marketing & Communications Coordinator effective March 16, 2017.
Posted on 2 Apr Stu Bannatyne joins Dongfeng Race Team for 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race
Doyle customers to benefit from Bannatyne’s involvement in VOR, which will complement his role at Doyle Sails NZ Doyle Sails NZ is proud that a core member of its grand prix sales and support team, Stu Bannatyne, has just been announced as one of the members of the Dongfeng Race Team for the next Volvo Ocean Race. The race is one of the sailing calendar’s most challenging and Bannatyne’s appointment is a credit to his reputation as one of the sailing world’s best respected and experienced offshore sailors.
Posted on 7 Mar RORC Caribbean 600 won by Stratis-powered yacht for fourth year
Bella Mente takes first place with Proteus in close second in RORC Caribbean 600 For the fourth year in a row the RORC Caribbean 600 has been taken out by a Stratis-powered yacht, further confirmation that Stratis is the sail membrane of choice for any serious performance yacht. Bella Mente claimed first place overall with fellow Stratis client Proteus in close second. Both yachts were in good company at the head of the fleet with Leopard 3, also using Stratis sails
Posted on 27 Feb Doyle Sails score four divison wins at BoISW and Millennium Cup
Strong results for Doyle fleet at Bay Of Islands Sailing Week 2017 and Millennium Cup with four divisional wins As the biggest regatta of its kind in New Zealand, Bay of Islands Sailing Week (BOISW) is an important fixture in the Kiwi racing calendar and Doyle Sails New Zealand works closely with our customers around this popular event. Doyle Sails NZ is also a long-standing sponsor of the Millennium Cup, the South Pacific’s premier superyacht regatta
Posted on 31 Jan Thomson finishes Vendee Globe a close second powered by Doyle Stratis
After 74 days at sea Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss has taken out second place, gaining a coveted podium space What a sailor, what a race. In the fastest Vendee Globe in history, after 74 days at sea Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss has taken out second place, gaining a coveted podium space and finishing just 16 hours behind race winner Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire.
Posted on 20 Jan Enter Doyle Sails' Facebook promotion to launch Stratis clothing range
Doyle Sails is launching a Facebook promotion to launch their new Doyle Stratis clothing range Doyle Sails is launching a Facebook promotion to launch their new Doyle Stratis clothing range - the team at Doyles are doing a giveaway stacked with t-shirts, rashies, jandals and everything you’ll need on your summer sailing vacay!! All you need to do is complete two steps:
Posted on 13 Jan Vendee Globe - Doyle Stratis sails keeping Alex Thomson in race
Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss, powered by Doyle Stratis, has performed exceptionally well to date. It has been 43 days since the Vendee Globe 2016/2017 began and Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss, powered by Doyle Stratis, has performed exceptionally well to date. Currently lying in second place after an impressive start that saw him lead for a large percentage and take out no less than three new race records, Thomson is now more than half way around the world and chasing first place.
Posted on 21 Dec 2016 America's Cup alumni Daniel Fong joins Doyle Sails NZ design team
Doyle Sails New Zealand is ending 2016 with another impressive name from global sailing joining their team. Doyle Sails New Zealand is ending 2016 with another impressive name from global sailing joining their team. Effective immediately Daniel Fong has joined the sail design team working alongside Richard Bouzaid, Director of Design, and the rest of the expert company’s expert designers.
Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Another top round the world racer joins Doyle Sails New Zealand
Doyle Sails New Zealand has been joined by Guillermo Altadill as a Grand Prix Race Salesman Doyle Sails New Zealand has been joined by Guillermo Altadill as a Grand Prix Race Salesman, bringing added offshore and performance racing expertise to the team. Hailing from Barcelona, Spain, Altadill’s impressive career has seen him sail around the world 10 times in races including the Whitbread Round The World Race, The Race, Volvo Ocean Race and Barcelona World Race.
Posted on 3 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy