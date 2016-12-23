Optimist sailors check out the foiling Waszp - Video

Predictwind's two WASZPs get the once over at an Optimist training camp at Eastern Beach- January 2017 © PredictWind Predictwind's two WASZPs get the once over at an Optimist training camp at Eastern Beach- January 2017 © PredictWind

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151611

by Nick Olson and Jon Bilger today at 8:17 pmThe intention was to film the kids having a go in the Waszps, but after the Optimists returned from their training session to have a sail on the single handed foiler, it was a bit breezy for the kids.So Jon and Nick went out anyway, accompanied by several cameras - on board, from the chase boat and a drone - with several RIBS of Optimmost sailors in hot pursuit and produced this video.