Optimist sailors check out the foiling Waszp - Video
by Nick Olson and Jon Bilger today at 8:17 pm
A couple of weeks ago, Jon Bilger and Nick Olson the developers behind Predictwind, the world leading wind, weather and routing application, took their foiling Waszps out to Auckland's Eastern Beach to the Optimist training camp during the school holidays.
Predictwind's two WASZPs get the once over at an Optimist training camp at Eastern Beach- January 2017 © PredictWind
The intention was to film the kids having a go in the Waszps, but after the Optimists returned from their training session to have a sail on the single handed foiler, it was a bit breezy for the kids.
So Jon and Nick went out anyway, accompanied by several cameras - on board, from the chase boat and a drone - with several RIBS of Optimmost sailors in hot pursuit and produced this video.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151611