Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Optimist World Championship – No race today

by Nima Chandler today at 3:24 pm
Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship Matias Capizzano © http://www.capizzano.com
The second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship 20217 was abandoned after a midday rainstorm followed by a fruitless four hour wait on the water for wind to return.

Most participants accepted the situation as out of the race committee’s control, but, in retrospect, wished they had waited just a little bit longer to call it a day.

Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com



“Full credit to the race team for giving it a go,” said New Zealand’s team leader Susannah Pyatt, happy the race committee at least tried to deliver.

“I think it was a good call the race committee postponed the launch, keeping us onshore until after the storm passed,” said USA coach Lior Lavie. “Then we had no wind, but we went out and waited and waited. The race committee made a good decision to send us in because another storm was supposed to come. Unfortunately, after abandoning the races, the wind picked up and the storm did not show, but this was not something anyone can control.”

Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com



Croatian coach Tina Mihelic was a bit more wistful. “It is what they decided. We didn’t have any races today, but I think the coaches are not so happy because after we returned to shore, there was nice wind and we could have done at least one race,” she said.

Local Race Officer Neil Dunkley said it is one of the risks in a sport that relies on nature to deliver. “If there is wind, we go racing. If there is no wind, we can’t go racing. It’s that simple.”

Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com



Sailors seemed to enjoy the chance to get to know each other better onshore and were accepting of the situation at sea.

As Russian sailor Roman Lutsenko put it. “It happens. And we are happy, because there was no wind.” Slovakian sailor Alex Malina simply said, “I want wind.” Another sailor joked that he fell asleep in his boat.

Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com



Hopes are the winds will return to get racing back on track on Wednesday for the final two days of the record-breaking event, which sees 281 sailors from 62 countries competing this year.

Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com



The 2017 Optimist World Championship is organized by the Royal Varuna Yacht Club with the endorsement of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand and the Junior Sailing Squadron of Thailand under the International Optimist Dinghy Association. It is supported by strategic partners including Pattaya City, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau. Co-sponsors include The Pizza Company, Apollo (Thailand), Thai Airways, and True Corporation.

Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Second half of the individual series of the Optimist World Championship © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82PredictWind.comBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

New Finn sailing academy launched on Sydney Harbour
NB Sailsports is currently seeking expressions of interest from Finn sailors who would like to join the academy. The objective of the EOI is to help plan, provide and meet the expectations of sailors, coaches and teams that may be considering visiting the academy in the coming Australian summer.
Posted today at 11:12 am 2017 Contender World Championships - Day 1
Contender World Championship 2017 - Day 1 and the reigning European & World Champions split two race wins between them. Contender World Championship 2017 - Day One and the reigning European & World Champions split the two race wins between them.
Posted today at 3:44 am Exceptional sailing skills demonstrated in Optimist World Championship
The event sees 48 teams facing off against each other in special selections. Each team races at least two times. Among the 16 finalists are last year’s team racing champions, the USA; five time trophy holders Singapore; and two time winners Thailand. Other Asians in the top 16 include China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The Europeans claimed seven spots with wins by France, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, and a runner up slot awarded to Ireland.
Posted on 17 Jul Guido Gallinaro wins Youth Laser Radial European Championships
The palmares of Guido Gallinaro and the burgee of Fraglia Vela Riva continue to gather important achievement Despite Nicholas Betzy (Hong Kong) won the general ranking thanks to his final races, Gallinaro succeeded in conquering the continental title already won on Laser 4.7 two years ago.
Posted on 16 Jul Belcher and Ryan take historic victory at 470 World Championship
Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning 470 World Championship Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece. Dual Olympic medallist Mat Belcher had previously won three World Championships with Malcom Page and now four with Will Ryan, his Rio Olympic crew, and for Belcher that’s his seventh title.
Posted on 16 Jul 470 World Championship titles to Poland and Australia
A nail biting conclusion to the preceding five days of racing came down to medal races at 2017 470 World Championship A nail biting conclusion to the preceding five days of racing came down to the medal races at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Posted on 16 Jul Medal Race line-up decided at 470 World Championship
Leaderboard shuffles in a packed three-race day for the gold fleet saw teams make the top–ten cut to the Medal Race Leaderboard shuffles in a packed three-race day for the gold fleet saw teams make the top–ten cut to the Medal Race, only to lose it in the next race, as the men’s and women’s fleets featured significant changes in finishing order.
Posted on 15 Jul 470 World Championship - Today was 'the day' for Australia's champions
At the end of racing yesterday, Australian 470 coach Victor forecast that today would be ‘The Day’ and it was. At the end of racing yesterday at the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece, Australian 470 coach Victor forecast that today would be ‘The Day’ and it was. This morning, at the beginning of Day 5, Australia’s Olympic silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in third place on the leader board 12 points behind triple Olympian Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (SWE).
Posted on 15 Jul 250 sailors ready for battle at Lake Como, Italy
250 sailors and their supporters are busily getting ready to travel to Lake Como, Italy, for their Championships 250 sailors and their supporters are busily getting ready to travel to Lake Como, Italy, for their Championships which start on 24 July.
Posted on 15 Jul Mental challenge on light & shifty race track see new faces claim wins
When thermal breeze kicks in, it usually does so with certainty but all change today as wind filled into shorter window When the thermal breeze kicks in, it usually does so with certainty, but all change today as the wind filled into a shorter window than usual, forcing the Race Committee to abandon race nine for the men and women gold fleets.
Posted on 14 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy