Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling overall

by Jonny Fullerton, Grand Prix Sailing today at 9:34 am
Ferry and Open Oppis - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Queen Charlotte Yacht Club welcomed sailors and parents from all over New Zealand to the largest centreboard regatta in the South Island. The Interislander was the third Optimist ranking regatta of the 2016/17 season and took place on the scenic waters of the Queen Charlotte Sound between Friday 17 - Sunday 19 February.

The Interislander also acts as a challenge between the North and South Islands for bragging rights and serves up some healthy inter club rivalry. The ninth running of the regatta attracted one of the largest ever entries with 200 boats competing.

The advance forecast for the long weekend was particularly changeable and with at least one day of solid rain, a local QCYC team led by Sam re-built the clubhouse boat shed into a cafe/kitchen and bar adding a temporary roof section to provide shelter for around 300 people overlooking the sailing area at Picton Harbour. The job was completed in under 12 hours and proved a big hit.

Oppi open leaders dwind - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Oppi open leaders dwind - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Friday

After the annual tradition of the firing of the cannon, the fleet of over 100 optimists racing in the Open category and 35 Starlings set off in a gusty SE breeze for three races in the Queen Charlotte Sound outer harbour.

It rained all day with the breeze dodging the local islands, testing the skills of the young sailors. Despite the rain and breeze ranging from 3 - 23 knots there were very few retirements all day. The Optimists Open fleet were split into two divisions, yellow and blue and each fleet sailed three back to back races. The 35 strong Starling fleet also raced three back to back races in the testing conditions.

Seb Menzies (13 years) from Murrays Bay Sailing Club opened the regatta with a (3,1,6) in one fleet whilst George Lee Rush (12yrs) started the first day with a similar (1,5,8). David Buchanan (13yrs) from CBYC in the South Island had a tough first day recording a 12 and 21 in the earlier races but finishing on a high with a bullet in the third race of the day.

Open fleet run - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Open fleet run - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Luke Cashmere from Wakatere Boating Club enjoyed a good start in the Starling fleet recording a (2,6,1) sharing the lead with club mate Jack Lee Rush (3,2,3).

After over four hours on the water, some soggy sailors returned to a Taste of Marlborough food extravaganza organised by the excellent on shore catering team at the QCYC and enjoyed by sailors, parents, coaches and race officials under the protection of the newly erected club house shelter.

Saturday

A long wait for racing due to the lack of solid breeze. The day started with spasmodic drizzle but cleared at times to be semi-overcast with light breezes from a N/NE direction.

Oppi open third - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Oppi open third - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Another lengthy day on the water with three races completed for the Open Optimist divisions and the Starling fleet, whilst the lesser experienced Optimist Green and Rainbow fleets sailed a short course in the inner Picton harbour.

Out on the outer harbour course the Open Optimist fleets (still sailing in gold and silver fleets) had to endure some more tricky sailing conditions with puffy breeze patches all over the course. The direction however made for slightly less dramatic shifts.

Seb Menzies (MBSC) started to really impose his presence at the top of the Optimist open fleet winning all three of his races. Fellow club mate Mason Mulcahy (13yrs) also sailed very consistently with (3,2,1). David Buchanan (CBYC) had a better day with (1,3,4) to stay in podium contention and George Lee Rush (WBC) also stayed on the podium with a (3,2,2) for the day.

In the Starling fleet, local sailor from Queen Charlotte YC, Oliver Cowley scored (2,1,3) to come back strongly to challenge for the overall lead against Luke Cashmore (WBC) who maintained his consistency adding another race win.

Oppi open start - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Oppi open start - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Sunday

Picton saved the best conditions for the last day.There was a couple of hours delay to wait for the breeze to fill, which was just enough time to send out the Optimist Green and Rainbow fleet to race in the inner harbour. They were watched by a cast of hundreds on the shore and supported by all their club mates out on the water providing great encouragement. It was quite an extraordinary scene of stadium style sailing in front of the QCYC clubhouse.

In the Optimist Green fleet with 38 entries, Sean Kensington (MBSC) came out on top and in the smaller Rainbow fleet for complete newbies, Harry Pink from (Plimmerton Boating Club) was the victor.

On the outer harbour semi-overcast conditions turned to warm and sunny with light breezes NE/E increasing on the final race mid afternoon. Two final races for the Optimists and the Starlings were completed to result in 8 races in the series.

Oppi open upwind - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Oppi open upwind - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton



In the Open Optimist fleet Seb Menzies (MBSC) finished the job with yet another race win and sailed superbly to climb through the fleet and finish third in the final race of the series. George Lee Rush (WBC) finished on a high winning the final race but it wasn’t quite enough to overtake Seb. David Buchanan (CBYC) took third overall for the South Islanders, just pipping Joshua Hyde (WBC) on count-back. Mason Mulcahy (MBSC) just faded on the final day to drop to fifth.

In the Starlings, the final race results went down to the wire, Luke Cashmore (WBC) had to use all his young skills to keep the local sailor Oliver Cowley from snatching the title from him. Luke finished the final race with a bullet in the fading breeze to win on count back from Oliver who finished a close third. Jayden Abbott from Torbay SC was a bit to eager on the final race start line picking up a (BFG), which became his discard but he kept third place overall on the podium.

The vast majority of the competitors, parents and coaches came ashore with happy smiling faces after three tough days of competition with a keenness to come back to Queen Charlotte Sound next year for the Interislander Regatta, which in 2018 is a prelude to the New Zealand Optimist Nationals scheduled to be raced over the Easter weekend in 2018.

Be sure to watch out for some of these sailors names next year.

Oppi open winner - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Oppi open winner - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Final Standings

OpenOptimist Gold Fleet - (Top five of 57 entries, eight races and one discard)

1 4658Seb Menzies - Murrays Bay Sailing Club: 3,1,(6),1,1,1,1,3 = 11pts
2 4659George Lee Rush - Wakatere Boating Club: 1,5,(8),3,2,2,4,1 = 18pts
3 4202 David Buchanan - CBYC: 12,(21),1,1,3,4,2,2 = 25pts
4 4558Joshua Hyde - Wakatere Boating Club: 1,3,10,2,1,2,(12),6 = 25pts
5 4562Mason Mulcahy - Murrays Bay Sailing Club: 2,2,5,3,2,1,13,(14) = 28pts

Starling second OC QCYC - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Starling second OC QCYC - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Open Optimist Gold Fleet: (57 entries)
First female (17th) Greta Pilkington - Murrays Bay Sailing Club

Optimist Green Fleet: (38 entries)
1 4038 Sean Kensington - Murrays Bay Sailing Club

Optimist Rainbow Fleet (13 entries)
1 11 Harry Pink - Plimmerton Boating Club

Starlings - (Top three of 35 entires, eight races and one discard)

1 2149Luke Cashmore - Wakatere Boating Club: 2,(6),1,1,6,4,2,1 = 17pts
2 2113Oliver Cowley - Queen Charlotte YC: (14),1,6.2,1,3,1,3 = 17pts
3 2167Jayden Abbott - Torbay Sailing Club: 5,7,2,10,2,1,3,(BFD) = 30pts

Safety at Sea - Baltic - 1BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

Hong Kong Raceweek. Asia's biggest small boat regatta wraps in style
It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors. It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors.
Posted on 19 Feb 18ft Skiffs - Thurlow Fisher take another win as JJ's loom
Today’s Race 11 of Australian 18 Footers League’s Club Championship on Sydney Harbour took on even greater importance With the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship just six days away, today’s Race 11 of the Australian 18 Footers League’s Club Championship on Sydney Harbour took on even greater importance than usual for the 19 teams contesting the event. A 10-15 knots ESE wind allowed all teams to set their big number one rigs.
Posted on 19 Feb Hong Kong Raceweek – plenty of breeze, and fog!
Lasers, Optimists, 29ers, windsurfers, 2.4m class, 420s, 470s, 200+ boats Lots of boats out on the water for Hong Kong’s no 1 dinghy regatta of the year, which is also a part of the Asian Sailing Federation Youth Cup. Lasers, Optimists, 29ers, windsurfers, 2.4m class, 420s, 470s, 200+ boats (who have I missed?).
Posted on 18 Feb HK Raceweek 2017- sunshine, breeze, fog (all of them)
Race day 23 at HK Raceweek was like sailing in Melbourne. Four seasons in the same day. The forecast for the morning was for a light breeze at first and that’s precisely what it was – but a little too light to put it mildly. RO Barry Truhol said shortly before 1000hrs, 'we are sat in the middle of Stanley Bay; Round Island zero breeze, zero knots; Stanley Bay, zero breeze, zero knots; out towards Tai Tam Bay zero breeze, zero knots. (Spoiler alert: it didn't last).
Posted on 18 Feb A great excuse for FINNtastic racing – Finn Masters Magazine
It must be close to the start of the European Finn season, with the publication of the Finn Masters Magazine this week. It must be close to the start of the European Finn season, with the publication of fourth edition the Finn Masters Magazine and Yearbook this week.
Posted on 17 Feb 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship - Preview
The closeness of 2016 championship indicates 2017 championship will be just as tough to win as Smeg’s victory The closeness of the 2016 championship and the likely improvement in a few of last year’s rookie teams, indicates the 2017 championship will be just as tough to win as Smeg’s victory was just twelve months ago.
Posted on 17 Feb The Perth Scoundrels retain the Dragon State Championship
The second weekend of WA Dragon State Championships was held over the weekend of 11 - 12 February on Swan River in Perth The second weekend of the WA Dragon State Championships hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay YC, was held over the weekend of 11 - 12 February on the Swan River in Perth.
Posted on 15 Feb Rio silver medallists win another 470 national championship
As NSW sweltered in the heat, the sailors enjoyed some mixed conditions over the regatta. As NSW sweltered in the heat, the sailors enjoyed some mixed conditions over the regatta, with strong sea breezes coming in across the weekend.
Posted on 14 Feb 470 Australian National Championships – Another win for Mathew Belcher
Held at the Wangi Amateur Club in Lake Macquarie, weather conditions brought perfect sailing setting for Mathew and Will Held at the Wangi Amateur Sailing Club in Lake Macquarie over the weekend, weather conditions brought perfect sailing settings for Mathew and Will.
Posted on 13 Feb 57th 12 Foot Skiff Interdominion Championship - Overall report
The Queensland 12 Foot Skiff association hosted the 57th 12 Foot Skiff Interdominion Championship The Queensland 12 Foot Skiff association hosted the 57th 12 Foot Skiff Interdominion Championship from the 7th to the 15th of January 2017. This is the premier event for 12 Foot skiffs and attracted 25 skiffs to Moreton Bay, with boats representing QLD, NSW and New Zealand.
Posted on 12 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy