Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling overall

Ferry and Open Oppis - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton Ferry and Open Oppis - Optimist Interislander Challenge and Port Marlborough Starling Championship © Jonny Fullerton

by Jonny Fullerton, Grand Prix Sailing today at 9:34 amThe Interislander also acts as a challenge between the North and South Islands for bragging rights and serves up some healthy inter club rivalry. The ninth running of the regatta attracted one of the largest ever entries with 200 boats competing.The advance forecast for the long weekend was particularly changeable and with at least one day of solid rain, a local QCYC team led by Sam re-built the clubhouse boat shed into a cafe/kitchen and bar adding a temporary roof section to provide shelter for around 300 people overlooking the sailing area at Picton Harbour. The job was completed in under 12 hours and proved a big hit.





Friday



After the annual tradition of the firing of the cannon, the fleet of over 100 optimists racing in the Open category and 35 Starlings set off in a gusty SE breeze for three races in the Queen Charlotte Sound outer harbour.



It rained all day with the breeze dodging the local islands, testing the skills of the young sailors. Despite the rain and breeze ranging from 3 - 23 knots there were very few retirements all day. The Optimists Open fleet were split into two divisions, yellow and blue and each fleet sailed three back to back races. The 35 strong Starling fleet also raced three back to back races in the testing conditions.



Seb Menzies (13 years) from Murrays Bay Sailing Club opened the regatta with a (3,1,6) in one fleet whilst George Lee Rush (12yrs) started the first day with a similar (1,5,8). David Buchanan (13yrs) from CBYC in the South Island had a tough first day recording a 12 and 21 in the earlier races but finishing on a high with a bullet in the third race of the day.









Luke Cashmere from Wakatere Boating Club enjoyed a good start in the Starling fleet recording a (2,6,1) sharing the lead with club mate Jack Lee Rush (3,2,3).



After over four hours on the water, some soggy sailors returned to a Taste of Marlborough food extravaganza organised by the excellent on shore catering team at the QCYC and enjoyed by sailors, parents, coaches and race officials under the protection of the newly erected club house shelter.



Saturday



A long wait for racing due to the lack of solid breeze. The day started with spasmodic drizzle but cleared at times to be semi-overcast with light breezes from a N/NE direction.









Another lengthy day on the water with three races completed for the Open Optimist divisions and the Starling fleet, whilst the lesser experienced Optimist Green and Rainbow fleets sailed a short course in the inner Picton harbour.



Out on the outer harbour course the Open Optimist fleets (still sailing in gold and silver fleets) had to endure some more tricky sailing conditions with puffy breeze patches all over the course. The direction however made for slightly less dramatic shifts.



Seb Menzies (MBSC) started to really impose his presence at the top of the Optimist open fleet winning all three of his races. Fellow club mate Mason Mulcahy (13yrs) also sailed very consistently with (3,2,1). David Buchanan (CBYC) had a better day with (1,3,4) to stay in podium contention and George Lee Rush (WBC) also stayed on the podium with a (3,2,2) for the day.



In the Starling fleet, local sailor from Queen Charlotte YC, Oliver Cowley scored (2,1,3) to come back strongly to challenge for the overall lead against Luke Cashmore (WBC) who maintained his consistency adding another race win.









Sunday



Picton saved the best conditions for the last day.There was a couple of hours delay to wait for the breeze to fill, which was just enough time to send out the Optimist Green and Rainbow fleet to race in the inner harbour. They were watched by a cast of hundreds on the shore and supported by all their club mates out on the water providing great encouragement. It was quite an extraordinary scene of stadium style sailing in front of the QCYC clubhouse.



In the Optimist Green fleet with 38 entries, Sean Kensington (MBSC) came out on top and in the smaller Rainbow fleet for complete newbies, Harry Pink from (Plimmerton Boating Club) was the victor.



On the outer harbour semi-overcast conditions turned to warm and sunny with light breezes NE/E increasing on the final race mid afternoon. Two final races for the Optimists and the Starlings were completed to result in 8 races in the series.









In the Open Optimist fleet Seb Menzies (MBSC) finished the job with yet another race win and sailed superbly to climb through the fleet and finish third in the final race of the series. George Lee Rush (WBC) finished on a high winning the final race but it wasn’t quite enough to overtake Seb. David Buchanan (CBYC) took third overall for the South Islanders, just pipping Joshua Hyde (WBC) on count-back. Mason Mulcahy (MBSC) just faded on the final day to drop to fifth.



In the Starlings, the final race results went down to the wire, Luke Cashmore (WBC) had to use all his young skills to keep the local sailor Oliver Cowley from snatching the title from him. Luke finished the final race with a bullet in the fading breeze to win on count back from Oliver who finished a close third. Jayden Abbott from Torbay SC was a bit to eager on the final race start line picking up a (BFG), which became his discard but he kept third place overall on the podium.



The vast majority of the competitors, parents and coaches came ashore with happy smiling faces after three tough days of competition with a keenness to come back to Queen Charlotte Sound next year for the Interislander Regatta, which in 2018 is a prelude to the New Zealand Optimist Nationals scheduled to be raced over the Easter weekend in 2018.



Be sure to watch out for some of these sailors names next year.









Final Standings



OpenOptimist Gold Fleet - (Top five of 57 entries, eight races and one discard)



1 4658Seb Menzies - Murrays Bay Sailing Club: 3,1,(6),1,1,1,1,3 = 11pts

2 4659George Lee Rush - Wakatere Boating Club: 1,5,(8),3,2,2,4,1 = 18pts

3 4202 David Buchanan - CBYC: 12,(21),1,1,3,4,2,2 = 25pts

4 4558Joshua Hyde - Wakatere Boating Club: 1,3,10,2,1,2,(12),6 = 25pts

5 4562Mason Mulcahy - Murrays Bay Sailing Club: 2,2,5,3,2,1,13,(14) = 28pts









Open Optimist Gold Fleet: (57 entries)

First female (17th) Greta Pilkington - Murrays Bay Sailing Club



Optimist Green Fleet: (38 entries)

1 4038 Sean Kensington - Murrays Bay Sailing Club



Optimist Rainbow Fleet (13 entries)

1 11 Harry Pink - Plimmerton Boating Club



Starlings - (Top three of 35 entires, eight races and one discard)



1 2149Luke Cashmore - Wakatere Boating Club: 2,(6),1,1,6,4,2,1 = 17pts

2 2113Oliver Cowley - Queen Charlotte YC: (14),1,6.2,1,3,1,3 = 17pts

3 2167Jayden Abbott - Torbay Sailing Club: 5,7,2,10,2,1,3,(BFD) = 30pts

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151921