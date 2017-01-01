Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships – Day 1

by RHKYC Media today at 1:09 pm
Day 1 – China and Singapore – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships © Naomi Rebecca
The 2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships opened last night at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in conjunction with Hong Kong’s National Day celebrations.

Sailors, coaches and their families were entertained by traditional Hong Kong lion dancers followed by an amazing display of fireworks. The opening ceremony held at the Club’s Kellett Island Clubhouse commenced with a flag parade featuring 132 sailors from 16 countries and later featured team New Zealand performing a Haka and team Sri Lanka drumming for the crowd.

Today sailors made their way to the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Middle Island Clubhouse for day one of racing. Hong Kong brought out blue skies and five to 10 knots of breeze. The first day saw three qualifying races with the race track positioned off of Stanley Bay and the Optimists sailing a classic Optimist Worlds course.

Day 1 – Oman – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships © Naomi Rebecca
Day 1 – Oman – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships © Naomi Rebecca



An easterly course was set for race one with five to 10kts being reported across the track. The Yellow fleet set off with only one OCS. First place went to China's Dingjie Shen CHN111 followed by Jinhuan Yu CHN 11 with third place going to Hong Kong's Lumiere Ng HKG313 of Hebe Haven Yacht Club.

There was a general recall for the Blue fleet in race one and once the black flag was raised the second start was clean. Hong Kong’s Duncan Gregor HKG205 of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club took first place in race one. Duncan placed ninth in the 2017 Optimist Worlds in Thailand. he was followed by Thailand’s Intira Panpiboon THA 945 and Patcharee Sringm THA 112.

The breeze increased for second race to eight to 10kts. Race two saw two general recalls for the Yellow fleet with 8+ boats being black flagged. In the end race two went to Colman Schofield USA 20956, second Demir Dirik TUR 151 and Jedtavee Yongyuennarn THA 168 in third.

Day 1 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships © Oliver Merz
Day 1 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships © Oliver Merz



The breeze dropped to six to 8kts for race three and became a little shifty, however both fleets got away cleanly. The fleet took a little longer to get to the first mark but once around the mark the wind increased allowing the fleet to finish in the 50 minute target time.

Principal Race Officer Ilker Bayindir summed up the day's conditions. 'Today’s wind conditions were not so promising at first; it was all the time shifting, shifting, shifting but the main direction was 090. Three races for Yellow and Blue fleets were completed with great success with only one protest attempt. Everyone was happy because of the conditions and especially because of the performance of the race committee, who all day long changed the positions of the marks. All the time the sailors had to adjust to the tidal conditions pushing them parallel to the starting and finishing lines but the conditions were still great.'

Hong Kong's Race Officer Charlie Manzoni commented on the upcoming conditions 'The forecast is to weaken a little bit tomorrow and then to pick up again on Wednesday. One of the forecasts I have seen for Wednesday shows about 20kts. It should be an awesome event and I hope everyone enjoys it.'

Day 1 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships © Oliver Merz
Day 1 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships © Oliver Merz

Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Hall Spars - BoomSail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

2017 Laser Masters World Championships - Day 7 - A good race to finish
Racing on final day was brought forward an hour to increase possibility of all fleets sailing at least one final race. Racing on the final day of the Laser Masters World Championships was brought forward an hour to increase the possibility of all fleets sailing at least one final race. In hindsight, it was a wise move as the wind pattern of previous days was repeated. An offshore land breeze from the North eventually shifted to build from the South West after a two-hour wait afloat.
Posted on 1 Oct Laser Masters World Championships - Day 6 - Not enough wind
The forecast stronger wind failed to show on the penultimate day of Laser Masters World Championship in Split, Croatia. The forecast stronger wind failed to show on the penultimate day of the Laser Masters World Championship in Split, Croatia. The familiar pattern of waiting on shore until the first visible sign of a south westerly wind was played again, but after going afloat and waiting for three hours, the wind failed to strengthen and stabilize. At 16:00 the fleets were sent back to the harbour.
Posted on 30 Sep SAP 5O5 World Championship - Day 5 - Wrap-up
Runner-up status was on the line during the final day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Runner-up status was on the line during the final day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Having clinched the championship with a tremendous performance on Thursday, Mike Holt and Carl Smit were able to watch the last race from the comfort of a powerboat – no doubt thrilled they did not have determine the title on a light and fluky day.
Posted on 30 Sep Laser Masters World Championships - Just enough wind for one race
A fresh overnight Bora wind off the land greeted Laser Master sailors and race committee as they arrived A fresh overnight Bora wind off the land greeted Laser Master sailors and race committee as they arrived at Mornar Sailing Club in Split, Croatia on the fifth day of racing. The northerly Bora wind created a dilemma for the Race Committee as it was expected to die and be replaced by a south westerly just after the scheduled 12:00 start time
Posted on 29 Sep 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship - Tough fight for podium
Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship said from the outset that versatility would prove crucial to winning. Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship said from the outset that versatility would prove crucial to winning. That is because Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay figured to deliver a wide range of wind conditions over the course of a week.
Posted on 29 Sep Auckland on the Water Boat Show gets underway in summer warmth
The Auckland On the Water Boat Show opened to more summery climes. After being lashed by a succession of gales and horizontal rain for the past few months, the Auckland On the Water Boat Show opened to more summery climes. The gates opened at 10.00am with the usual queue waiting to see three floors of exhibits in the Viaduct Events Centre before moving through the pavilion area
Posted on 28 Sep Laser Masters Worlds - Day 3 - 350 sailors enjoy sport for life
After two days of delay racing finally got underway at the Laser Masters World Championships in Split. After two days of delay, waiting for wind and shopping for the best forecast app, racing finally got underway at the Laser Masters World Championships in Split. Long standing battles continue and newcomers seek to take over past heroes.
Posted on 27 Sep Light winds frustrate 5.5 Metre Opener at Régates Royales Cannes
Only one race was possible on a very light and tricky day with the win going to Otto (Bent Wilhemsen, Andreas and Luka). In 2016 the class was reintroduced to the Régates Royales after many years absence, and this year the fleet has four days of racing alongside the Dragons, Tofinou one-designs and of course the increasingly popular Classics at this famous autumnal Mediterranean spectacle.
Posted on 26 Sep Relive the race action from 420 Open European Championships
Weather conditions rewarded the best all-round sailors with gold medals as multiple teams chased down podium finishes. Featuring 358 athletes from 22 nations and six continents across the 420 Open, Ladies and U17 fleets, victory came after a long, hard six day assault on the race track on the Saronic Gulf, against some of the best 420 talent from around the world.
Posted on 26 Sep Racing cancelled on Day 2 of SAP 5O5 World Championship
Principal Race officer Sandy Grosvenor made a wise decision by delaying ashore for two hours on the second day Principal Race officer Sandy Grosvenor made a wise decision by delaying ashore for two hours on the second day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. In hindsight, Grosvenor wishes she had kept the 89-boat fleet on the lot at Severn Sailing Association.
Posted on 26 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy