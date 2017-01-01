Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship - Penultimate Day

by RHKYC Media today at 12:46 pm
Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
There were ideal conditions today; sunny skies and 12 to 20kts across the racetrack. Coming into day four of the Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship, Thailand’s Jedtavee Yongyuennarn, Turkey’s Demir Dirk and Thailand’s Panwa Boonnak were the top three contenders on the leaderboard.

Two races were held for both the Yellow and Blue fleets off Stanley Bay with the only challenging conditions the competitors had to contend with being a one to 2kts spring tide running across the race track.

Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs



After two inspired races, Singapore’s Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid jumped from fourth to first overall with a first and second. He now has a commanding lead on the fleet with a total of 28 points; 15 points ahead of his nearest competitor Demir Dirk from Turkey who maintains his second place overall position with a fourth and a discard today. China’s Xilun Lin is currently third overall after coming 15th and seventh in today’s races. Lin is five points behind Dirik.

Another jump of the day was from Singapore’s Faith Hailey Toh who sailed her way into fourth overall from eighth after her second and sixth place finishes today. Faith is currently the top girl followed by China’s Yiyin Zeng in 12th and Thailand’s Intira Panpiboon in 13th.

Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs



Going into the Finals, five different nations are represented in the top 10; Singapore, Turkey, China, Thailand and Hong Kong. The top Oceanian competitor is Australia’s Benjamin Hicks who is currently 39th overall.

Representing the Blue fleet was India’s Navyn Prabhakar who had an excellent day today receiving a first and third place followed by the Blue fleet’s top girl - New Zealand’s Sydney Cunliffe and Chinese Taipei’s Yu Lin Yang in third.

Day five of the Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships starts tomorrow for the final two races of the series where competitors will be vying for the title of the 2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champion. Competition between the top spots should be fierce with seven points separating the second to fourth Overall. Racing will be followed by the official ceremony where the 2017 Overall Asian and Oceanian Champions will be crowned.

Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs


Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs


Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs

Sail World NZ Lone WolfHall Spars - MastZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships - Team China in-action
The wind came out in force for Day 3 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships for 2017 Team Racing Championships The wind came out in force for Day 3 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships for the 2017 Team Racing Championships. 16 teams were ranked in terms of points of their top four sailors after two days of racing where six races were completed.
Posted today at 1:30 am Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champs - Day 2
Day 2 of Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships saw blue skies and better than forecasted easterly breeze of 6 to 12kts Day 2 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships saw blue skies and a better than forecasted easterly breeze of 6 to 12kts on the race track positioned off Stanley Bay in Hong Kong.
Posted on 4 Oct Contender Australian and World Champs coming to McCrae Yacht Club
McCrae Yacht Club in Melbourne, Victoria, is to host both the 2018 Australian and World Championships McCrae Yacht Club in Melbourne, Victoria, is to host both the 2018 Australian and World Championships in the International Contender class on Port Phillip Bay in January when over 80 entries from Australia and worldwide are expected to attend.
Posted on 4 Oct Project 60 - Materials still needed to finish the book
As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. Under the working title, project 60, this will be the story of the OK through personal anecdotes and stories.
Posted on 3 Oct 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs kicks off
This was a substantially better-behaved fleet, with both starts getting away with a cheerful “All Clear” from the Commit The 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship opened last night at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in conjunction with Hong Kong’s National Day celebrations. There was a flag parade from all the regatta participants, and then one of those fireworks displays that only Hong Kong can lay on – ok so the occasion was China’s National Day, but HKODA has raised the bar on Oppie events by opening a regi
Posted on 2 Oct 2017 Laser Masters World Championships - Day 7 - A good race to finish
Racing on final day was brought forward an hour to increase possibility of all fleets sailing at least one final race. Racing on the final day of the Laser Masters World Championships was brought forward an hour to increase the possibility of all fleets sailing at least one final race. In hindsight, it was a wise move as the wind pattern of previous days was repeated. An offshore land breeze from the North eventually shifted to build from the South West after a two-hour wait afloat.
Posted on 1 Oct Laser Masters World Championships - Day 6 - Not enough wind
The forecast stronger wind failed to show on the penultimate day of Laser Masters World Championship in Split, Croatia. The forecast stronger wind failed to show on the penultimate day of the Laser Masters World Championship in Split, Croatia. The familiar pattern of waiting on shore until the first visible sign of a south westerly wind was played again, but after going afloat and waiting for three hours, the wind failed to strengthen and stabilize. At 16:00 the fleets were sent back to the harbour.
Posted on 30 Sep SAP 5O5 World Championship - Day 5 - Wrap-up
Runner-up status was on the line during the final day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Runner-up status was on the line during the final day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Having clinched the championship with a tremendous performance on Thursday, Mike Holt and Carl Smit were able to watch the last race from the comfort of a powerboat – no doubt thrilled they did not have determine the title on a light and fluky day.
Posted on 30 Sep Laser Masters World Championships - Just enough wind for one race
A fresh overnight Bora wind off the land greeted Laser Master sailors and race committee as they arrived A fresh overnight Bora wind off the land greeted Laser Master sailors and race committee as they arrived at Mornar Sailing Club in Split, Croatia on the fifth day of racing. The northerly Bora wind created a dilemma for the Race Committee as it was expected to die and be replaced by a south westerly just after the scheduled 12:00 start time
Posted on 29 Sep 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship - Tough fight for podium
Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship said from the outset that versatility would prove crucial to winning. Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship said from the outset that versatility would prove crucial to winning. That is because Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay figured to deliver a wide range of wind conditions over the course of a week.
Posted on 29 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy