Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship - Penultimate Day

Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs Day 4 – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs

by RHKYC Media today at 12:46 pmTwo races were held for both the Yellow and Blue fleets off Stanley Bay with the only challenging conditions the competitors had to contend with being a one to 2kts spring tide running across the race track.





After two inspired races, Singapore’s Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid jumped from fourth to first overall with a first and second. He now has a commanding lead on the fleet with a total of 28 points; 15 points ahead of his nearest competitor Demir Dirk from Turkey who maintains his second place overall position with a fourth and a discard today. China’s Xilun Lin is currently third overall after coming 15th and seventh in today’s races. Lin is five points behind Dirik.



Another jump of the day was from Singapore’s Faith Hailey Toh who sailed her way into fourth overall from eighth after her second and sixth place finishes today. Faith is currently the top girl followed by China’s Yiyin Zeng in 12th and Thailand’s Intira Panpiboon in 13th.









Going into the Finals, five different nations are represented in the top 10; Singapore, Turkey, China, Thailand and Hong Kong. The top Oceanian competitor is Australia’s Benjamin Hicks who is currently 39th overall.



Representing the Blue fleet was India’s Navyn Prabhakar who had an excellent day today receiving a first and third place followed by the Blue fleet’s top girl - New Zealand’s Sydney Cunliffe and Chinese Taipei’s Yu Lin Yang in third.



Day five of the Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships starts tomorrow for the final two races of the series where competitors will be vying for the title of the 2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champion. Competition between the top spots should be fierce with seven points separating the second to fourth Overall. Racing will be followed by the official ceremony where the 2017 Overall Asian and Oceanian Champions will be crowned.













If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157776