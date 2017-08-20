Please select your home edition
Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship – Final day

by RHKYC Media today at 2:53 pm
Final day – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
132 entries from 16 countries battled it out over five days of racing this week in Hong Kong. Six qualifying races for the Yellow and Blue fleets were sailed on Monday and Tuesday, followed by the 2017 Asia and Oceanian Team Racing Championships where Team China prevailed.

The first two championship races were sailed yesterday where Singapore’s Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid, moved up from fourth to first overall after coming first and second in his races. With a total of 28 points, he was 15 points ahead of his nearest competitor Demir Dirk from Turkey with China’s Xilun Lin following in third overall.

Final day – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
Final day – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs



The sailing conditions for the final day of racing today were excellent with 15 to 18kts of breeze over the racetrack located off Stanley Bay. The Yellow Fleet was the first to the line with all racers getting away with a clean start.

Singapore’s Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid sailed his way to second place in the first race of the day confirming his position as first overall of the 2017 Asian Optimist and Oceanian Championship with a commanding lead of 16 points over second place overall finisher Demir Dirk, from Turkey who finished 17th and fourth. China’s Xilun Lin was only one point behind Dirik with a 17th and second place finish today.

Final day – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
Final day – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs



There was a massive sag line for the start of the final race for the Yellow fleet today, which resulted in Japanese sailor Koki Yasunaga having an excellent start at the pin and some of the sailors getting stuck in the middle of the line. Due to the great start, Yasunaga finished 10th in the race allowing him to jump 16 places to 19th Overall.

Another sailor who catapulted his way up the ladder today is the 2017 Oceanian Champion, Australia’s Toby Coote in 22nd overall, Coote jumped from 41st overall with a fifth and sixth place finishes today.

The top placed female sailor of the regatta is Singapore’s Faith Hailey Toh in 10th overall, followed by China’s Yiyin Zeng in 13th and Thailand’s Intira Panpiboon in 15th.

Final day – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
Final day – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs



Host country’s Duncan Gregor finished eighth overall. Gregor will be competing later this year in the Zhik 29er Worlds, which will also be held at Middle Island.

Also maintaining the three top positions from yesterday in the Blue Fleet is India’s Navyn Prabhakar followed by New Zealand’s Sydney Cunliffe in second. Cunliffe is also the top female sailor of the Blue Fleet. Chinese Taipei’s Yu Lin Yang is in third overall.

The official prize giving will be held tonight at the championship base, the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club on Middle Island. Champions will be awarded trophies made with up-cycled materials keeping in tune with the Sailors of the Sea, clean regatta scheme.

We look forward to seeing the sailors return for the 2018 Asian and Oceanian Championship in Myanmar next November.

Final day – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
Final day – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs


Final day – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs
Final day – Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship © Guy Nowell / Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs

