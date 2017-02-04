Please select your home edition
O'pen Bic Nationals won by Bermuda in a windy and chilly Otago

by Geoff Dawson today at 8:28 pm
Ahzai and Christopher-Bermud - Forward Sailing New Zealand O'pen Cup - Otago Harbour January 2017 O'pen BIC New Zealand
The O’pen Bic Junior Skiff class held its 2017 National Championships in Dunedin between the 21st and 23rd of January in the face of a significant weather system that delivered dramatic conditions across New Zealand.

This was the first national championships the class has held since becoming accredited with Yachting New Zealand in 2016. Competition was stiff with the event attracting sailors from around the country, one sailor from Australia and two from Bermuda. Of the local sailors, several were highly experienced in other junior classes.

The event was hosted by Ravensbourne Boating Club and held close by at the fantastic Otago University Rowing clubrooms, providing grandstand viewing over the course for supporters. The class is supported by Russell Coutts who grew up sailing at Ravensbourne Boating Club and has remained a member ever since. Russell provided coaching clinics prior to the event and daily rules and tactical briefing sessions. The young sailors thrived on his advice.

The class sone of several classes sailed in Bermuda as part of the Endeavour Programme, funded by the Americas Cup Event Authority (ACEA). The ACEA brought the two Bermudan boys down to participate in a series of three regattas being held over January in the South island; Wanaka 7-9, Dunedin 21-23 and Queenstown 27-29.

Despite some fierce competition from excellent local sailors, the Bermudan boys each took first place in the Gold and Silver fleets.

As an added bonus, the ACEA had on offer two expense paid trips for two kids to participate in a multi-nation O’pen Bic Race in Bermuda to be held between race one and race two of the finals racing of the Americas Cup. The two lucky sailors selected to represent New Zealand are Matthew Rist of Manly Sailing Club and Anna Walrond of Ravensbourne Boating Club.

Previously the class has been predominantly sailed from Manly Sailing club. Over the past year new fleets have developed in Dunedin, Queenstown, Wanaka, Wanganui, Kerikeri and Evans Bay, with more fleets emerging on a near monthly basis.
