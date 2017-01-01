O'pen Bic Cup entries open plus Russell Coutts coaching session

by Sail-World.com today at 11:26 amEntries are now open for the event which is set down for July 7-9 2017The regatta will be preceded by a coaching, post the 2017 America's Cup, by Russell Coutts.For entry detail see the class website www.openbic.org.nz