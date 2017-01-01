Please select your home edition
Insun - AC Program

O'pen Bic Cup entries open plus Russell Coutts coaching session

by Sail-World.com today at 11:26 pm
The O'pen Bic Cup will be sailed at Manly SC from July 7-9, 2017 . ..
The O'pen Bic Cup will be sailed off Manly beach, about 40 minutes drive north of Auckland.

Entries are now open for the event which is set down for July 7-9 2017

The regatta will be preceded by a coaching, post the 2017 America's Cup, by Russell Coutts.

For entry detail see the class website www.openbic.org.nz

