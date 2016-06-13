O'pen BIC brings X-Games to youth sailing

Reaching action - O'pen BIC North Amerians 2017 Nevin Sayre Reaching action - O'pen BIC North Amerians 2017 Nevin Sayre http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l6wIzg3SKI

by Nevin Sayre on 26 MarThe highlight of the event may have been the World Premier of the “Bridge of Doom” bringing course obstacles and X-Games feeling to Youth Sailing. On one reaching leg of the high-speed slalom course, the sailors had to heel over to get under an inflatable arch. This tested the sailor’s boat handling and made for added fun and drama.





Nine sailors from the North American’s now qualify for the America’s Cup Endeavour O’pen in Bermuda, and join twenty-three other international O’pen BIC sailors who will be The Half Time Show between Race One and Race Two of the America’s Cup Finals, June 17.







OPen Bics Results:



