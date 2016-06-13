O'pen BIC brings X-Games to youth sailing
by Nevin Sayre on 26 Mar
Eighty O’pen BICs participated in the North Americans hosted by Sarasota Youth Sailing, March 17-19. Beautiful conditions allowed the completion of 14 races and the O’pen BIC Freestyle Challenge with 32 teams.
Reaching action - O'pen BIC North Amerians 2017 Nevin Sayre http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l6wIzg3SKI
The highlight of the event may have been the World Premier of the “Bridge of Doom” bringing course obstacles and X-Games feeling to Youth Sailing. On one reaching leg of the high-speed slalom course, the sailors had to heel over to get under an inflatable arch. This tested the sailor’s boat handling and made for added fun and drama.
Nine sailors from the North American’s now qualify for the America’s Cup Endeavour O’pen in Bermuda, and join twenty-three other international O’pen BIC sailors who will be The Half Time Show between Race One and Race Two of the America’s Cup Finals, June 17.
OPen Bics Results:
|
Pos
|
Skipper
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
|
Total
|
Pos
|
1
|
Bryce Tone 65 [GF]
|
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
[23]
|
1
|
1
|
[4]
|
1
|
[4]
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
|
20
|
1
|
2
|
Gavin Ball 50 [BF]
|
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
[8]
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
[8]
|
[7]
|
|
23
|
2
|
3
|
Marcos Baez 47 [BF]
|
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
[34]
|
[14]
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
[15]
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
|
32
|
3
|
4
|
Catherine ( Perez 54 [RF]
|
|
[20]
|
9
|
3
|
[31]
|
[19]
|
13
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
9
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
5
|
|
62
|
4
|
5
|
Kanoa Pick 51 [BF]
|
|
[21]
|
[18]
|
6
|
[24]
|
12
|
4
|
5
|
10
|
6
|
6
|
16
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
|
72
|
5
|
6
|
J.J. Smith 63 [YF]
|
|
2
|
[12]
|
7
|
[35]
|
4
|
[16]
|
7
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
12
|
5
|
6
|
|
74
|
6
|
7
|
Pearl Lattanzi 44 [BF]
|
|
5
|
13
|
5
|
[14]
|
6
|
[19]
|
6
|
11
|
[17]
|
10
|
5
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
|
77
|
7
|
8
|
Gavin Parker 39 [GF]
|
|
12
|
[30]
|
[22]
|
13
|
8
|
2
|
[24]
|
3
|
7
|
14
|
6
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
|
91
|
8
|
9
|
Maverick Putnam 53 [RF]
|
|
[16]
|
6
|
15
|
3
|
[23]
|
10
|
16
|
[18]
|
5
|
2
|
12
|
7
|
6
|
10
|
|
92
|
9
|
10
|
Landon Cormie 64 [RF]
|
|
12/
RDG
|
[14]
|
9
|
[17]
|
7
|
5
|
12
|
9
|
3
|
5
|
13
|
14
|
[18]
|
12
|
|
101
|
10
|
11
|
John Lattanzi 42 [GF]
|
|
[19]
|
5
|
10
|
[26]
|
11
|
[24]
|
14
|
13
|
10
|
7
|
9
|
6
|
10
|
8
|
|
103
|
11
|
12
|
Thommie Grit 30 [BF]
|
|
10
|
4
|
[21]
|
7
|
15
|
9
|
9
|
5
|
[20]
|
13
|
11
|
11
|
15
|
[26]
|
|
109
|
12
|
13
|
Caroline Locke 69 [BF]
|
|
7
|
16
|
13
|
[20]
|
18
|
[26]
|
11
|
14
|
13
|
11