O'pen BIC - What's on for 2017 in Australia and New Zealand
by O'pen BIC Australia & today at 10:20 am
- O'pen Bic - February 2017. Alex McKinnon
Hi Sailors,
Happy New Year, where did January go! Still plenty happening in Australia and New Zealand, here's a quick breakdown.
Firstly congratulations to all those who took part in the 2017 Forward Sailing Australian and New Zealand O'pen Cup's and well done to Talia Bulstrode and Axzai Smith for taking out the titles!
2017 Forward Sailing VIC O'pen Cup: 25th-26th February 2017
The first State O'pen Cup to kick off 2017 will be the VIC O'pen Cup. Hosted by
Parkdale Yacht Club
it promises to be an action packed weekend full of not just competitive racing but also exciting Adventure races and social events. 50 sailors have entered already it's looking to be the biggest VIC State's to date! Keep in mind that early bird registration closes on 20th February at 10:00am. Charters are still available, but going quickly - First in best dressed. Register and charter
HERE
today!
2017 Forward Sailing Wellington O'pen Cup: 18th-19th March 2017
Wellington will be hosting their first O'pen BIC event at
Evans Bay Yacht and Motor Boat Club
who are also expecting 50 + sailors - Enter and charter
HERE
.
2017 Forward Sailing SA O'pen Cup: 25th-26th March 2017
The SA O'pen Cup will again be run alongside 2017 SA Youth State Championships at
Largs Bay Sailing Club
. Keep an eye on the class website
www.openbic.org.au
for details. Register online
HERE
for the event. If you wish to charter a boat click
HERE
.
2017 O'pen BIC World Championships: 31st-5th July-August 2017
The
2017 O'pen BIC World Championships
are being held on lake Garda at Arco Lago Di Garda, Trentino, ITALY! All details regarding the Championship are on the event website
worlds2017.openbicclass.org
.
Kurnell Cup Regatta: Addition of Windsurfing Class
Kurnell Catamaran Club
will now be holding a
Techno
division alongside the O'pen BIC division at this year's
Kurnell Cup
. The
Techno 293
is a growing junior
Class devoted to fostering the development of windsurf racing for competitors under the age of 17 year.
Similarly the
T293
Class forms part of the "Olympic Pathway", recognised by
World Sailing
as the feeder class to
RS:X
at Olympic and Youth level. For more information about the Techno, please click
HERE
. Charters are available for both Techno's and O'pen BIC's at the event, click
HERE
to reserve yours today! For all information regarding the event see the
NoR
.
On top of these events there is also a range of local club events being held which look to be a lot of fun, see details below:
Event (click on the event to enter/charter)
Location:
Date:
Charter
Timaru Age Group Regatta
Timaru Y.P.B.C
11-12 Feb
No
Kurnell Cup Regatta
Kurnell C.C
18-19 Feb
Yes
BIC Hunt Regatta
Teralba A.S.C
4-5 Mar
Yes
Junior Easter All Boats Regatta
Lake Cootharaba S.C
14-16 Apr
No
Remember, a full list of events is available on the O'pen BIC Australian and New Zealand Class website
www.openbic.org.au
Quick Shout out to the lucky sailors who have been selected to compete in the America's Cup Endeavour O'pen, Best of luck for all the training ahead!
New Zealand team
- Anna Walrond and Matthew Rist
Australia team
- Conall Green and Rosalie Hennessy
To follow the teams keep an eye on the America's Cup Endeavour O'pen
Official event page
Lastly we'd like to thank and acknowledge our official sponsors, Forward Sailing
Australia
and
New Zealand
for all their support throughout the season. We look forward (no pun intended!) to working with them for the remainder of the season. Remember, if you need to update your sailing gear, check out their online shops;
Forward WIP New Zealand
Forward Sailing Australia
That's it for now.
Yours in Sailing,
The O'pen BIC Team
P.S. If you know someone who you think might be interested in receiving our newsletter, please pass on this link to sign up.
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP
2016/17 Official Sponsor of the
Australian
&
New Zealand
O'pen BIC Association Inc.
- O'pen Bic - February 2017. © Open Bic Australia
- O'pen Bic - February 2017. © Open Bic Australia
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151675
