O'pen BIC - Three day Northland O'pen Cup tests young sailors at Taipa

by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 12:24 amTaipa Sailing Club, in the winterless North, hosted a three day Northland O'pen Cup over the weekend with the windy conditions testing the young sailors.Gold Silver and Bronze fleets were sailed, with the event being preceded by a Practice and Coaching day, with Russell Coutts, Hayden Whitburn and others.The inclusion of a cut down sail made a big difference for some sailors in the gusty conditions.For more click here For the One News report and video click here









































