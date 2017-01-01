Please select your home edition
O'pen BIC - Images from the Northland O'pen Cup
by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 1:18 am
- O'pen BIC - Taipa Sailing Club, September 2017 Taipa Sailing Club
www.facebook.com/TaipaSailingClub
More images from the three day O'Pen BIC regatta sailed at Taipa Sailing Club over the weekend.
- O'pen BIC - Taipa Sailing Club, September 2017 © Taipa Sailing Club www.facebook.com/TaipaSailingClub
- O'pen BIC - Taipa Sailing Club, September 2017 © Taipa Sailing Club www.facebook.com/TaipaSailingClub
- O'pen BIC - Taipa Sailing Club, September 2017 © Taipa Sailing Club www.facebook.com/TaipaSailingClub
- O'pen BIC - Taipa Sailing Club, September 2017 © Taipa Sailing Club www.facebook.com/TaipaSailingClub
- O'pen BIC - Taipa Sailing Club, September 2017 © Taipa Sailing Club www.facebook.com/TaipaSailingClub
- O'pen BIC - Taipa Sailing Club, September 2017 © Taipa Sailing Club www.facebook.com/TaipaSailingClub
- O'pen BIC - Taipa Sailing Club, September 2017 © Taipa Sailing Club www.facebook.com/TaipaSailingClub
- Practice Day - O'pen BIC - Taipa Sailing Club, September 15-17, 2017 © Taipa Sailing Club www.facebook.com/TaipaSailingClub
- Practice Day - O'pen BIC - Taipa Sailing Club, September 15-17, 2017 © Taipa Sailing Club www.facebook.com/TaipaSailingClub
- Practice Day - O'pen BIC - Taipa Sailing Club, September 15-17, 2017 © Taipa Sailing Club www.facebook.com/TaipaSailingClub
O'pen BIC - Three day Northland O'pen Cup tests young sailors at Taipa
Taipa Sailing Club hosted a three day Northland O'pen Cup over the weekend
Taipa Sailing Club hosted a three day Northland O'pen Cup over the weekend with the windy conditions testing the young sailors. Gold Silver and Bronze fleets were sailed, with the event being preceded by a Practice and Coaching day, with Russell Coutts, Hayden Whitburn and others. One News reports on the event.
Posted today at 12:24 am
The Star shines brightly at the end of the Bart's Bash rainbow
The fourth year of the world's largest sailing event got off to a terrific start in New Zealand at the Whangaruru SC.
When asked about the age range of the sailors, their sailing ability and the types of boats that were out sailing today, Pete confirmed that, yet again, this annual sailing fest attracted sailors from across the generations competing in Oppies, Lasers, RS Fevers, Toppers, Foiling Nacra 17s, Venture Keelboats, 29ers and even a couple of Foiling Moths
Posted on 17 Sep
Laser Worlds - Big breeze and fast rides on Day 3 in Croatia
The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots
The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots and giving great surfing conditions downwind with a tough workout upwind. If there were any doubts that Laser sailing is not athletic, they were quelled today watching the world's best battle of skill in three back-to-back races.
Posted on 17 Sep
Nine changes in the top ten on Day 2 of the ILCA Standard Men's Worlds
The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for.
The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The race committee expected light wind today and last night postponed the scheduled start by two hours. On arrival at the boat park a further three-hour postponement was needed as the gradient wind was completely neutralized by a feeble sea breeze thermal wind.
Posted on 16 Sep
Laser Standard Men’s World Championship – Day 1
Total entry list is divided daily into three equal fleets, all racing two races a day in a three day qualifying series
At the opening press conference, in Split, Croatia, the 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medal winners predicted a tough championship with any one of 30 sailors capable of scoring a top five place in the 147 strong fleet from 52 countries. Australian Tom Burton and local sailor Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia proved the reasons for their predictions...
Posted on 15 Sep
No wind on Day 5 of Opel Finn Gold Cup, but plenty of potential
There are two days left to sail, with three possible races remaining in the opening series before final and medal races.
When the fog cleared two hours later, the wind had gone and Balaton remained calm and largely windless through the morning and afternoon. Finally at 15.30 the race office pulled the pin and the sailors dispersed.
Posted on 8 Sep
Sail Sydney a launch pad for Olympic Campaigns
Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17
Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 with the support of Drummoyne Sailing Club, Middle Harbour Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron.
Posted on 7 Sep
Despite common approach the World Cup Finals do not fit the Kiel Week
So the hope was to continue this cooperation between World Sailing and the Kiel Week Organisation for the next year
The World Sailing President Kim Andersen (Denmark), DSV President Mona Kueppers, President of the German Paralympic Sports Association Friedhelm Julius Beucher, John Petersson (Denmark) from the International Paralympic Committee as well as representatives from the city of Kiel and Schleswig-Holstein did praise the successful integration.
Posted on 4 Sep
The Hun invade opening ceremony at 2017 Opel Finn Gold Cup
Horse riding, archery, spear throwing and some dubious racing tactics were key points of a spectacular opening ceremony
Horse riding, archery, spear throwing, falconry and some dubious racing tactics were the key points of a spectacular opening ceremony at the 2017 Opel Finn Gold Cup at Balatonföldvár.
Posted on 3 Sep
La Grande-Motte prepares to welcome first foiling Nacra 17 Worlds
From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes.
From September 2nd to 10th 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes.
Posted on 2 Sep
