Onwards & upwards as fleet for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week tops 100

Humpback whales travel some 3000 kilometres north from Antarctic waters to be at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week Andrea Francolini Humpback whales travel some 3000 kilometres north from Antarctic waters to be at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/

by Rob Mundle today at 2:40 amEarly indications are that while the fleet might not match last year’s record of 252 it could go close to that figure.The 100th entry for this year’s regatta was lodged by Sydney yachtsman, Mark Michalowsky. He is returning to Race Week after a 10 year absence and will be racing the same yacht, his Beneteau 47.7, Carla M.“The desire to return to Race Week has always been there, but until this year business obligations have caused it to be just that – a desire,” Mark said. “I bought the yacht in Spain in 2000, had it sailed to Australia, then competed at Race Week in 2004, and again a decade ago, but that’s where it ended. Fortunately I’ve finally got my business activities sorted out so I can now get back to spending more time sailing.”Mark stressed that he is an “around-the-cans man” who loves competing in twilight races more than anything else: “I’ve only done one overnight race, a 17-miler from Sydney to Pittwater a long time ago. Since then it has been all about cruising division races.”His favourite memory of his last Audi Hamilton Island Race Week was, “Jimmy Barnes rocking the night away on the waterfront.” And, apart from enjoying some superb, around-the-islands racing in the tropics this year, he is looking forward to the camaraderie of the post-race cockpit parties that he enjoyed so much last time.





German luxury carmaker, Audi, is returning for the 12th year as principal sponsor, demonstrating the brand’s continued commitment to high quality, competitive offshore racing and a benchmark onshore social calendar that is as inclusive as it is exclusive.



Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is schedule for August 19 to 26. All information relating to the regatta is on the website.

