North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

Ontario Sailing and ROWONTARIO collaborate on Annual Conference!

by Ontario Sailing today at 8:25 am
Ontario Sailing and ROWONTARIO collaborate on Annual Conference!
Ontario Sailing and ROWONTARIO are pleased to announce they will be joining forces to present a combined Annual Conference on November 25th 2017.

ROWONTARIO and Ontario Sailing have a strong history of working together to provide a higher calibre product for their members. The organizations have been partnered on several projects over the past six years, most notably the signature COAST program that supports club leaders. Through combining our joint resources and efforts we recognize the conference is the next opportunity to benefit all our members through partnership. In bringing both organizations together for the annual conference, we will be able to build upon the best components of each conference and enhance our services.

The conference will continue to have sport specific components for representatives from both rowing and sailing as well as some combined sessions. In addition to combined COAST sessions on effective club operations and governance, organizers will look to maximize the opportunity to have speakers that can bring practical hands on tools for both sailing and rowing attendees. The day will also include some other pieces specific to each sport. These will be hand in hand with opportunities to network, not just within your sport, but with other representatives from your geographical area.

The conference will be held at the International Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre (Toronto Airport) on Saturday November 25th 2017. More details about registration, sessions and networking opportunities will be shared in the coming months. Information will be coming out through both organizations as well as COAST's social media, newsletters and emails - watch for details over the summer and early fall.

We look forward to providing leaders of these two dynamic sports a valuable, engaging and inspiring conference with hands on tools to take back to your clubs. We look forward to seeing each club represented at this event!

Mark the date in your calendars and make plans to join this unique and engaging event - make sure your club is there to benefit from this opportunity.

For more information, please contact Lisa Roddie at lisa@ontariosailing.ca.
Hundreds of sailors take to Lake Michigan for H.H NOOD Regatta
Hundreds of competitive sailors launched into Lake Michigan on Friday to kick off the fourth stop of the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta Series. The event, organized by Sailing World and hosted by Chicago Yacht Club, continues through Sunday.
Posted today at 6:53 am 50 yachts start 40th Anniversary Marion Bermuda Race
Fifty boats are now hard on the wind in Buzzards Bay or just reaching the Atlantic Ocean. They are racing from Marion to Bermuda in the 40th Anniversary of the Marion Bermuda Race. This classic ocean race is always a challenge.
Posted today at 5:52 am World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun A Few Rays – Moisturising, Anti-Aging Action …
Out on a boat, sailors are exposed to extreme conditions for their skin. There are UV rays from the sun, hopefully some wind if you are a sailor, and the drying effects from wet and dry cycles during the course of your day
Posted on 8 Jun Ted Turner presented with New York Yacht Club Medal
Tuesday evening, the New York Yacht Club honored Ted Turner with the New York Yacht Club Medal, the highest individual honor the Club can bestow. The ceremony was part of a reception at the 44th Street Clubhouse celebrating the 40th anniversary of Turner's Courageous crew, which won the America's Cup in 1977 and is the subject of a soon-to-be-released documentary produced by NBC.
Posted on 8 Jun Volvo Ocean Race – The raw story
Live digital coverage will be provided for each Leg Start, Leg Finish and the In-Port Race Series in Host Cities around the world – featuring expert analysis and commentary, and live updates from the cities and Race HQ in Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 7 Jun Race for Water – A key player in fight against plastic pollution
To mark World Oceans Day on June 8, 2017, the Race for Water Foundation is drawing attention to the need for concerted action against the plastic pollution that is swamping our oceans.
Posted on 7 Jun America's Cup - ETNZ go down the mine - big time!
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine, and how! Full story on our sister site, YachtsandYachting.com, please go and watch it now. No harm to the crew, which is great news. Also lovely to hear Land Rover BAR request that their own chase boat get right in there to help. Sportsmanship lives on. WoooHooooo!
Posted on 6 Jun Tough start to the semi-finals for British America's Cup team
A promising start on the first two legs of race one saw Land Rover BAR matching ETNZ to gate two, but as they rounded the leeward gate they suffered a failure in the wing forcing the team to retire from race one.
Posted on 6 Jun Olympic rivalry renewed in World Cup Series Final Santander
The teams were locked in a famous duel at Rio 2016 where it was a four-way shootout for the three available medals. Grael and Kunze beat Maloney and Meech by just two seconds to claim a memorable gold medal in front of an ecstatic home crowd. Denmark's Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov Iversen completed the podium with Tamara Echegoyen and Berta Betanzos (ESP) finishing out of the medals.
Posted on 6 Jun
