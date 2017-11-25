Ontario Sailing and ROWONTARIO collaborate on Annual Conference!
2017-11-25
Ontario Sailing and ROWONTARIO are pleased to announce they will be joining forces to present a combined Annual Conference on November 25th 2017.
ROWONTARIO and Ontario Sailing have a strong history of working together to provide a higher calibre product for their members. The organizations have been partnered on several projects over the past six years, most notably the signature COAST program that supports club leaders. Through combining our joint resources and efforts we recognize the conference is the next opportunity to benefit all our members through partnership. In bringing both organizations together for the annual conference, we will be able to build upon the best components of each conference and enhance our services.
The conference will continue to have sport specific components for representatives from both rowing and sailing as well as some combined sessions. In addition to combined COAST sessions on effective club operations and governance, organizers will look to maximize the opportunity to have speakers that can bring practical hands on tools for both sailing and rowing attendees. The day will also include some other pieces specific to each sport. These will be hand in hand with opportunities to network, not just within your sport, but with other representatives from your geographical area.
The conference will be held at the International Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre (Toronto Airport) on Saturday November 25th 2017. More details about registration, sessions and networking opportunities will be shared in the coming months. Information will be coming out through both organizations as well as COAST's social media, newsletters and emails - watch for details over the summer and early fall.
We look forward to providing leaders of these two dynamic sports a valuable, engaging and inspiring conference with hands on tools to take back to your clubs. We look forward to seeing each club represented at this event!
Mark the date in your calendars and make plans to join this unique and engaging event - make sure your club is there to benefit from this opportunity.
For more information, please contact Lisa Roddie at lisa@ontariosailing.ca
