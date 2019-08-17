Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Onorato conquers Scarlino edition of 2017 Melges 20 World League

by Melges 20 today at 2:39 am
Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino - 2017 Melges 20 World League Barracuda Communication
Congratulations to Achille Onorato and crew members Cameron Appleton on tactics and Stefano Ciampalini aboard Mascalzone Latino, Jr. - they are 2017 Melges 20 Scarlino Champions!

Additional kudos go to Marina Kaverzina and her Marussia crew consisting of Sergey Peshkov and Valery Zatsarinskiy. They overtook the lead from Emanuele Savoini's Evinrude on the final day to win the Corinthian Scarlino title.

An additional three races were held on the final day with Onorato winning the first heat, ultimately helping seal the deal on his very first major win of the 2017 season.

The big move the day, and certainly the event, goes to second runner-up Krzysztov Krempec on Mag Tiny. Overnight, he along with crew members Tomislav Basic and Ivan Ivankovic were seated in tenth. Today, with a very profitable two-one-thirteen performance, Krempec sits on the podium in second place.

Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika - 2017 Melges 20 World League © Barracuda Communication
Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika - 2017 Melges 20 World League © Barracuda Communication



Porto Venere overall Champion Vladimir Prosikhin on Nika remains on the podium, but this time in third. Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs had a great event to finish in fourth, followed by Manfredi Vianini Tolomei's Maolca in fifth.

A tremendous round of appreciation and gratitude go to all the competitors, as well as the Race Committee, Marina di Scarlino and Club Nautico Scarlino for their great support and partnership.

The Melges World League, European Division counts on the valuable support of: Helly Hansen as the official clothing sponsor with its Melges World League Race Loft dedicated to both sailors and all fans of the sport of sailing. Garmin Marine is the official timekeeper, and Lavazza keeps the Melges World League fully fueled with the Italian taste of its signature coffee. Toremar shares Melges' DNA in which binds it to the sea. All official photo and video images are from the creative and driven talents of Barracuda Communication.

On Deck

The next Melges 20 World League event takes place next weekend in Akiya, Japan for the Melges Spring Regatta on May 20-21. In Europe, the fleet looks ahead to Zadar, Croatia on June 9-11, leading up to the European Championship in Sibenik on July 12-15. In North America, the fleet prepares for some fantastic summer sailing at the Sail Newport Regatta on July 7-9 as the lead up to the U.S. Nationals on August 17-19 and the Worlds in early October!

Podium - 2017 Melges 20 World League © Barracuda Communication
Podium - 2017 Melges 20 World League © Barracuda Communication


Podium - 2017 Melges 20 World League © Barracuda Communication
Podium - 2017 Melges 20 World League © Barracuda Communication


Podium - 2017 Melges 20 World League © Barracuda Communication
Podium - 2017 Melges 20 World League © Barracuda Communication



Top Ten Results (Final - After Six Races, One Discard)

1.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino, Jr.; 3-1-2-[9]-8 = 15
2.) Krzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; [33/UFD]-5-1-2-1-13 = 22
3.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 2-[15]-3-3-6-9 = 23
4.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 1-3-20-[33/UFD]-3-2 = 29
5.) Manfredi Vianini Tolomei, Maolca; 6-7/RDG-7/RDG-6-[10]-6 = 32
6.) Alexander Ezhkov, Pirogovo; 4-12-4-7-[21]-11 = 38
7.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; [18]-7-5-9-4-14 = 39
8.) Matteo Marenghi Vaselli, Raya; 14/RDG-2-[25]-11-7-7 = 41
9.) Oleg Evdokimenko, Kotyara; 5-[14]-7-13-13-5 = 43
10.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 9-[22]-12-17-12-1 = 51

Top Five Melges 20 World League Results (After Four Events)

1.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 50 pts.
2.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 37 pts.
3.) Liam Kilroy, Wildman = 32 pts.
4.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 31 pts.
5.) Jim Wilson, Oleander = 29 pts.

2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 2 - Preliminary Cumulative Results






Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 T
O		 Total
World League Racing

One Design Division


Melges 20


1. 23   ITA 23 MASCALZONE LATINO JR Melges 20 Achille Onorato 3 1 2 1 9 8 [9] 15.0


2. 264   POL 264 MAG TINY Melges 20 Krzysztof Krempec 33/UFD 5 1 2 1 13 [33] 22.0


3. 261   RUS 261 NIKA Melges 20 Vladimir Prosikhin 2 15 3 3 6 9 [15] 23.0


4. 296   RUS 296 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Melges 20 Igor Rytov 1 3 20 33/UFD 3 2 [33] 29.0


5. 270   ITA 270 MAOLCA Melges 20 Manfredi Vianini Tolomei 6 7/RDG 7/RDG 6 10 6 [10] 32.0


6. 255   RUS 2 PIROGOVO Melges 20 Alexander Ezhkov 4 12 4 7 21 11 [21] 38.0


7. 167 North Sails  AUS 167 CARS 167 Melges 20 Rodney Jones 18 7 5 9 4 14 [18] 39.0


8. 301   MON 301 RAYA Melges 20 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 14/RDG 2 25 11 7 7 [25] 41.0


9. 47   RUS 047 KOTYARA Melges 20 Oleg Evdokimenko 5 14 7 13 13 5 [14] 43.0


10. 219   RSA 219 TNT Melges 20 Tina Plattner / Tony Norris 9 22 12 17 12 1 [22] 51.0


11. 183   ITA 183 4 SALE Melges 20 Manlio Carlo Soldani 11 23 8 19 19 3 [23] 60.0


12. 137   RUS 137 ALEX TEAM Melges 20 Alexander Mikhaylik 13 26 19 5 5 18 [26] 60.0


13. 192   ITA 192 MEZZALUNA Melges 20 Marco Franchini 8 4 6 16 27 31 [31] 61.0


14. 106   ITA 106 ASANTE SANA Melges 20 Claudio Dutto 21 11 17 10 11 12 [21] 61.0


15. 289   RUS 289 LEVIATHAN Melges 20 Vadim Yakhinson 23 20 9 15 8 10 [23] 62.0


16. 713   MON 713 SYNERGY GT Melges 20 Valentin Zavadnikov 15 6 10 23 14 20 [23] 65.0


17. 180   CZE 180 ALOHA Melges 20 Jan Kuchar 10 27 11 27 2 17 [27] 67.0


18. 185   RUS 185 ELF Melges 20 Sergei Sobolev 17 25 13 14 15 15 [25] 74.0


19. 288   MON 4444 ARCORA Melges 20 Kalomeni Orel 28 8 15 18 16 19 [28] 76.0


20. 149   ITA 149 CAMAY Melges 20 Lauro Bonora 14 10 14 21 23 21 [23] 80.0


21. 104   ITA 104 GONE SQUATCHIN Melges 20 Pietro Loro Piana 12 13 22 12 26 24 [26] 83.0


22. 275   RUS 275 VICTOR Melges 20 Alexander Novoselov 16 16 30 4 25 28 [30] 89.0


23. 25   MON 25 PATH Melges 20 Anatoly Karachinskiy 30 17 24 29 18 4 [30] 92.0


24. 181   ITA 181 G3B SAILING TEAM MENDIETA Melges 20 Luigi Giannattasio 25 30 16 8 24 25 [30] 98.0


25. 265   RUS 265 RUSSOTRANS Melges 20 Natalia Kravets 22 9 27 25 22 27 [27] 105.0


26. 277   JPN 277 CONTIOUS Melges 20 Norikatsu Aizawa 7 21 28 24 29 26 [29] 106.0


27. 156   RUS 156 MARUSSIA (Corinthian) Melges 20 Marina Kaverzina 27 29 26 22 17 16 [29] 108.0


28. 206   ITA 206 EVINRUDE (Corinthian) Melges 20 Emanuele Savoini 24 19 29 20 28 22 [29] 113.0


29. 294   RUS 294 PIROGOVO EVOLUTION Melges 20 Leonid Altukhov 20 18 23 28 31 29 [31] 118.0


30. 184   RUS 184 MEDYZA Melges 20 Pavel Grachev 26 33/RET 18 33/BFD 20 23 [33] 120.0


31. 152   ITA 152 VANITE Melges 20 Mario Aquila 29 24 21 30 30 33/DNF [33] 134.0


32. 107   RUS 107 BLACK WOLF Melges 20 Andrej Chirikov 31 28 31 26 32 30 [32] 146.0
 
 2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 2 - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 T
O		 Total
World League Racing

One Design Division


Melges 20


1. 156   RUS 156 MARUSSIA Melges 20 Marina Kaverzina 27 29 26 22 17 16 [29] 108.0


2. 206   ITA 206 EVINRUDE Melges 20 Emanuele Savoini 24 19 29 20 28 22 [29] 113.0
 
 
Wildwind 2016 660x82Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 4885Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

GC32 Racing Tour Riva Cup – Action shots by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 May Melges 20 World League - Three Melges 20 races put Onorato in charge
The fifth event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League officially kicked off racing today completing three races The fifth event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino officially kicked off racing today completing three races and producing three different winners. Atop the fleet is no stranger to success - Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr. is celebrating a 12-point winning advantage.
Posted on 14 May Jonathan Lobert seals major Finn title after solid week in Marseille
After a fabulous finale to a challenging week, Jonathan Lobert of France won his first ever major title in Finn class. After a fabulous finale to a challenging week, Jonathan Lobert of France won his first ever major title in the Finn class. Ed Wright and Ben Cornish of Great Britain, both survived the Semi-Final to meet Lobert in the Final and secured silver and bronze.
Posted on 14 May GC32 Riva Cup - Team Tilt on the ascent as Realteam leaps ahead
After yesterday’s three way near-tie at the top, the GC32 Riva Cup has a stand-out leader going into its final day. After yesterday’s three way near-tie at the top, the GC32 Riva Cup has a stand-out leader going into its final day. Today Lake Garda was behaving, the southerly Ora wind a constant 15-18 knots, although this cut down tactical options and in all today’s four races it always seemed to pay to venture as close as one dared to the sheer vertical cliff face on the west side of the lake.
Posted on 14 May GC32 Racing Tour Riva Cup – Some action shots by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 2 – Rich Pickings up North
A light easterly breeze of about eight knots and a gentle sea state provided glorious reaching conditions. By morning on the second day, all of the fleet had passed Barbuda - the next land they will see will be Bermuda, over 800 miles north. The wind experienced was more than forecast and this may allow the faster yachts to hook into good pressure further north.
Posted on 13 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Can Platoon call the tune in Tuscany?
Only three crews have won the world title since its inauguration in 2008 as an officially recognised world championship To those who have closely observed the racing this season, Harm Müller-Spreer’s German-flagged Platoon has displayed all the facets of a team with serious winning potential, indeed to some it may appear only to be a matter of time before the crew, led by John Kostecki, top the podium.
Posted on 13 May No wind in Scarlino for Melges 20 World League opening day
Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino.
Posted on 13 May Three boats within a point of the lead after tricky opening day
The 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got off to an exceptional start today with four races completed The 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got off to an exceptional start today with four races completed, one round of the new ANONIMO Speed Challenge and a leaderboard with the top three boats separated by one point. This was despite Lake Garda being in fickle mood with the wind typically 10-15 knots, occasionally gusting more but also dropping off in the middle of the day.
Posted on 13 May Walk on the Wild Side claims Bali Line Honours
Garth Curran’s veteran 58 footer Walk on Wild Side sporting brand new set of green sails, started strongly in Fremantle Garth Curran’s veteran 58 footer Walk on the Wild Side, sporting a brand new set of green sails, started strongly in Fremantle last Saturday and was never headed, drawing away from the fleet to finish at 1am today, more than 30 hours ahead of the next boat and favoured to win both IRC and YAH handicap divisions as well.
Posted on 12 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy