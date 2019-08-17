Onorato conquers Scarlino edition of 2017 Melges 20 World League
Congratulations to Achille Onorato and crew members Cameron Appleton on tactics and Stefano Ciampalini aboard Mascalzone Latino, Jr. - they are 2017 Melges 20 Scarlino Champions!
Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino - 2017 Melges 20 World League Barracuda Communication
Additional kudos go to Marina Kaverzina and her Marussia crew consisting of Sergey Peshkov and Valery Zatsarinskiy. They overtook the lead from Emanuele Savoini's Evinrude on the final day to win the Corinthian Scarlino title.
An additional three races were held on the final day with Onorato winning the first heat, ultimately helping seal the deal on his very first major win of the 2017 season.
The big move the day, and certainly the event, goes to second runner-up Krzysztov Krempec on Mag Tiny. Overnight, he along with crew members Tomislav Basic and Ivan Ivankovic were seated in tenth. Today, with a very profitable two-one-thirteen performance, Krempec sits on the podium in second place.
Porto Venere overall Champion Vladimir Prosikhin on Nika remains on the podium, but this time in third. Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs had a great event to finish in fourth, followed by Manfredi Vianini Tolomei's Maolca in fifth.
A tremendous round of appreciation and gratitude go to all the competitors, as well as the Race Committee, Marina di Scarlino and Club Nautico Scarlino for their great support and partnership.
The Melges World League, European Division counts on the valuable support of: Helly Hansen as the official clothing sponsor with its Melges World League Race Loft dedicated to both sailors and all fans of the sport of sailing. Garmin Marine is the official timekeeper, and Lavazza keeps the Melges World League fully fueled with the Italian taste of its signature coffee. Toremar shares Melges' DNA in which binds it to the sea. All official photo and video images are from the creative and driven talents of Barracuda Communication.
On Deck
The next Melges 20 World League event takes place next weekend in Akiya, Japan for the Melges Spring Regatta on May 20-21. In Europe, the fleet looks ahead to Zadar, Croatia on June 9-11, leading up to the European Championship in Sibenik on July 12-15. In North America, the fleet prepares for some fantastic summer sailing at the Sail Newport Regatta on July 7-9 as the lead up to the U.S. Nationals on August 17-19 and the Worlds in early October!
Top Ten Results (Final - After Six Races, One Discard)
1.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino, Jr.; 3-1-2-[9]-8 = 15
2.) Krzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; [33/UFD]-5-1-2-1-13 = 22
3.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 2-[15]-3-3-6-9 = 23
4.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 1-3-20-[33/UFD]-3-2 = 29
5.) Manfredi Vianini Tolomei, Maolca; 6-7/RDG-7/RDG-6-[10]-6 = 32
6.) Alexander Ezhkov, Pirogovo; 4-12-4-7-[21]-11 = 38
7.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; [18]-7-5-9-4-14 = 39
8.) Matteo Marenghi Vaselli, Raya; 14/RDG-2-[25]-11-7-7 = 41
9.) Oleg Evdokimenko, Kotyara; 5-[14]-7-13-13-5 = 43
10.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 9-[22]-12-17-12-1 = 51
Top Five Melges 20 World League Results (After Four Events)
1.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 50 pts.
2.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 37 pts.
3.) Liam Kilroy, Wildman = 32 pts.
4.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 31 pts.
5.) Jim Wilson, Oleander = 29 pts.
2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 2 - Preliminary Cumulative Results
|
|
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Yacht Design
|Owner/Skipper
|Race
1
|Race
2
|Race
3
|Race
4
|Race
5
|Race
6
|T
O
|Total
|World League Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|Melges 20
|
|
|1.
|23
| ITA 23
|MASCALZONE LATINO JR
|Melges 20
|Achille Onorato
|3
|1
|2
|1
|9
|8
|[9]
| 15.0
|
|
|2.
|264
| POL 264
|MAG TINY
|Melges 20
|Krzysztof Krempec
|33/UFD
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|[33]
| 22.0
|
|
|3.
|261
| RUS 261
|NIKA
|Melges 20
|Vladimir Prosikhin
|2
|15
|3
|3
|6
|9
|[15]
| 23.0
|
|
|4.
|296
| RUS 296
|RUSSIAN BOGATYRS
|Melges 20
|Igor Rytov
|1
|3
|20
|33/UFD
|3
|2
|[33]
| 29.0
|
|
|5.
|270
| ITA 270
|MAOLCA
|Melges 20
|Manfredi Vianini Tolomei
|6
|7/RDG
|7/RDG
|6
|10
|6
|[10]
| 32.0
|
|
|6.
|255
| RUS 2
|PIROGOVO
|Melges 20
|Alexander Ezhkov
|4
|12
|4
|7
|21
|11
|[21]
| 38.0
|
|
|7.
|167
| AUS 167
|CARS 167
|Melges 20
|Rodney Jones
|18
|7
|5
|9
|4
|14
|[18]
| 39.0
|
|
|8.
|301
| MON 301
|RAYA
|Melges 20
|Matteo Marenghi Vaselli
|14/RDG
|2
|25
|11
|7
|7
|[25]
| 41.0
|
|
|9.
|47
| RUS 047
|KOTYARA
|Melges 20
|Oleg Evdokimenko
|5
|14
|7
|13
|13
|5
|[14]
| 43.0
|
|
|10.
|219
| RSA 219
|TNT
|Melges 20
|Tina Plattner / Tony Norris
|9
|22
|12
|17
|12
|1
|[22]
| 51.0
|
|
|11.
|183
| ITA 183
|4 SALE
|Melges 20
|Manlio Carlo Soldani
|11
|23
|8
|19
|19
|3
|[23]
| 60.0
|
|
|12.
|137
| RUS 137
|ALEX TEAM
|Melges 20
|Alexander Mikhaylik
|13
|26
|19
|5
|5
|18
|[26]
| 60.0
|
|
|13.
|192
| ITA 192
|MEZZALUNA
|Melges 20
|Marco Franchini
|8
|4
|6
|16
|27
|31
|[31]
| 61.0
|
|
|14.
|106
| ITA 106
|ASANTE SANA
|Melges 20
|Claudio Dutto
|21
|11
|17
|10
|11
|12
|[21]
| 61.0
|
|
|15.
|289
| RUS 289
|LEVIATHAN
|Melges 20
|Vadim Yakhinson
|23
|20
|9
|15
|8
|10
|[23]
| 62.0
|
|
|16.
|713
| MON 713
|SYNERGY GT
|Melges 20
|Valentin Zavadnikov
|15
|6
|10
|23
|14
|20
|[23]
| 65.0
|
|
|17.
|180
| CZE 180
|ALOHA
|Melges 20
|Jan Kuchar
|10
|27
|11
|27
|2
|17
|[27]
| 67.0
|
|
|18.
|185
| RUS 185
|ELF
|Melges 20
|Sergei Sobolev
|17
|25
|13
|14
|15
|15
|[25]
| 74.0
|
|
|19.
|288
| MON 4444
|ARCORA
|Melges 20
|Kalomeni Orel
|28
|8
|15
|18
|16
|19
|[28]
| 76.0
|
|
|20.
|149
| ITA 149
|CAMAY
|Melges 20
|Lauro Bonora
|14
|10
|14
|21
|23
|21
|[23]
| 80.0
|
|
|21.
|104
| ITA 104
|GONE SQUATCHIN
|Melges 20
|Pietro Loro Piana
|12
|13
|22
|12
|26
|24
|[26]
| 83.0
|
|
|22.
|275
| RUS 275
|VICTOR
|Melges 20
|Alexander Novoselov
|16
|16
|30
|4
|25
|28
|[30]
| 89.0
|
|
|23.
|25
| MON 25
|PATH
|Melges 20
|Anatoly Karachinskiy
|30
|17
|24
|29
|18
|4
|[30]
| 92.0
|
|
|24.
|181
| ITA 181
|G3B SAILING TEAM MENDIETA
|Melges 20
|Luigi Giannattasio
|25
|30
|16
|8
|24
|25
|[30]
| 98.0
|
|
|25.
|265
| RUS 265
|RUSSOTRANS
|Melges 20
|Natalia Kravets
|22
|9
|27
|25
|22
|27
|[27]
|105.0
|
|
|26.
|277
| JPN 277
|CONTIOUS
|Melges 20
|Norikatsu Aizawa
|7
|21
|28
|24
|29
|26
|[29]
|106.0
|
|
|27.
|156
| RUS 156
|MARUSSIA (Corinthian)
|Melges 20
|Marina Kaverzina
|27
|29
|26
|22
|17
|16
|[29]
|108.0
|
|
|28.
|206
| ITA 206
|EVINRUDE (Corinthian)
|Melges 20
|Emanuele Savoini
|24
|19
|29
|20
|28
|22
|[29]
|113.0
|
|
|29.
|294
| RUS 294
|PIROGOVO EVOLUTION
|Melges 20
|Leonid Altukhov
|20
|18
|23
|28
|31
|29
|[31]
|118.0
|
|
|30.
|184
| RUS 184
|MEDYZA
|Melges 20
|Pavel Grachev
|26
|33/RET
|18
|33/BFD
|20
|23
|[33]
|120.0
|
|
|31.
|152
| ITA 152
|VANITE
|Melges 20
|Mario Aquila
|29
|24
|21
|30
|30
|33/DNF
|[33]
|134.0
|
|
|32.
|107
| RUS 107
|BLACK WOLF
|Melges 20
|Andrej Chirikov
|31
|28
|31
|26
|32
|30
|[32]
|146.0
|
| 2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 2 - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results
|
|
