Only five weeks to go - 2017 Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta
by Melvyn Steiner today at 4:52 am
Entries are now open for the 2017 Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta on beautiful Lake Macquarie. Off the Beach boats can choose to do Dinghy Dash or the Short One Lap Dash and all other boats can choose to do either the Short One Lap Dash or Long One Lap Dash and / or the 12 Hour Race and / or the 24 Hour Race. So, it’s up to you – are you up to doing the Classic Events – the Dinghy Dash, Short or Long One Lap Dash, are you challenged by the 12 Hour Race or do you have the endurance to do the 24 Hour Race.
Entries are comping in - Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta Greg Dickins
Whatever you choose to enter, remember you are helping to raise money for a great cause – the Hunter Branch of Cancer Council NSW and specifically, their Home Help Program. So get you entry in now and start your team fundraising activity – you could be a candidate to win the Fund Raisers trophy.
And don’t forget the Charity Dinner. We have some amazing guests lined up to entertain you – Leisl Tesch Paralypic Gold Medalist, Tom Burton Lazer Gold Medal Olympian and Tom Addis – Navigator off Hobart Race Winner – and now record holder, Perpetual Loyal. Book your tickets now by emailing hcwdinner@rmyctoronto.com.au. Tickets must be paid for at time of booking and Credit cards are accepted (Visa and Mastercard).
You can get all the details by going to the Heaven Can Wait website
or click here
.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151038