Only five weeks to go - 2017 Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta

by Melvyn Steiner today at 4:52 amWhatever you choose to enter, remember you are helping to raise money for a great cause – the Hunter Branch of Cancer Council NSW and specifically, their Home Help Program. So get you entry in now and start your team fundraising activity – you could be a candidate to win the Fund Raisers trophy.And don’t forget the Charity Dinner. We have some amazing guests lined up to entertain you – Leisl Tesch Paralypic Gold Medalist, Tom Burton Lazer Gold Medal Olympian and Tom Addis – Navigator off Hobart Race Winner – and now record holder, Perpetual Loyal. Book your tickets now by emailing hcwdinner@rmyctoronto.com.au. Tickets must be paid for at time of booking and Credit cards are accepted (Visa and Mastercard).You can get all the details by going to the Heaven Can Wait website or click here