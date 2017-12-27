Please select your home edition
Online entry for Cat3+ Panataenius Newport to Coffs race now available

by Royal Motor Yacht Club today at 9:54 am
Coffs Harbour Yacht Club Marina. Bronwen Hemmings
The Royal Motor Yacht Club is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race and invite all yacht owners to enter the race, with fully compliant yachts and multihulls. The Notice of Race and Top Yacht Entry system is now live and can be accessed here

We have received an amazing number of interested yacht owners’ and crews who have registered their intent to enter and start the race on December 27th 2017 (Day after Boxing Day). Coffs Harbour Yacht Club are very excited that the tradition of the race will continue and look forward to providing ideal facilities and a huge Coffs welcome for the fleet when they arrive around the 28th - 29th December. There are plenty of social activities planned around the harbour precinct leading into the New Year celebrations.

Racing off the coast at Coffs © Bronwen Hemmings
Racing off the coast at Coffs © Bronwen Hemmings



We invite mono hulled yacht owners to enter under IRC, ORCi or PHS and for the multihulls, an OMR division is also included. This will be a Safety Category 3 plus race. Details for compliance is included in the NOR and other Race documents. We will be supplying detailed information for hiring safety equipment for the race in the near future.
We look forward to seeing you here at Royal Motor in December.

Sail Exchange, well renowned for assisting yacht owners on a budget, now has Australian Sailing compliant Life Rafts and Personal Floating Devices for hire. All equipment can be delivered to the RMYC prior to race day and the life raft and PFD certificates can be emailed to you directly to satisfy your safety inspection requirements. Please click the link below for details. Please see their site for details. Numerous outlets have EPIRBS and PLBs for hire.

