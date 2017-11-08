Please select your home edition
Online copies now accepted for applications to UK Ship Register

by Maritime and Coastguard Agency
Customers using the online UK Ship Register application process can now submit copies online along with supporting documents.

The change which applies to registrations or amendments to vessels already on the Registry will save time and money for customers.

Doug Barrow, director of the UK Ship Register, said: ‘We continue to maintain the highest standards around registration and are changing in the way we do business, reflecting modern business practices. We’ve listened to what our customers have asked and are acting accordingly”.

‘This is a straightforward process that will make the whole customer journey even smoother.’

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is building a new vessel registration system and as part of that there is now the capacity to accept electronic applications online 24/7.

This change forms part of the wider programme to improve and simplify UK regulations around ship registration.
