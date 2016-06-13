Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken AUS Reflex 728

One year on from Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing – Finnally

by Robert Deaves today at 2:36 pm
Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves
There has been one question on the lips of the many thousands of Finn fans around the world since the Rio Olympics – ‘Where can we see footage of the incredible Finn racing on the courses outside the bay?’

Everyone had heard about it, and it was becoming the stuff of legend before the athletes had even hit the shore. There were photos to show it had taken place, and lots of wild stories, but very few had seen any footage of sailing’s gladiators taking on Rio’s extreme conditions.

Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves
Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves



Well, one year to the day since the Finns started their first races in Rio under the Sugarloaf, the answer is the Olympic Channel. Thanks to the efforts of World Sailing, the Olympic Channel has now published highlights of almost all the Finn races in Rio including the much talked about offshore races that everyone has been clamouring to watch.

On the second day of racing in Rio, the Finn fleet was sent out to the Niteroi course area. Conditions were benign inside the bay, as the millions of TV viewers will testify, but outside on the ocean it was a very different story. The mountainous backdrop of Rio and Niteroi was matched by mountainous seas, 20-25 knot winds and torrential rain, for an unforgettable day of extremely challenging sailing conditions.

Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves
Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves



It got even tougher on the third day. The Finns were supposed to race inside Guanabara Bay, but the extreme conditions outside had made it unsafe for the scheduled classes, so the Finns were sent out again to battle through huge seas and big winds on the Copacabana course area. But at least the sun was out to showcase some of the best Olympic sailing ever seen, set against the magnificent Rio shoreline with the towering Corcovado belittling everything below.

Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves
Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves



These two days of racing were two of the most memorable days of Finn sailing in Olympic history and encapsulated what makes the Finn so great to watch in extreme conditions – supreme athletes at the top of their game, displaying absolute fitness and superb control of a thoroughbred design that can handle with ease anything that nature throws its way.

One year on from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, ten highlights videos are now available through the Olympic Channel.

Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves
Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves


Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves
Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves


Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves
Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves


Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves
Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves


Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves
Rio 2016 – Extreme Finn sailing © Robert Deaves

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Protector - 660 x 82Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Aussies out in force at 2017 Aarhus Sailing Week
A strong contingent from the Australian Sailing Team will compete at this week’s 2017 Aarhus Sailing Week in Denmark A strong contingent from the Australian Sailing Team will compete at this week’s 2017 Aarhus Sailing Week in Denmark, the test event for the 2018 Sailing World Championships to be held in Aarhus next August.
Posted on 8 Aug Optimist European Championship – Boy and girl champions crowned
The very predictable thermal winds arrived on schedule, however only two races were completed for the Girls Gold fleet Stefan Yuill (SRB) finished the day off with a second and 18th (his drop race) to hold on to his first place overall position in the Gold Fleet. As he is also the top European competitor, he has been crowned the 2017 Optimist Boy European Champion.
Posted on 7 Aug McKee wins the Tasar World Championship
Tasar sailors are wishing breeze blows but unfortunately it’s no wind and no race for the final day of the championship Runner up is Chris Dance and Jeremy Elmslie, AUS2858 and third please is Robert and Nicole Douglass, AUS2848. Come from cool winter to very hot summer, Aussies are just missed the top of the podium.
Posted on 6 Aug Tasmanian Sailing Awards and Hall of Fame
The honour was announced last evening at Yachting Tasmania’s annual sailing awards, held at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania Bugg, a member of the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania and the Derwent Sailing Squadron, was recognised for his continued international success in the 2.4mR class following his siver medal at the Rio Paralympics.
Posted on 6 Aug Optimist Europeans - The title of champion of Europe is decided
The fourth day of the 2017 Optimist European championship in Bourgas closes with the top group in the both Boy and Girl The fourth day of the 2017 Optimist European Championship in Bourgas closes with the top group in the both Boy and Girl gold fleets close enough that it is anyone’s game tomorrow on who will be crowned the Overall European champions or the European Champion.
Posted on 6 Aug Tasar World Championship – Day 4 – Close battle for the podium
Two races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Two races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Tomorrow will be final day and new Tasar world champion is determined.
Posted on 5 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Wind and expectations mount - Day 5
Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the RSA team widened their lead to place a firm grip Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the team of Benji Daniel, 16, and Alex Burger, 21, RSA, widened their lead to place a firm grip on first place in the 29er World Championship regatta. One-hundred-twenty-nine teams from around the globe are competing in the six-day event, hosted by Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, which concludes tomorrow, August 5.
Posted on 5 Aug Heavy winds blow out final day at 49er and Nacra 17 European Champs
The final races at 49er European Championship were cancelled overnight in Kiel, due to winds gusting above 25 knots The final races at this year’s 49er European Championship were cancelled overnight in Kiel, due to winds gusting above 25 knots, leaving Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner in second place overall. It was a disappointing conclusion for the Aussies, who were looking forward to a day of racing in heavy winds, particularly given they were only one point behind the leaders
Posted on 5 Aug The Million Dollar Initiative - Sailing Raceboats' Quest
Sailing Raceboats is on a mission. They want to encourage sailing participation in Australia. Sailing Raceboats is on a mission. They want to encourage sailing participation in Australia and to achieve this they have started the Million Dollar Subsidy to help clubs purchase RS Feva and RS Quest dinghies. The offer is simple: All not-for-profit sailing clubs, when they purchase an RS Feva or RS Quest, will receive two for the price of one.
Posted on 5 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Breeze elevates racers rise - Day 4
Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched this morning, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races, and the competitors dug in, setting the tone for world-class sailing at Zhik 29er World Championship Regatta. The first weather mark saw a parade of athletes proficient in knowledge of their boats and their ability to get the most of out of them.
Posted on 5 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy