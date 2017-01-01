Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90

One week countdown until Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 Nationals

by RS UK Class Association today at 2:15 pm
Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals © Sportography.tv
Four days of racing and joy! 2017 is the year of Stokestock: the RS700 RS800 National Championship festival at Stokes Bay SC. Think Woodstock for sailing. Race, party, eat, drink and camp at Stokes Bay SC. It's going to be awesome...

Stokes Bay SC is proud to be the hosts for the 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 National Championships to be held from Wednesday 20th until Sunday 24th September.

The event is branded Stokestock and is billed as four days' racing and joy. It is going to be a National Championship with a festival feel because the field directly behind the club is open for camping and vans, Alex in the Galley will be offering delicious food and drink throughout the event, and the bar will be open long happy hours.

The race schedule is for 10 races across Thursday to Sunday. Competition has been fierce throughout both fleets this year at events right across the UK and Europe so the pinnacle of RS700 and RS800 sailing this year is going to be truly exciting.

2017 sees the return of some old hands to both fleets as well as the welcome of many newcomers of all ages, both female and male. The buddy system will be in operation again for both fleets to help forge new friendships right across the fleets.

Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship © Sportography.tv
Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship © Sportography.tv



The high tempo of top quality racing will be matched by a busy social programme:
Thursday evening is curry night and buddy drinks. Match your buddy jigsaw piece with that of your buddy team to claim your free drink. The highlight of Thursday evening will be the inspirational talk from global sailing legend Mike Golding OBE.

Friday evening is burger night then the Pirate party. Wear the eye patch handed out at registration to claim your free tot of rum! Rum happy hour, fun and games. Pirate costume strongly recommended.

Saturday evening is a Greek feast then the long awaited Stokestock festival party. DJ Michiel Geerling from RS Sailing is master of the deck and the dance floor so let down your hair, don your festival glad rags and party on.

Both fleets’ Annual General Meetings will be held at the event to enable the sailors to help shape the future of their class; RS700s on Thursday and RS800s on Friday, both at 1800hrs.

Daily prizes for performance and spirit or silliness, best costume prizes, fun and games throughout... This is going to be a wonderful four days of racing and joy!

Online entry closes at 0001hrs on Monday 18th September but entry will still be open on paper at registration. Weekend and youth entry available.

The RS700 and RS800 Class Associations are pleased to once again be generously sponsored by Volvo and Noble Marine. We also welcome Forward WIP and SpeedSix.

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

Tokyo in mind for Thompson as he prepares for Laser Worlds defence
Thompson admits his previous championship victories provided huge boost to his confidence heading into the Rio Olympics The 31-year-old will be one of eight British Sailing Team athletes in the 148-strong fleet at Split where he will be aiming to complete a hattrick of world golds, having won back to back world crowns in 2015 and 2016.
Posted on 13 Sep New RS Zest unveiled at Southampton and Annapolis Boat Shows
RS Zest is a brand new compact boat for one, two or three sailors that delivers more crew space and practical features After the great success of the RS Quest, RS Sailing are proud to have partnered with Sea Cadets for the development of the RS Zest project. Sea Cadets is a national youth charity that works with 14,000 young people aged 10-18 across the country, helping them to see the world with confidence through water-based and land-based adventure.
Posted on 13 Sep UBS Jersey Regatta gets underway this weekend
This year sees seventy boats signed up for what promises to be three days of exciting and competitive racing With strong contenders arriving from France, Guernsey and the UK, local boats will need to be on their mettle in the face of what will, surely, be stiff competition
Posted on 13 Sep K6 National Championship WPNSA – Overall
Weymouth harbour greeted the K6 fleet for their championship on the Friday with a full 40 knots blowing over the wall. After a couple of hours wait and even with a slight reduction in the wind strength it was decided to postpone and make an early start the following day. So it was all off to the Red Lion in Weymouth and then a fabulous Italian meal at Oil Porto in the old brewery building.
Posted on 13 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston SC – Day 4 – Wrap up
As the confident and the gung-ho duly launched, the westerly breeze built even more, averaging between 25-30 knots We’d all been watching the forecast for Sunday and it had been unflinching for days – as soon as there was enough water to launch the safety boats, the wind was going to come in big-style. For once, they were right and all.
Posted on 12 Sep RYA names its 420 crews for Youth Sailing World Championships
The team will be among a 400-strong international fleet from over 60 nations competing at the event. Laser Radial sailors Ben Whaley and Daisy Collingridge, and 29er crews Nick Robins-Billy Vennis Ozanne and Hattie Rogers-Emily Covell are the latest names to be added to Great Britain’s line up for the prestigious global event
Posted on 11 Sep RS400 Scottish Tour at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club
Race one set off into the tide from a line with wind seeming to come from three directions at once Jim Sinclair and Ben Wilcox showed the fleet how to do it with a sizeable lead, Ben Robertson and Jenny Douglas only just managed to hold off Keith Bedborough and Kirsty Higgins for a second place.
Posted on 11 Sep Max Salminen secures Opel Finn Gold Cup after intense Medal Race
Jonathan Lobert took the silver while Nicholas Heiner took bronze after leading the race from start to finish. With a reasonable wind forecast it was with some dismay that the sailors arrived at Spartacus SC to a windless lake and a postponement. However it wasn’t long before an easterly wind was in place and the top 10 were sent out for the medal race.
Posted on 10 Sep Medal race line-up decided after Day 2 of no racing at Finn Gold Cup
The Finn Gold Cup is an extraordinary collective experience that is second to none in the Finn sailor’s calendar. The Finn Gold Cup is an extraordinary collective experience that is second to none in the Finn sailor’s calendar. It brings together sailors from across the world, and across the spectrum of experience and ability. It matches Olympic champions against best youth in the world; it matches experienced helms against the inexperienced; the young against the old; the knowledgeable against the knowledge
Posted on 10 Sep No wind on Day 5 of Opel Finn Gold Cup, but plenty of potential
There are two days left to sail, with three possible races remaining in the opening series before final and medal races. When the fog cleared two hours later, the wind had gone and Balaton remained calm and largely windless through the morning and afternoon. Finally at 15.30 the race office pulled the pin and the sailors dispersed.
Posted on 8 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy