One of the coolest cats with Colligo Marine rigging

by Colligo Marine today at 6:17 pm
Jacque Fioleau 60 Catamaran © Kathryn Garlick
Paul and Kathryn Garlick are owners of this Jacque Fioleau 60 Catamaran since 2009 and have been sailing for over 40 years. Prior to the Jacque Fioleau 60 Catamaran (an Etincelle Catamaran) they had only sailed Hobie Cats.

“Sailing is a wonderful lifestyle. You meet so many people from all over the world with common interests. You never quit learning or being challenged.” - Kathryn Garlick (owner)

The boat was originally called Water Music because the original owner was a musician. She was then named Cool Cat by her next owner and the Garlick’s added the ‘1’ to comply with the Canadian Registration Unique requirement. Cool Cat 1 was one of four that were built in Brazil in 1999. She is said to be “…a very high performance, comfortable boat that sails well.”

The boat came with it's original sails, which were once the best and the Garlicks replaced the jib and the main within a couple of years. For downwind sails, they tried ready-made sails from a sail loft and eventually replaced them. Even without 'proper sails' for the boat their top speed is up to 24 knots sustained. While they are cruising they reach speeds from seven to 10 knots with inconsistent waves and winds and a relaxed crew!

Specifications:

LOA: 60 ft.
WOA: 25.5 ft.
Depth: 3-8 ft. (daggerboard: up v.s down)
Mast: 73 ft.
Disp.: 19,850 lbs.
Composition: Carbon Fiber sandwich with airex foam hull, Carbon Fiber Rotating wing mast, and Carbon Fiber Park Avenue boom

Racing

In 2010, Cool Cat 1 won her first regatta with the Garlicks with corrected time in St. Maarten. After that, the Garlicks entered their the Jacque Fioleau 60 Cat. in the Heineken Race and raced Gunboats. They started five minutes after the Gunboats and held the same course - even with an incomplete sail inventory!

“On Catamarans, weight is a big factor so any time you can shed substantial weight, performance is improved. I don't know what our stainless rigging weighed, regardless, it was heavy and we were glad to get that weight off the boat as well as reducing weight aloft.”
- Paul and Kathryn Garlick (owners)

Colligo Marine Rigging: The boat has Colligo Dux™ shrouds, running backs, lifelines, and lazy jacks. Colligo Dux™ is very light weight, easy on your hands and sails, and it is totally splicable so you can install and repair it yourself! It is pre-stretched at elevated temperatures to eliminate constructional stretch, and it will last at least 5 - 8 years in the tropics! Diameter for diameter, it's also 2-5x stronger than 1x19 stainless wire.

“I really like that it [Colligo Dux™] is light, strong easy to splice, soft and slippery reducing abrasion on the sails, doesn't rust and easy to store extra. I feel more secure with it than with stainless steel shrouds.“
- Paul and Kathryn Garlick (owners)

Cool Cat 1 just finished the Habana Race from St. Petersburg to Havana, Cuba. Cool Cat 1 was awarded first place in Catamarans! The winds were extremely light and Cool Cat 1 pulled to first place effortlessly!

Jacque Fioleau 60 Catamaran © Kathryn Garlick
Jacque Fioleau 60 Catamaran © Kathryn Garlick

