One (talented) guy actually shaping Pakistan

by Joanne McKee on 28 Jan
Renowned Sailing Photographer Andrea Francolini with students who are part of the My First School project - Opportunity for the sailing community to support Andrea Francolini's work in Pakistan Joanne McKee
Renowned sports photographer Andrea Francolini – who has a list of awards far too long to clutter this article with - has released his latest volume of images for ‘My First School’, a rich, visual study of the value of education in Pakistan.

Better known in the global sailing community as the photographer likely to catch the best action on the water, in 2008 Francolini ‘drew a deep breath’ and travelled to Pakistan to complete a project on traditional sports: bullfights and camel racing. On a return trip to northern Pakistan in 2009 he met a teacher and saw the conditions of the schools; he asked what would be of assistance. From there, ‘My First School’ was created in 2010. It’s a far cry from the major events we’re used to seeing Andrea document on every continent of the planet – and raises the question: why remote northern Pakistan?

‘One day I thought to myself, I’d be pretty annoyed if my daughter couldn’t receive an education just because of where she lived,’ said Francolini. ‘So I picked up the phone and called my guide and said, “I want to do this project, but I need to budget for what you’re going to cost me.” And he replied, “No Andrea, no more business between us. Just cover the expenses, come and stay at my home and we’ll make it work.”’

Since that call there have been benches made by a local carpenter, bathrooms built (with real running water) and school supplies delivered.

‘My First School’ has grown to support seven schools, with every cent of donations being funnelled into the work - both in teacher training and classroom resources. The usual method of delivering resources is by tractor, often to schools located ‘at the end of the road in a remote valley’.

Professional development is being covered, too.

‘In 2017 four teachers from the Community School in Shitindas and from Chalt Pain will attend a one month educational course,’ said Francolini. ‘For two years teachers have requested further training, and since we achieved our 2016 fundraising goal we can now afford to put this plan into action.’

Footage of Andrea’s 2016 visit, edited by Andrew Parsons is available on the ‘My First School’ Facebook page.

Francolini's work on the current volume garnered a Gold award in the Tokyo Photo Awards: children studying under rays of sunlight to overcome difficulties faced by electricity shortages.

‘My First School’ volume four will be an asset to any Western classroom, giving students here an opportunity to link with and support students in remote Pakistan – forging education in the deepest of ways between nations. Or you could simply treat yourself to this rare opportunity to share in the lives of a bunch of children keen to learn in their local town.

For more information visit 'My First School' website.
