On-the Water judges for FAST40+ Class Race Circuit

by Fast40 Class today at 1:44 pm
FAST40+ Class Race Director, Stuart Childerley, explains why the class has introduced on-the-water judges to some of the 2017 events.

With close racing there are times when teams push the RRS too hard and teams feel aggrieved, but reluctant to protest. The Fast 40+ class saw this at earlier events in 2016 and introduced the On-the-water whistling Judge at the One Ton Cup in 2016. We trialed having a judge boat afloat observing the racing and looking for rules infringements, mainly part two of the RRS. This was well received by the competitors and generally helped ensure boats that had infringed went about taking their penalty turn promptly.

There was an incident when the judges whistled having seen an infringement, but both boats were oblivious to the incident or infringement. The judges have also adopted an open communication with competitors who are able to talk about incidents and help develop their knowledge and understanding of the RRS. The approach has assisted in reducing the need for protests or leaving two teams with differing opinions whilst not wishing to protest.

In 2017 we have three stand-alone events where the Fast 40+ class are having On-the-water whistling Judges afloat again – RORC Vice Admirals Cup/Round 1, RSrnYC windward-leeward day/Round 2i and the 2017 One Ton Cup/Round 4.
