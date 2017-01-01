Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Comprehensive 728x90

Oman to host Formula Kite World Championships

by Oman Sail today at 1:38 pm
IKA KiteFoil Gold Cup © Shahjahan Moidin
Oman will be the focus for one of the world’s fastest growing sports when the Sultanate hosts the Formula Kite World Championships later this year.

The crystal clear waters off Muscat's Al Hail Beach will provide the dramatic arena for six days of intense racing as competitors go head to head on the super-fast foiling kiteboards from 19-24 November.

The high-performance Formula Kite class is the newest discipline in kiteboarding, and sees competitors skim above the water on hydrofoils fitted to their boards. The class is currently campaigning to be recognised as an Olympic sailing discipline at Tokyo 2020 and the world championship in Oman will play a major role in its bid for inclusion. The rapidly growing sport of kiteboarding has an estimated 1.5 million participants worldwide.

The championship fleet of up to 105 male and female riders is expected to feature some of the biggest names in the sport including French speedster Nico Parlier, Monaco star Maxime Nocher, British veteran and multiple kiteboarding world champion Steph Bridge, and her son Olly, 19, the current world number one.

The Formula Kite World Championships is the latest major sporting event to be hosted by Oman, building on the country's reputation as a world class venue. Its temperate climate, warm seas and steady thermal winds will provide perfect conditions for the athletes as they compete for a share of the honours.

The regatta will be run by Oman Sail, the national initiative to rekindle the maritime heritage of Oman, with the aim of using sport as a platform to raise the country’s global profile as a high-end tourism destination.

In hosting the championships for the first time Oman is greeting an adventurous, well-travelled and fast-growing international kiteboarding community who will be able to experience the country’s natural beauty and welcoming culture first hand. Aside from the resulting economic impact of their stay, these visitors will return home as ambassadors for Oman.

IKA KiteFoil Gold Cup © Shahjahan Moidin
IKA KiteFoil Gold Cup © Shahjahan Moidin



In recent years Oman has been the venue of choice for the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series and the Extreme Sailing Series, as well as the Laser, Laser Radial and RSX World Championships.

The country will also play host to an International Kiteboarding Association speed event at Masirah Island, Oman, from 30 July-5 August where riders will compete to notch up the greatest speeds over a set distance.

“We are delighted to be hosting the Formula Kite World Championships in Oman for the first time,” said Salma Al Hashmi, Chief Marketing Officer at Oman Sail.

“Our vision at Oman Sail is to directly impact the economy of Oman by establishing the Sultanate as the region’s leading sports tourism destination.

“The Formula Kite World Championships will be another important step towards that goal: this event is the ideal platform to promote our country abroad and to give local brands global exposure.

“The Omani people will benefit from this event and the competitors will be rewarded with fantastic conditions and of course our world famous Omani hospitality.”

IKA KiteFoil Gold Cup © Shahjahan Moidin
IKA KiteFoil Gold Cup © Shahjahan Moidin



Markus Schwendtner, CEO of the International Kiteboarding Association, said Oman would be the ideal venue for the competition.

“We are very happy to bring this world class event to Oman,” he said. “The 2017 Formula Kite World Championships is an important milestone on our way to Tokyo 2020.

“Oman has proven to be a perfect sailing venue in the past, and Oman Sail is a world class event organiser, hosting the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series in 2016 and the Extreme Sailing Series for many years.

“Kiteboarding is one of the fastest growing disciplines of sailing and now finally extends its competition to the warm waters of Oman. I am sure that every single rider will enjoy the warm hospitality Oman is so well known for.”

Oman hills view © Lloyd Images/Oman Sail http://www.omansail.com
Oman hills view © Lloyd Images/Oman Sail http://www.omansail.com


11th December 2009. Picture shows views of the town of Mutrah close to Muscat. © Lloyd Images/Oman Sail http://www.omansail.com
11th December 2009. Picture shows views of the town of Mutrah close to Muscat. © Lloyd Images/Oman Sail http://www.omansail.com


11th December 2009. Picture shows views of the town of Mutrah close to Muscat. © Justin Leighton / Mark Lloyd
11th December 2009. Picture shows views of the town of Mutrah close to Muscat. © Justin Leighton / Mark Lloyd


11th December 2009. Picture shows the daily life in and around the
11th December 2009. Picture shows the daily life in and around the "Soque". Muscat © Justin Leighton / Mark Lloyd

Barz Optics - Kids rangeBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

World’s fastest KiteFoilers poised for action in GoldCup
Reigning KiteFoil GoldCup title holder Maxime Nocher has been putting final touches to his campaign to defend his crown Reigning KiteFoil GoldCup title holder Maxime Nocher has been putting the final touches to his campaign to defend his crown in the season’s eagerly-awaited opening clashes in Korea.
Posted today at 4:25 am A few rays – no water, no way?
Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Let’s go back a bit. Water is repelled by the skin. Thankfully so, or we would be in trouble when it rains, or when we swim or take a bath.
Posted on 15 May Morocco Spot X – Day 7 recap and interview with Soufain Sahil
Many fun activities took place around the beach like a fitness bootcamp, a zumba class, and some tow-in sailing. Many fun activities took place around the beach like a fitness bootcamp, a zumba class, and some tow-in sailing.
Posted on 14 May IWT Morocco Spot-X – Interviews with Sarah Hauser and Kevin Pritchard
A little breeze was blowing today, but from the wrong direction making it impossible to compete in proper conditions. While some riders went on an adventure to try to find a spot that would work with the south winds, others gathered at the beach in the afternoon for a windsurfing introduction to the kids of the orphanage of Essaouira.
Posted on 12 May IWT Morocco Spot-X – Day 2
Today the wind did not blow but the waves were still quite fun for those who had surfboards and paddle boards. Day two was a rest day after an amazing first day, completing the single elimination of all six divisions! It was a good day for relaxing and sharing stories between riders.
Posted on 9 May Sailing's World Cup Series standings released
The overall results for World Cup Series of Olympic class racing, has been published ahead of the Santander Final. With an allocation of 20 places for the Olympic class fleets, 25 for the Laser, the Rio 2016 medallists will all receive invitations and be joined by the Round One Miami, USA and Round Two Hyères, France winners. The remaining places will be awarded to the lowest point scoring sailors throughout the Series to battle it out in the showcase Final.
Posted on 2 May Gladwell's Line - For whom will the America's Cup bell first toll?
One of the truisms of the America's Cup is that it is largely a time management exercise With Practice Session 4 just concluded, in Bermuda some very clear trends emerging - and particularly so when the results of the Practice Sessions 1,3 and 4 are combined and considered, in the context of a win-loss record/percentage. The number of races sailed by each team also tells us something about their current emphasis.
Posted on 1 May World Cup Series Hyères – Kontides steals gold again
On the second day of live Medal Racing, it was the turn of the One and Two Person Dinghies to have their day. A colder, overcast day with a steady 8-12 knot breeze did nothing to dampen the spirits of the final few lucky World Cup Series medallists.
Posted on 30 Apr Parlier finishes off with a perfect score at World Cup Series Hyères
In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Coupled with an 11-13 knot breeze from the west, the day was virtually perfect.
Posted on 30 Apr Hyères offers up perfection
Seven medals were confirmed today (Saturday) at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. Seven medals were confirmed today (Saturday) at Sailing's World Cup Series in Hyères, France. In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Coupled with an 11-13 knot breeze from the west, the day was virtually perfect.
Posted on 30 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy