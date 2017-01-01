Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Triton2 AUS 728x90

Oman heroes claim first ever GC32 Championship

by GC32 Racing today at 4:30 pm
Both today's races had upwind rather than reaching starts - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Oman Air scored a convincing win at the GC32 Championship, held out of Al Mouj on the outskirts of Muscat today. The Omani team led the GC32 Championship from the outset on Tuesday, but it was only today that they managed to shake off those chasing them.

The Omani team began the final day of this inaugural GC32 Championship, being run by the GC32 International Class Association in association with OC Sport, with a seven point advantage over second placed SAP Extreme Sailing Team, skippered by Jes Gram-Hansen and Rasmus Køstner. Oman Air banged in a 2-1 in today’s two races before the wind disappeared. Meanwhile Alinghi also managed a 1-2, causing SAP Extreme Sailing Team to be pushed down to third.

Oman Air has one of the most experienced multihull crews, including old hands from the Extreme Sailing Series such as Peter Greenhalgh and Oman’s Nasser Al Mashari. In foiling GC32s, they won the GC32 Racing Tour with Sultanate of Oman in 2015 and finished close second to winner Alinghi on the 2016 Extreme Sailing Series. But the GC32 Championship was their first regatta with reigning Match Racing World Champion, Kiwi Phil Robertson helming.

Oman Air pips SAP Extreme Sailing Team to the post - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Oman Air pips SAP Extreme Sailing Team to the post - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



Robertson was delighted by their performance. “We’ve punched way harder than all of our expectations. It’s gone really well.”

SAP Extreme Sailing Team helmsman Adam Minoprio won the first ever GC32 event back in 2014 and has had a near perfect track in class events he’s helmed ever since then. “He gave us a good battle for sure, but we had the upper hand,” observed Robertson. “They made quite a few big mistakes and as soon as they made one, we backed it off and knew we had a bit of a buffer. Adam and I know each other extremely well and we’re really good friends, so there were definitely some head games going on, both teams having their little digs…!”

Land Rover BAR Academy finished seventh overall - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Land Rover BAR Academy finished seventh overall - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



At no time was this more apparent than when in today’s first race Oman Air flew across the finish pipping SAP Extreme Sailing Team to the post. “It put the nail in the coffin,” recounted Robertson with a grin. “That was huge - especially after trailing them the whole race. Then we did the same to Alinghi in the second race.”

In addition to his crew of Greenhalgh, Al Mashari, plus antipodeans Ed Smyth and James Wierzbowski, Robertson gave credit to team owners, Oman Sail. “The support we get from them is huge and goes way beyond just the sailors: Our shore crew did an amazing job before we showed up and got the boat in top shape for us. So happy days.”

Alinghi versus SAP Extreme Sailing Team - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Alinghi versus SAP Extreme Sailing Team - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



Alinghi was on the ascent today having transformed into ‘Extreme Sailing Series’ configuration with Arnaud Psarofaghis moving on to the helm and with French 470 ace Nicolas Charbonnier coming on board to call tactics. In both races today they attempted port tack starts and this worked especially well in the first. In the second Psarofaghis admitted they had misjudged the layline into the finish when the right hand wind shift had come through.

“Today the downwinds were really tricky because it was foiling in the first race and then we had to adjust to ‘low mode’ in the second, but we are pretty confident in terms of what we need to do. The championship was great and the GC32 fleet is getting stronger every day.”

Oman Air's winning crew with Rashid Al Kindi, Chairman of the Oman Sailing Committee and Vice President of the Asian Sailing Federation - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Oman Air's winning crew with Rashid Al Kindi, Chairman of the Oman Sailing Committee and Vice President of the Asian Sailing Federation - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



A work schedule overlap compelled Ernesto Bertarelli to head back to Europe last night but not before he had all but sewn up the GC32 Championship Owner Driver trophy. Alinghi started today 45 points clear Jason Carroll’s Argo. Despite disappointing results this week, Carroll, the two time Melges 32 World Champion, remained positive. “It’s good for the class and it is fun to sail with all the teams, because we don’t get to see them all that often. I hope we do it again next year, maybe with more wind and a little bit closer to home”.

The podium with Rashid Al Kindi (see his title left) and David Graham, CEO of Oman Sail - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
The podium with Rashid Al Kindi (see his title left) and David Graham, CEO of Oman Sail - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



All of the teams have improved this week and even the two tailenders: SVB Team Germany and Youth Vikings Denmark, both youth teams, each put in a fifth place finish today. “We’ve learned a lot - the young guys hopefully more than I did and that’s the name of the game,” said Youth Vikings Denmark skipper and coach Michael Hestbæk, who admitted they have been struggling to find straight line speed this week.

Plans are already afoot to hold the next GC32 Championship in 2018. Racing for the GC32s continues next Wednesday with Act 1 of the Extreme Sailing Series here in Oman while the GC32 Racing Tour fires up on 11-14 May at Riva del Garda, Italy.

Oman Air's winning crew. - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Oman Air's winning crew. - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman


The grand trophy for the GC32 Champion - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
The grand trophy for the GC32 Champion - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman


Overall results - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Overall results - GC32 Championship © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman


Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 2Pantaenius - Worldwide Support

Related Articles

Thurlow Fisher wins JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship
A big thanks to the Australian 18 Footers for having me for the past two afternoons to cover the closing days A big thanks to the Australian 18 Footers for having me for the past two afternoons to cover the closing days of the JJ's not only to catch up with so many great sailors (which I do really love!), but to take in the great action that always is the 18's.
Posted today at 2:16 pm Successful Sydney Harbour Regatta wraps up for another year
Among the 21 divisions and 226 competitors was world-famous, Paul Cayard, who was at the helm of TP52, Team Beau Geste. Among the 21 divisions and 226 competitors was world-famous American yachtsman, Paul Cayard, who was at the helm of Karl Kwok’s TP52, Team Beau Geste. Another big name, Kiwi Gavin Brady called tactics. It wasn’t difficult to understand their dominant IRC performance in IRC Division 1. They won every race, with Lindsay Stead’s Yeah Baby/Boatec second overall.
Posted today at 10:32 am Sydney 38 OD International Championship– Ikon38 walks away with trophy
Robb, from Hobsons BYC, maintained the status quo, adding two wins to his tally, making it six bullets from seven races. Robb, from Hobsons Bay Yacht Club, maintained the status quo, adding a further two wins to his tally, making it six bullets from seven races. They were in a class of their own. Robb was not available for comment following racing.
Posted today at 10:12 am JJ Giltinan 18fters – Thurlow Fisher wins series
The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas were already declared champions The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas were already declared champions before today’s race but there was tremendous interest on the result as only five points separated the next six boats.
Posted today at 9:19 am Andrea Francolini and Day Two of the Sydney Harbour Regatta
Despite lots of cats and dogs, and the appearance of moguls too, he was out on the water for the Sydney Harbour Regatta. The magnificent work of Andrea Francolini continues. Even more of cats and dogs, and the appearance of moguls too, was not enough to perturb the sailors at the Sydney Harbour Regatta, or our good friend and highly regarded shooter. Here are his selections...
Posted today at 7:13 am Vendee Globe - Paul Meilhat back on the water
Two months after his Vendée Globe came to end, Paul Meilhat is back enjoying sailing off Port-la-Forêt in SW Brittany. Two months after his Vendée Globe came to a sudden end, Paul Meilhat is back enjoying sailing off Port-la-Forêt in SW Brittany. While he has been recovering from ordeals of race, after almost 52 days of sailing at breakneck speed, the skipper of SMA has nevertheless been busy. He has been continuing his physical training sailing on various types of boat and sharing his round the world experiences.
Posted today at 5:18 am St. Maarten sparkles Day 2 – St. Maarten Heineken Regatta
On the penultimate day of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the competitors enjoyed truly gorgeous conditions. On the penultimate day of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the competitors enjoyed truly gorgeous conditions. Bright sunshine and 15-20 knots of trade winds with a relatively flat sea state.
Posted today at 4:22 am JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Replay coverage of Race 7
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted today at 3:44 am Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman reveals night-time dip off Point Nemo
Vendee Globe sailor, Conrad Colman recalled some of the trials and tribulations that have challenged him during the race Vendee Globe sailor, Conrad Colman revisited some of the trials and tribulations that have challenged him both before the start of the solo race around the world, and during it. At a media conference held in Les Sables dÓlonne after he finished the eighth edition of the race, having sailed the last 700nm under jury rig that the worst moment came when he fell overboard at Pt Nemo one night.
Posted on 4 Mar JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Replay Coverage of Race 6
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted on 4 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy