Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

Oman Sail’s Class 40 team quietly confident for Transat Jacques Vabre

by Oman Sail today at 12:19 pm
Oman Sail - Class 40 – Transat Jacques Vabre © Vincent Curutchet
The final countdown has begun for Oman Sail’s Class 40 team as they prepare for the start of the 4,350-mile Transat Jacques Vabre from Le Havre to Brazil.

With just a month to go to the November 5th start of the now classic two-handed ocean race, Sidney Gavignet and his co-skipper Fahad Al Hasni are making final preparations and focusing on the many small – and a few large – details that can make the difference between success and failure.

The French ocean racing veteran Gavignet is quietly confident in their Oman Sail Class 40. Speaking soon after returning to the yacht’s home port of Lorient from the Grand Pavois boat show in La Rochelle – where the Sultanate of Oman was the event’s guest of honour – Gavignet was able to reflect on some recent and successful training.

“We did two sessions with other boats, I think some of the best six which will be in the Transat Jacques Vabre, and we are definitely in the pack,” he said.

“For the race we have a number of goals, the first of which is of course to finish the race in a good place. The second is to do what I would call a clean job, and by that I mean a top six finish. Fifth is better, of course, and fourth becomes a good race, and a top three is a real result,” he adds.

Oman Sail - Class 40 – Transat Jacques Vabre © Vincent Curutchet
Oman Sail - Class 40 – Transat Jacques Vabre © Vincent Curutchet



Al Hasni also believes they have made progress in what has been their debut season in the competitive class, while along the way he has made a bit of maritime history in becoming the first Omani sailor to take part in a two-handed offshore event.

“This will be our third competitive race in the Class 40 and we have learnt a lot from our experience in the first two,” said Al Hasni. “With all that we have now learned I hope we can show what the boat is capable of. Sidney has a lot of experience and I am sure we will make the right decisions at the right time.”

Gavignet and Al Hasni finished the opening event in their year-long campaign – Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables race - in seventh place, then improved their performance to claim fifth in the Rolex Fastnet Race in August among a highly competitive 26-strong Class 40 fleet.

Oman Sail - Class 40 – Transat Jacques Vabre © Vincent Curutchet
Oman Sail - Class 40 – Transat Jacques Vabre © Vincent Curutchet



With the clock counting down towards the start, the Oman Sail team is now ticking off items on the lengthy to-do list which includes everything from ordering the lightweight freeze-dried food Gavignet and Al Hasni will live on for around three weeks, to taking delivery of two new sails which will fill gaps they have identified in their sail armoury.

Adjustments to the mast and some significant modifications to the yacht’s twin rudders have also paid off in terms of performance.

Equally importantly, Gavignet has been taking training sessions on the state-of-the-art weather and navigational software that is now available, improving Oman Sail’s prospects of making quick progress through the many weather systems that lie between the north coast of France and the finish of the Transat Jacques Vabre Salvador in Brazil.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Sail World NZ Lone WolfPittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 1, Race 2 – Tight racing out of Uruguay
At the time of publishing, Dare To Lead, Liverpool 2018 and Qingdao occupied the top positions but with only around 10nm Liverpool 2018 was first across the Start Line in Punta del Este and has kept pushing to be second on the leader board, just under 2nM off Dare To Lead. Qingdao is under 2nM further back in third, and Skipper Chris Kobusch couldn’t have been prouder of how his crew have progressed since Race Start in Liverpool
Posted today at 12:03 pm 2018 Golden Globe Race to start from Les Sables d'Olonne
The GGR fleet of traditional long-keeled yachts and their skippers will participate in a special Suhaili Parade of Sail The Golden Globe Race 2018 could not have chosen a better port in Europe to organize the start and finish of such a legendary race which has attracted so many sailors and adventurers from all over the world.
Posted today at 10:10 am Images of Les Voiles De St Tropez 2017 - October 4
Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was on the water for Day 2 of Les Voiles De St Tropez and provided this image gallery Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was on the water for Day 2 of Les Voiles De St Tropez and provided this image gallery from the day.
Posted today at 6:48 am Melges 20 World Championship - Surfin' the Sou'Wester
Sailors come for yachting history and legendary Newport Sou'wester Breeze which arrived on Day 1 of Melges 20 Worlds Tourists come to Newport for fall foliage and clam chowder. Sailors come for yachting history and the legendary Newport Sou'wester Breeze which arrived on Day One of the 2017 Melges 20 World Championship. Mixing together warm, sunny fall temperatures, great breeze and near perfect Melges 20 surfing conditions, three races were completed in efficient fashion with Drew Freides' Pacific Yankee
Posted today at 3:57 am America's Cup - Dan Bernasconi on shaping the AC75 'Beast'
Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team NZ is leading the design team charged with developing the AC75 rule Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team New Zealand, has turned his hand from leading the team charged with developing the quickest America's Cup multihull on the planet to performing a similar feat with a monohull. First step in the process is coming up with a concept boat, and then writing a class rule to accommodate that type. The 75ft monohull has been given various monikers, bu
Posted today at 2:59 am Foiling multi 50 trimaran Ciela Village launched by CDK Technologies!
After 10 months of intensive work the Ciela Village trimaran was launched today, 4 October, in Port-la-Forêt, Brittany. After 10 months of intensive work, numerous meetings between Thierry Bouchard’s Ciela Village Team, naval architects VPLP, the number crunchers HDS/Gsea Design and the CDK Technologies design office, the Ciela Village trimaran was launched today, 4 October, in Port-la-Forêt, Brittany. This 15-metre Multi 50 trimaran will now begin her first sea trials in the Baie de la Forêt
Posted today at 2:46 am Clipper Race hailed 'biggest sailing event to visit Uruguay'
Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race’s second stage Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race’s second stage, to Cape Town, South Africa, following the event’s first ever stopover in Punta del Este, Uruguay.
Posted today at 2:28 am America's Cup - New York Yacht Club expected to announce Challenge
New York Yacht Club, the original and longest holder of the America's Cup will announce a challenge, Thursday US sailing website sailingillustrated.com reports that New York Yacht Club, the original and longest holder of the America's Cup will announce a challenge, Thursday (local time) at noon EDT for the prestigious trophy.. sailingillustrated has long tipped the entry of New York Yacht Club, which has competed in both America's Cups sailed in New Zealand in 2000 and 2003 and also in 1987
Posted today at 12:07 am Volvo Ocean Race unveils new Twitter account
Got a question about tracker? Want to know about a certain sail combination, or a split in the fleet? Follow and tweet As the fleet racks up 83,000 kilometres around the planet over the next nine months, they're going to be the link between what's happening on the water, and the fans on shore – staying in constant contact with the boats as they conquer the world’s most remote oceans.
Posted on 4 Oct Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Knowing how far to push it
In offshore racing, there are times when you have to bite the bullet and suffer some losses to come back stronger Though the majority of the fleet has opted to pass between the TSS of Cape Finisterre and the Spanish coast, a few of the skippers have chosen to take the long route, making westing as a possible investment for the future perhaps…
Posted on 4 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy