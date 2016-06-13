Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken AUS Reflex 728

Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile

by Oman Sail today at 12:23 pm
Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
It is one of the European sailing season’s highest profile and most demanding events, and the Oman Sail Diam 24 team are eager for the start of the Tour de France à la Voile.

Now in its 40th year, the month long French classic starts on Friday and will take the 31 crews of the high-performance trimarans through a challenging mix of stadium and coastal racing at nine venues on the Channel, Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts.

“The Tour is both a marathon and a sprint – it is a mix of both which makes it very hard to win,” says Oman Sail co-skipper Thierry Douillard. “There are the stadium races and then there are some long, long races, every two days you are doing a coastal race of anything between 20 and 60 miles.

“Then you have to pack the boat, move to the next place and rig the boat again during the night, and then you are going again in the stadium races. It is pretty intense.”

Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Last year the Omani team secured an impressive fifth place finish. This time around the experienced crew have their sights set on a top three podium place.

French star Douillard is reunited with former British Olympic sailor Stevie Morrison on the helm and co-skippering, and talented Omani sail trimmers Ali Al Balushi and Abdulrahman Al Mashari. Former match racing world champion Mathieu Richard has strengthened the crew as navigator and tactician.

“We don’t have a huge team, but we have a very good team,” said Douillard. “We have shore support, and there are five of us on the sailing squad. As it is such a long event we rotate, between Ali and Abdul, and between Stevie, Mat and I. So the guys not sailing on the boat are there to help out.”

Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



The Oman Sail Diam 24 campaign got off to a flying start with victory at the inaugural event of the European season, the Grand Prix Atlantique in Pornichet, western France. Two weeks later at the Spi Ouest France regatta a series of strong performances helped Douillard and crew earn a solid fifth place. Then in April the team again demonstrated they are a force to be reckoned with a third place finish among the highly-competitive 31-strong trimaran fleet at the Grand Prix Guyader event in Douarnenez.

“Our training has gone well and we and the boat are ready,” said Al Balushi. “The team has improved since last year, it has been a real step forward. We have had some good results with two podiums and a win. When we finished fifth we knew why. Everybody is very focused and happy to be together for the coming month.”

Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Changes to the event’s format mean that for the stadium racing the fleet is divided into two. After four to six races the top four teams from each group go forward to a ‘super final’ – a move which adds to the pressure on crews to make the cut.

The Tour starts with the first Acts in Dunkirk, Fecamp and Jullouville, before a move west to Brittany and the venues in Arzon and Les Sables D’Olonne. Then it is a switch to the Mediterranean with the Tour visiting Roses in Spain, followed by Port Camargue, Marseille and Nice.

Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



The Oman Sail team can expect fierce competition from several other crews, not least Fondation FDJ – Des Pieds et Des Mains, Team SFS, Beijaflore Sailing, and 2016 winners Team Lorina Limonade – Golfe Du Morbihan.

Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/


Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/

Sail Exchange 660x82 1Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

They're off in first start of Transpac
Under sunny skies and light winds the fleet left the start area promptly at the start signal of 1:00 PM to head west Last Saturday after the fleet received their trackers, race packages and final instructions at the Skipper's Meeting, the traditional Transpac Aloha Send-off Party was held with a Hawaiian-style celebration in Long Beach at the bandshell at Gladstone's.
Posted today at 11:51 am Admiral’s Cup Regatta gathers impressive momentum
The roster of team yachts and trialists that have already expressed their intention to take part is impressive. It is a roll-call of famous Australian offshore competitors, including Caprice of Huon, Camille, Mercedes III and IV, Fare Thee Well, Love and War, Mister Christian, Syonara, Too Impetuous, Sagacious V, Pacha, Black Magic, Spirit of Koomooloo (the original Ragamuffin), and the first Wild Oats.
Posted today at 11:28 am Clipper Round the World Yacht Race announces team skipper change
Dale Smyth, a permanent resident of South Africa, is a highly skilled sailor with over 50000nm offshore in his log book British sailor Dale Smyth will take over as Skipper of the CV25 team with immediate effect following the resignation of Rick Powell, who has made the decision to step down from the role for personal considerations.
Posted today at 11:15 am World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup. Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Posted today at 9:53 am Female skippers come out on top in first major test
Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool. Our two female Clipper Race Skippers, Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool.
Posted today at 4:45 am Announcing the 2018 Antigua Bermuda Race
The Royal Bermuda Yacht Club announces that the second edition of the Antigua Bermuda Race will start on the May 9, 2018 The Royal Bermuda Yacht Club announces that the second edition of the Antigua Bermuda Race will start on the May 9, 2018.
Posted today at 3:37 am 2017-18 SORC Islands in the Stream Notice of Series - Dates set
The dates for the 2017-18 SORC Islands in the Stream Series are set and the Notice of Series is done The dates for the 2017-18 SORC Islands in the Stream Series are set and the Notice of Series is done, so make your plans now to pack your winter with warm-water, tropical SORC action. The season starts off of South Beach with the Nassau Cup Race hosted by the Coral Reef Yacht Club, Storm Trysail Club, and Nassau Yacht Club, and managed by SORC, starting on Thursday, November 9, 2017.
Posted today at 2:47 am Gabart seals Macif historic victory in New York
After winning solo, Gabart came back with a five-man crew and showed again that in this race of giants Macif is king. New York, François Gabart loves the city so much he has won there twice. After winning solo last year, Gabart came back with a five-man crew and showed again that in this race of giants Macif is king.
Posted today at 2:21 am François Gabart and Macif win The Bridge – Centennial Transat
François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Monday, July 3 at 13:31:20 (local time), 08 days, 00 hours 31 minutes and 20 seconds after leaving from under the Saint-Nazaire Bridge. Macif sailed 3,582.13 nautical miles at an average speed of 18.61 knots.
Posted today at 2:02 am Star World Championship – Day 2
With winds in the mid 20’s and plenty of thunder, the Race Committee did not hesitate to cancel the racing for the day Danny and I had a good day finishing up our work list and repairs in between rain squalls. We then took the boat out for a check sail in the harbor. Luckily we did as another thing broke that would have prevented us from racing. So we went back in and fixed that. Should be all good to go.
Posted on 3 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy