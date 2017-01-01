Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Oman Sail team joins Transat Jacques Vabre fleet

by Oman Sail today at 3:21 pm
Oman Sail - Class 40 – Transat Jacques Vabre © Vincent Curutchet
Oman Sail Class 40 co-skippers Fahad Al Hasni and Sidney Gavignet are among the crews now gathered in Le Havre as the clock ticks down to the November 5th start of the classic Transat Jacques Vabre race.

For all of the 78 sailors taking part, the two-handed 4,335-mile race from the northern French channel port to Salvador in Brazil is a defining challenge even for the veteran racers amongst them.

While no yacht racing novice Al Hasni will be passing new milestones almost every day, both personal and as a representative of Oman’s long maritime heritage.

The 34 year-old has already made maritime history this year. He became the first Omani sailor to take part in a two-handed offshore event when he and Gavignet competed in the Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables race in July.

Now, finishing the Transat Jacques Vabre will make him the first Omani to cross the Atlantic as part of a two-handed crew. On a personal note, after four previous transatlantic crossings – all on the fully-crewed MOD 70 Musandam-Oman Sail trimaran – he will finally cross the equator.

Oman Sail - Class 40 – Transat Jacques Vabre © Vincent Curutchet
Oman Sail - Class 40 – Transat Jacques Vabre © Vincent Curutchet



“This has been our first season with the Class 40 and I have been learning a lot sailing alongside Sidney,” said Al Hasni. “I have done all kinds of sailing now, but two-handed offshore you have to be able to do it all to have success in the race.”

Coming from a Muscat family with a fishing background, Al Hasni made a living taking tourists out to sea to fish or watch dolphins before seeing a magazine article on the Oman Sail project in 2008.

“I wanted an adventure,” he recalls. “I registered on the website and they called me back for a series of tests. At first you had to run, do some push-ups, lots of physical tests, all before you went near a boat. Initially there were 1,000 candidates, then 400, and finally they kept 12.”

Progressing through the Oman Sail programme, and following stints with the Extreme Sailing Series and then the Tour de France a La Voile, Al Hasni can now mark five years sailing alongside Gavignet.

Oman Sail - Class 40 – Transat Jacques Vabre © Vincent Curutchet
Oman Sail - Class 40 – Transat Jacques Vabre © Vincent Curutchet



The French veteran is full of praise for his co-skipper: “Seven years ago he didn’t know which way round to put a line on a winch, now he is the best offshore sailor that Oman has.

“At sea he is a warrior, a tough sailor. He is not afraid and is gaining the experience to go with that – he is cut out for an adventure like the Transat Jacques Vabre.”

Al Hasni is focused on the task in hand, but has ambitions for the future: “My ultimate goal is to do a Volvo Ocean Race, and like all sailors I dream of doing solo races like the Route du Rhum or the Vendée Globe.

“For now though it is the Transat Jacques Vabre, which is a great opportunity to learn more.”

Yachtspot J88 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsMusto AUS 2017 660x82 1

Related Articles

Entries open for Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe
Unlike previous editions, competitors will not now enter into the basins of the 'Corsair City' in order of arrival The official document drawn up and published by OC Sport Pen Duick, the organisers of the historic event, formally opens the entry registration process and announces the opening dates of the 12,000 m2 race village in Saint Malo.
Posted today at 2:46 pm Rolex Middle Sea Race – The picture is nearly complete
In the end, only 35 yachts completed the race with Mikhail Voronov's IMX 40 Jukebox the last to cross the line. The Russian team from the TrySail Yacht Club, St. Petersburg showed true tenacity and determination taking five days 16 hours 45 minutes and 34 seconds to get around the course. While boats and sailors may have been battered and bruised, spirits have been unbowed and the Royal Malta Yacht Club has been the scene for some terrific tales of the race in the past few days.
Posted today at 1:25 pm Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 23 Race 2 – The final stretch
PSP Logistics is currently estimated to cross the finish line in Cape Town between 1600 - 1800 local time tomorrow Skipper of PSP Logistics Roy Taylor says: “PSP Logistics is still holding a good wind with a little blue in the sky. It is freezing cold but all good on board., though we are all looking forward to a warm bed!”
Posted today at 12:33 pm AIS Electronics for boaters – See and be seen on the water
If your boating takes you through crowded harbors, across shipping lanes or on foggy seas, then you know the feeling If your boating takes you through crowded harbors, across shipping lanes or on foggy seas, then you know the feeling in your stomach when you have to ask yourself, “What’s that vessel doing?” Automatic Identification System, or AIS, can give you the answer, but is this collision-avoidance technology right for you?
Posted today at 7:38 am 29er Eurocup - Record-breaking edition with 120 participants
Great excitement for a record-breaking edition of 29er Eurocup international event organized by Fraglia Vela Riva valid Great excitement for a record-breaking edition of the 29er Eurocup, international event organized by Fraglia Vela Riva valid as tenth and last leg of the 2017 European Cup, that will end the sporting season of the hosting club.
Posted today at 4:02 am China Cup International Regatta – My Side wins slow race to Shenzhen
With around 1,500 sailors from 40 different nations and regions, this event is more international than ever Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand finished second, the Kiwis desperate to win this event at their third attempt. Among the crew are two of the winning America’s Cup crew from earlier this year, Josh Junior and Andy Maloney.
Posted on 26 Oct Jules Verne Trophy – Spindrift racing confirms crew and standby start
Joining the team are Thierry Chabagny (FRA) just returned from a Solitaire and a Fastnet in the Figaro, Ewen Le Clech Spindrift’s skipper, Yann Guichard (FRA), has carefully selected a crew of eleven sailors who bring with them a depth of sailing experience from the worlds of Figaro, Olympics and racing multihulls. His crew include seven who formed part of the first attempt on the record, with the other five bringing multiple complementary skills to the team.
Posted on 26 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Downwind flyers – the fleet pushes north
Vestas 11th Hour Racing is now charging towards the new ‘virtual mark’ set yesterday, dubbed Porto Santo North. MAPFRE isn’t making it easy on the leader. With a different sail configuration, the Spanish team has been able to match speed with the Vestas boat, while sailing a slightly more favourable direction towards the mark, making a gain of nearly four-miles between the 07:00 and 13:00 UTC position reports.
Posted on 26 Oct Transat Jacques Vabre – Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde reach Le Havre
The day crossing from Jersey to Le Havre was final training for the duo before they are confronted with the real test Currently leading the Championship aboard zero emissions Class 40 Imerys, the team were one of the first of 38 boats from different race classes to arrive in the Paul Vatine race village.
Posted on 26 Oct Armel Le Cléac'h crowned IMOCA Champion
This is the second time Armel Le Cléac'h has been crowned champion after his first win in 2008. The skipper of Banque Populaire follows in the footsteps of Jean Le Cam and can now happily move towards new horizons with the feeling that he has accomplished all he set out to do. Proving that the standard in this IMOCA championship is very high, Armel ended up ahead of Alex Thomson, Jérémie Beyou, Yann Eliès and Jean-Pierre Dick in the rankings…
Posted on 26 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy