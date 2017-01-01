Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

Oman Sail celebrate top five Rolex Fastnet Race finish in Class 40

by Oman Sail today at 1:54 pm
Sultanate of Oman Class40 race yacht skippered by Sidney Gavignet during the start of the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Oman Sail’s Class 40 team are celebrating a competitive top five finish in the challenging Rolex Fastnet Race after completing the 605-mile course in a little over three days.

In the international class of 26 level-rated yachts – part of a record-breaking Fastnet fleet of 368 race boats – Oman Sail were amongst the leading pack in the early stages along Britain’s southern coast and across the Irish Sea.

On the run back from the iconic Fastnet Rock off Ireland’s southern coast the team picked up another place to cross the Plymouth finishing line in fifth.

Sultanate of Oman Class40 race yacht skippered by Sidney Gavignet during the start of the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Sultanate of Oman Class40 race yacht skippered by Sidney Gavignet during the start of the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



“It was an interesting race and we are making progress,” said skipper Sidney Gavignet. “Fifth is a finishing place with which we can be satisfied. It is another step forward for us – not a big one perhaps, but a step forward.”

Gavignet and his regular Class 40 co-skipper Fahad Al Hasni were joined for the race by Omani sailor Sami Al Shukaili and Spanish Class 40 expert Alex Pella.

“For everyone it was a good experience,” said Gavignet, “especially for Sami who had never raced a long offshore on this boat before. And I am very, very pleased Alex was with us, his experience with the Class 40 has helped us make progress.”

Sultanate of Oman
Sultanate of Oman "Class40" race yacht, skippered by Sidney Gavignet with team mates prior to the start of the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



This is the second major event for Gavignet and Al Hasni as they build towards the 3,000-mile two-handed Transat Jacques Vabre race from Le Havre to Salvador in Brazil, the culmination of their season in November.

“It would have been good to have done even better, but we can be pleased with our result,” said Al Hasni. “Every time we find out more and more about the boat, and what we can do to make us go faster, so the Fastnet has been a great success on that front.

Sultanate of Oman
Sultanate of Oman "Class40" race yacht, skippered by Sidney Gavignet with team mates prior to the start of the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



“Having Sami onboard was good as we are old crewmates from the MOD70 and from Team Renaissance on EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour, and Alex was able to give us a lot of information on the Class 40.”

The French yacht V And B won the Class 40 division in the Fastnet, ahead of Imerys, Campagne De France and LMAX Normandie, with Oman Sail close behind after more than three days of intense racing.

Sultanate of Oman
Sultanate of Oman "Class40" race yacht, skippered by Sidney Gavignet with team mates prior to the start of the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1

Related Articles

V and B prevails in the Class 40s as Trentesaux has a comfy ride
Class40 leaders arrived in Plymouth this afternoon, with victory going to V and B skippered by Frenchman Maxime Sorel. These boats are designed to a box rule created in France in the early 2000s. With more than 150 examples launched in the last 13 years, it is also highly international with boats competing from crews as far afield as Oman, South Africa and Japan, ranging from professionals (both old timers and budding youngsters) to enthusiastic amateurs.
Posted today at 11:24 am Rolex Fastnet Race – Perseverance pays
Monohull line honours victory for his 88-ft Maxi yacht in 2017 follows three contrasting races over the past decade. David’s first Rolex Fastnet Race in 2007 on the 90-ft Rambler was defined by an epic contest with Mike Slade’s 100-ft Maxi ICAP Leopard. The two yachts provided a spectacle of raw intensity as they duelled around the Fastnet Rock before Slade’s British yacht eventually claimed victory by a little over an hour.
Posted on 9 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race catch up with the Sailor Girl + Videos
I arrived just in time to talk with George David the owner of Rambler on the dock in Plymouth as well as one of his crew While I was competing at the Tasar World Championship in Japan where my Dad and I came third and were the first Masters team out of 97 crews, my assistant (self-proclaimed 'Minion') Brigitte Berry was on the ground for the start in Cowes to talk with a number of crews before the start, capture some awesome boat porn, and then catch up with Ned Wakefield from Team Concise at the finish in Plymouth
Posted on 9 Aug Dongfeng Race Team win dash for Rolex Fastnet Race finish line
Paul Meilhat and Gwénolé Gahinet on the SMA crossed the Plymouth finish line at 03:24:02 UTC this morning Thanks to a combination of this and smart tactics, they were three miles ahead of both the IMOCA 60 and VO65 fleets at Portland Bill, extending this to seven at Start Point and to ten by the Lizard.
Posted on 9 Aug Rambler 88 takes monohull line honours at the Rolex Fastnet Race
The majority of the record-breaking 362-strong fleet had negotiated a little over half of the 605-nm course As Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth, the second monohull on the water - Ludde Ingvall’s 100-ft Australian Maxi CQS - lay 60-nm from the finish line with the 115-ft Supermaxi Nikata some 5-nm further behind.
Posted on 9 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – The fastest home
Despite not setting a new multihull record, Collier Wakefield thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The next arrival in Plymouth is not expected until the early hours of Wednesday morning with George David’s American yacht Rambler 88 set to be confirmed as the fastest monohull.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – CQS round the Rock and on the way home
They reported soon after rounding the rock, off the south west coast, they were sailing at 14 knots in 15 knots of wind. The breeze has been fairly consistent all night, and they have maintained their advantage over Nikata, and are looking forward to a fast downwind ride back to the finish.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise home as Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s
Tony Lawson crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes. Skipper Ned Collier Wakefield said he had enjoyed the start, leaving the Solent amid the giant spectator fleet and the journey back from the Fastnet Rock
Posted on 8 Aug Slow going in the Rolex Fastnet Race
The super maxi had the benefit of a favourable tide for most of the night, as they sailed west down the English Channel. At 09:00 BST this morning CQS was approaching Land’s End, the south western most tip of England, and assessing their strategic options for crossing the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, off the south west coast of Ireland.
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – More action shots from Day 1 by Carlo Borlenghi
Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi
Posted on 7 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy