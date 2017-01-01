Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Yachting Range

Oman Air takes a win to stay third at Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff

by Oman Sail today at 8:01 pm
Day 1, Act 6 – Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff © Vincent Curutchet
Oman Air’s Extreme Sailing Series team added to their tally of race wins and podium finishes on a day of snakes and ladders results on Cardiff Bay.

The second day of racing in the Welsh capital started with an improved breeze and the first four races produced four different winners – including Oman Air – in the tightly matched fleet of foiling GC32 catamarans.

The Phil Robertson skippered crew of Pete Greenhalgh, Nasser Al Mashari, James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth were able to hold their overnight third place in conditions that early on provided some spectacular foiling for both crews and the many watching spectators.

Day 1, Act 6 – Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff © Vincent Curutchet
Day 1, Act 6 – Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff © Vincent Curutchet



“It’s great that we are still on the podium, and we were getting better later in the day,” said Robertson, who admitted to some frustration at a couple of below-par results despite finishing the day with two third place podium spots.

“We probably just overcomplicated some things early on. We figured that out and finished a bit stronger. Not the best day for us but one that we can put behind us and move on.”

The positive mood at the half-way point in the regatta was reinforced by Omani bowman Al Mashari. He said: “The wind was a lot better today and we got a win and two other podium positions, but we will aim to do much, much better tomorrow.

Day 1, Act 6 – Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff © Vincent Curutchet
Day 1, Act 6 – Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff © Vincent Curutchet



“Our boat handling and communication was good, we just perhaps need a little more luck. We can learn from everything today, do more racing and take the chance to take more points tomorrow.”

Overall the second day in Cardiff belonged to a super-consistent SAP Extreme Sailing Team, the Danish boat posting two wins on its way to the top of the leaderboard.

Early regatta leaders Alinghi also won two races, but were pushed down to second place with eight races sailed to date.

Day 1, Act 6 – Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff © Vincent Curutchet
Day 1, Act 6 – Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff © Vincent Curutchet



Oman Air is currently on top of the overall Extreme Sailing Series table, following back-to-back wins in the two Acts in Barcelona and Hamburg immediately before Cardiff.

In the Flying Phantom Series, the Oman Sail team of skipper Thomas Normand and crew Antoine Joubert came within a couple of metres of a race win in the highly competitive 13-strong fleet, but had to settle for second behind Series leaders Red Bull Sailing Team.

Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff, Act 6 © Cristof Echard
Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff, Act 6 © Cristof Echard



With two more days of racing at the Cardiff event – the concluding Act in the Flying Phantom season – Oman Sail holds sixth place, with a real chance of climbing the overall leaderboard from their current spot in fifth, with some teams above them having notably mixed fortunes in Wales.

Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff, Act 6 © Cristof Echard
Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff, Act 6 © Cristof Echard


Day 1, Act 6 – Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff © Vincent Curutchet
Day 1, Act 6 – Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff © Vincent Curutchet

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Alinghi sneaks ahead on light winds opener in Cardiff
Consistency paid off for Alinghi on opening day, as light winds prevented a full day of scoring racing. Consistency paid off for Alinghi on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, as light winds prevented a full day of scoring racing. SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Oman Air took a bullet each but paired it with a finish off the podium, allowing the Swiss crew to edge ahead.
Posted today at 5:08 am Oman Air end first day of Extreme Sailing Series in Cardiff on a high
Oman Air’s Extreme Sailing Series team wrapped up the first day of racing in Cardiff with a hard-earned race win Oman Air’s Extreme Sailing Series team wrapped up the first day of racing in Cardiff with a hard-earned race win in challenging light wind conditions.
Posted today at 4:48 am Spectacular race expected as Extreme Sailing Series returns to Cardiff
The fleet of seven GC32s will include British-flagged wildcard entry Team Extreme Wales, skippered by Stevie Morrison. The ultimate Stadium Racing championship will headline the Cardiff Harbour Festival over the August Bank Holiday, with the free-entry Fan Zone, located next to the Norwegian Church, offering the perfect place to catch a glimpse of the thrilling racing.
Posted on 21 Aug Oman Air hopes history will repeat at Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff
Fresh from back-to-back victories, the Oman Air head to Cardiff this week aiming to maintain 100 percent winning streak It is an unrivalled sequence of success the current Oman Air crew will want to continue as they set out to reinforce their position on top of the overall series leaderboard.
Posted on 21 Aug Oman Air moves top of overall Extreme Sailing Series™ leaderboard
Oman Air took its second Act victory in a row in a finale, despite last minute pressure from SAP Extreme Sailing Team. Oman Air took its second Act victory in a row in a thrilling Hamburg finale, despite last minute pressure from SAP Extreme Sailing Team. The triumph sees the Omani syndicate move into pole position in the overall rankings.
Posted on 14 Aug Oman Air goes top of Extreme Sailing Series after a dramatic victory
Oman Air team have taken the overall lead after clinching victory at the latest Hamburg event on a dramatic final day. Having led from the start of the German regatta, the crew of the high-speed GC32 catamaran saw their lead whittled away on the last day to a single point before a race win – only their third of the Act – gave them a narrow lead going into the double-points finale.
Posted on 13 Aug Extreme Sailing Series – Oman Air stays ahead while the rest reshuffle
Oman Air maintained its lead while Red Bull Sailing Team climbed from bottom of the table to second after seven races Four second places and three fifths were enough to keep Oman Air ahead by a comfortable margin while the rest of the fleet took part in a game of snakes and ladders, resulting in a leaderboard reshuffle.
Posted on 13 Aug Oman Air extend the lead over Extreme Sailing Series rivals in Hamburg
The Oman Air team of Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, Nasser Al Mashari, James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth have 92 points With five different winners from the seven races run on the tight River Elbe courses in the heart of the German port city, consistent sailing saw Oman Air take an eight point advantage into Sunday’s finale of the four-day regatta.
Posted on 12 Aug Extreme Sailing Series - Double win for Oman Air on testing day
Oman Air out-sailed its rivals to gain a six-point lead, with rest of the fleet separated by a narrow two-point margin In tough conditions on the River Elbe, Oman Air out-sailed its rivals to gain a six-point lead, with the rest of the fleet separated by a narrow two-point margin, after the first day of scoring racing at the Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover.
Posted on 12 Aug Two races, two victories for Oman Air at Extreme Sailing Series
Oman Air continued as they had left off in the season with victory in both of the two races so far sailed at Hamburg Act Fresh from an overall win at the previous event in Barcelona two weeks ago, the Oman Air crew indicated they were going for a repeat performance, dominating proceedings when racing finally got going on day two of the four-day event.
Posted on 11 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy