Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

Oman Air off to a flying start in 2017 with GC32 Championship victory

by Oman Sail today at 7:41 pm
GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
Oman Air's new-look crew will begin their campaign for victory in the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series in pole position after a resounding win in the inaugural GC32 Championship.

The team, this season with $1 million World Match Racing Tour winner Phil Robertson at the helm, dominated the podium as 11 crews from the Extreme Sailing Series and GC32 Racing Tour went head to head for the first time.

GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



Over the six-day event held on their home waters of Muscat, Oman Air won six of the 16 races and only finished outside of the podium on five occasions as they settled in with their new skipper on the super-fast foiling GC32 catamarans.

After shooting to the head of the standings on the opening day they led from start to finish, sealing glory yesterday with the top spot in the final race.

GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



Oman Air's flying start to the season not only saw them claim the GC32 Championship title but also record an important win over Swiss arch rivals Alinghi, who beat them to the 2016 Extreme Sailing Series title.

Alinghi took second place in the GC32 Championship while SAP Extreme Sailing Team, now with America's Cup sailor Adam Minoprio helming, finished third.

Oman Air skipper Robertson said the GC32 Championship victory was exactly the boost the new team needed as they begin their quest for Extreme Sailing Series glory on Wednesday when the opening round starts in Muscat.

GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



“It's just the start to 2017 we were looking for, we couldn't have asked for anything better,” said Kiwi sailor Robertson, who is backed by Oman Air regulars Pete Greenhalgh, James Wierzbowski, Nasser Al Mashari and Ed Smyth.

“It was my first event with the team and it always takes a while to gel but we managed to get that unity straight from race one. We learned heaps as well and that's a huge positive. That's what we've got to do to compete with the well-campaigned teams like Alinghi and Red Bull Sailing Team, and this week we've proved we can do that.

“We've now got a bit on to carry that into the start of the Extreme Sailing Series but we've ticked all the boxes we wanted to tick at this point and we're in a really good place.”

GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



Act 1 of the Extreme Sailing Series will see Oman Air go up against seven other teams, including Alinghi and Red Bull Sailing Team, all of which competed in the GC32 Championship.

The four-day regatta is the first of eight on the global stadium racing tour that will culminate in a grand finale in Los Cabos, Mexico, at the end of November.

As well as classic stadium racing close to the shore Act 1 will also feature some longer coastal racing with Muscat's old town of Muttrah providing a stunning backdrop.

“Wining the GC32 Championship on home waters is a great start to the season but now we have to focus on the next challenge – the Extreme Sailing Series,” added Omani bowman Al Mashari.

GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman
GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman



GC32 Championship results:

Oman Air (OMA) – 47 points
Alinghi (SUI) – 61 points
SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) – 62 points
Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) – 78 points
Team Tilt (SUI) – 90 points
Team ENGIE (FRA) – 92 points
Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) – 98 points
Tawera Racing (NZL) – 108 points
Argo (USA) – 120 points
SVB Team Germany (GER) – 148 points
Youth Vikings Denmark (DEN) – 155 points

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsBarz Optics - Melanin LensesJeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Estate Master favourite for Farr40 Calvert-Jones National Championship
Hill and his team constructed a dominant summer campaign, overpowering the combined Sydney/Melbourne one design fleet Though not part of the summer pointscore, Estate Master came out of two days of big wind sailing on a busy harbour well-practised and ready for a spectrum of sailing modes.
Posted today at 10:26 pm 52 Super Series Miami Royal Cup – Can Rán do a Miami re-run?
Strong winds and big seas off Miami Beach over recent days have curtailed the essential pre-regatta training period. Strong winds and big seas off Miami Beach over recent days have curtailed the essential pre-regatta training period. From early in the day on Monday, it was obvious that the official practice race would be cancelled with the wind gusting between 25 and 30kts on the race course.
Posted today at 10:20 pm Vendée Globe – Sébastien Destremau making good speed
After 118 days food is running low and Sébastien has had to ration his supplies. He was slowed in a number of calm zones After 118 days of racing, food is running low and Sébastien has had to ration his supplies. He was slowed in a number of calm zones. He had uncomfortable conditions slamming upwind or facing a very heavy swell.
Posted today at 10:13 pm End of contract for Thomas Ruyant who now focuses on 2020 Vendée Globe
It’s the end of a chapter for the joint effort from Le Souffle du Nord pour le projet Imagine and Thomas Ruyant. It’s the end of a chapter for the joint effort from Le Souffle du Nord pour le projet Imagine and the French sailor, Thomas Ruyant, whose contract has just ended.
Posted today at 10:02 pm Azzurra ready to fight at the Miami Royal Cup
The TP52 Azzurra and the rest of the fleet competing in the 52 Super Series is ready to start the second event The palm trees along Ocean Drive were whipped by strong easterly winds and the sea was choppy with wave crests at 2mt: risky conditions for the TP52 fleet. The French team aboard Paprec dismasted during a practice session, but Azzurra wisely chose to stay in port even though her team was eager to try her new sails.
Posted today at 7:54 pm Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean – Freya and Cuordileone reign supreme
Don Macpherson's Swan 90 Freya and Leonardo Ferragamo's ClubSwan 50 Cuordileone have been crowned champions After four fun-filled days of racing at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda's Caribbean home in Virgin Gorda, Don Macpherson's Swan 90 Freya and Leonardo Ferragamo's ClubSwan 50 Cuordileone have been crowned champions
Posted today at 6:47 pm Mother nature smiles on St. Maarten Heineken Regatta
For the last day of racing, Mother Nature smiled on the race course with exhilarating conditions to test the competitors For the last day of racing at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, Mother Nature smiled on the race course with exhilarating conditions to test the competitors. One race was completed by all classes.
Posted today at 6:19 pm So what’s it really like?
For ages now, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and 24-hour runs For ages now, well it seems like that anyway, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and incredible 24-hour runs. In their own very unique way they totally represent the technical avant-garde, and thank God for that. Where would we be without their impressive shapes, wonderful rigs, and now of course, foiling magic.
Posted today at 4:02 am Robertson skippered Oman Air claims first ever GC32 Championship
Oman Air scored a convincing win at the championship, held out of Al Mouj on the outskirts of Muscat today. The Omani team led the championship from the outset on Tuesday, but it was only today that they managed to shake off those chasing them.
Posted on 5 Mar Nic Douglass on Thurlow Fisher's win in the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiffs
A big thanks to the Australian 18 Footers for having me for the past two afternoons to cover the closing days A big thanks to the Australian 18 Footers for having me for the past two afternoons to cover the closing days of the JJ's not only to catch up with so many great sailors (which I do really love!), but to take in the great action that always is the 18's.
Posted on 5 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy