Oman Air off to a flying start in 2017 with GC32 Championship victory

GC 32 Class 2017 Championship to be sailed at Muscat, Oman, from Monday 27th February to Sunday 5th March 2017 (first day of racing Tuesday 28th February). Organised by the GC32 International Class Association in conjunction with OC Sport The Regatta Venue and the Regatta Office will be at Oman Sail, Al Mouj – The Wave, Muscat, Oman - GC32 Championship Oman © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Championship Oman

by Oman Sail today at 7:41 pmThe team, this season with $1 million World Match Racing Tour winner Phil Robertson at the helm, dominated the podium as 11 crews from the Extreme Sailing Series and GC32 Racing Tour went head to head for the first time.





Over the six-day event held on their home waters of Muscat, Oman Air won six of the 16 races and only finished outside of the podium on five occasions as they settled in with their new skipper on the super-fast foiling GC32 catamarans.



After shooting to the head of the standings on the opening day they led from start to finish, sealing glory yesterday with the top spot in the final race.









Oman Air's flying start to the season not only saw them claim the GC32 Championship title but also record an important win over Swiss arch rivals Alinghi, who beat them to the 2016 Extreme Sailing Series title.



Alinghi took second place in the GC32 Championship while SAP Extreme Sailing Team, now with America's Cup sailor Adam Minoprio helming, finished third.



Oman Air skipper Robertson said the GC32 Championship victory was exactly the boost the new team needed as they begin their quest for Extreme Sailing Series glory on Wednesday when the opening round starts in Muscat.









“It's just the start to 2017 we were looking for, we couldn't have asked for anything better,” said Kiwi sailor Robertson, who is backed by Oman Air regulars Pete Greenhalgh, James Wierzbowski, Nasser Al Mashari and Ed Smyth.



“It was my first event with the team and it always takes a while to gel but we managed to get that unity straight from race one. We learned heaps as well and that's a huge positive. That's what we've got to do to compete with the well-campaigned teams like Alinghi and Red Bull Sailing Team, and this week we've proved we can do that.



“We've now got a bit on to carry that into the start of the Extreme Sailing Series but we've ticked all the boxes we wanted to tick at this point and we're in a really good place.”









Act 1 of the Extreme Sailing Series will see Oman Air go up against seven other teams, including Alinghi and Red Bull Sailing Team, all of which competed in the GC32 Championship.



The four-day regatta is the first of eight on the global stadium racing tour that will culminate in a grand finale in Los Cabos, Mexico, at the end of November.



As well as classic stadium racing close to the shore Act 1 will also feature some longer coastal racing with Muscat's old town of Muttrah providing a stunning backdrop.



“Wining the GC32 Championship on home waters is a great start to the season but now we have to focus on the next challenge – the Extreme Sailing Series,” added Omani bowman Al Mashari.









GC32 Championship results:



Oman Air (OMA) – 47 points

Alinghi (SUI) – 61 points

SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) – 62 points

Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) – 78 points

Team Tilt (SUI) – 90 points

Team ENGIE (FRA) – 92 points

Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) – 98 points

Tawera Racing (NZL) – 108 points

Argo (USA) – 120 points

SVB Team Germany (GER) – 148 points

Youth Vikings Denmark (DEN) – 155 points





