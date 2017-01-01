Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad

Oman Air go top as battle for Extreme Sailing Series Act 1 heats up

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 4:06 am
Oman Air - Opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in a Day 2 of intense action in Muscat Lloyd Images
Home team Oman Air snatched the overall lead in the opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in a second day of intense action in Muscat today.

Phil Robertson’s men made amends for their slow start to the 2017 season opener yesterday with a masterclass of consistency, claiming one win and two runner-up spots over the five races held off Muscat’s Almouj Golf.

Their impressive record helped knock early leaders SAP Extreme Sailing Team off the top spot at the halfway mark of Act 1, the first of eight that make up this year’s Extreme Sailing Series.

Opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in a Day 2 of intense action in Muscat © Lloyd Images
Opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in a Day 2 of intense action in Muscat © Lloyd Images



Danish-flagged crew SAP Extreme Sailing Team looked set to retain their position at the head of the overall standings thanks to two race wins and a second as the fleet of nine crews enjoyed high-octane racing in near-perfect breeze of 12-14 knots.

But in the final race of the day they got caught in a patch of light wind and had to settle for eighth place, relegating them to third overall, tied on points with Austria’s Red Bull Sailing Team.

Meanwhile reigning Extreme Sailing Series champions Alinghi, from Switzerland, followed up three third-place finishes with their first race win of 2017 to go into the penultimate day of Act 1 just two points off the podium.

Opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in a Day 2 of intense action in Muscat © Lloyd Images
Opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in a Day 2 of intense action in Muscat © Lloyd Images



With two days of racing completed and two more yet to sail, Oman Air top the table by one point and just three points split the first four teams – a clear indication of how tight the Extreme Sailing Series is set to be this year.

Oman Air tactician Pete Greenhalgh said preparation was the key to their comeback.

“We didn’t really have time to get ourselves set up yesterday plus we had some gear failure so we made sure we learned from those lessons and it seemed to pay,” he said. “We still made a couple of little mistakes but we are happy, we sailed well and when we made mistakes we were able to recover them. We’ll now look at where we feel there are gains to be made and go front foot forward into tomorrow.”

Opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in a Day 2 of intense action in Muscat © Lloyd Images
Opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in a Day 2 of intense action in Muscat © Lloyd Images



Alinghi’s helmsman and co-skipper Arnaud Psarofaghis said his team found their form today after a few tricky races, culminating in victory in the last race of the day.

“In the first race we had some knots in the sheets and it wasn’t working very well so we had to sit down and say, ok let’s start again but more simply,” he said. “From there it went really well and we had a lot of podium finishes. In the last race we were ahead from the beginning so it was great to end the day like that.”

After impressing on their Extreme Sailing Series debut yesterday wildcard crew Team Tilt, made up of Swiss sailors under the age of 24, notched up their first race win when they stormed to victory in the second race of the day.

Skipper Sébastien Schneiter, who competed at the Rio Olympics in the 49er dinghy class, said his young crew will aim to replicate that success over the remaining two days of the Act.

“It was a really nice race for us,” he said, “but now we have to be a bit more consistent. Two of the races today were a bit average, but we learned a lot from them and we’re really happy. We’re here to learn as much as possible and we’re taking every race one by one, trying new things, and pushing as much as we can. We’re here without pressure, so we’re just going to give everything we have.”

The penultimate day of Act 1 will see racing resume tomorrow afternoon (GMT+4).



Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 1, Muscat standings after Day 2, 12 races (9.3.17)

Position / Team / Points

• 1st Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, James Wierzbowski, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari 117 points.
• 2nd Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, Hans Peter Steinacher, Stewart Dodson, Adam Piggott, Will Tiller 116 points.
• 3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Adam Minoprio, Rasmus Køstner, Mads Emil Stephensen, Hervé Cunnigham, Richard Mason 116 points.
• 4th Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Timothé Lapauw, Nils Frei, Yves Detrey 114 points.
• 5th Team Tilt (SUI) Sebastien Schneiter, Jéremy Bachelin, Florian Trüb, Arthur Cevey, Jocelyn Keller 93 points.
• 6th Team ENGIE (FRA) Sébastien Rogues, Gurvan Bontemps, Jules Bidegaray, Antoine Joubert, Benjamin Amiot 93 points.
• 7th Tawera Racing (NZL) Chris Steele, Graeme Sutherland, Shane Diviney, George Anyon, Josh Salthouse 90 points.
• 8th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, Owen Bowerman, Will Alloway, Adam Kay, Oli Greber 66 points.
• 9th NZL Sailing Team (NZL) Logan Dunning Beck, Harry Hull, Isaac McHardie, Matthew Kempkers, Luca Brown 60 points.
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Musto 2016 660x82 4Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series – Oman Air go top as battle for glory heats up
Robertson's men made amends for their slow start to the 2017 season opener yesterday with a masterclass of consistency Phil Robertson's men made amends for their slow start to the 2017 season opener yesterday with a masterclass of consistency, claiming one win and two runner-up spots over the five races held off Muscat's Almouj Golf.
Posted on 9 Mar Extreme Sailing Series – Oman Air takes narrow lead at half-way point
At the end of a day shortened to five races in a declining breeze the Omani-flagged GC32 catamaran had posted 117 points At the end of a day shortened to five races in a declining breeze, the Omani-flagged GC32 catamaran had posted 117 points, including a race win, with Red Bull Sailing Team and SAP Extreme Sailing Team snapping at their heels on 116 points.
Posted on 9 Mar Muscat delivers classic race for Extreme Sailing Series season opener
The kick-off was marked with seven trademark fast and furious races around a short course set in front of Al Alam Palace Muscat's old town of Muttrah provided a stunning backdrop as nine international crews went head to head in their super-fast foiling GC32 catamarans for the first time this year.
Posted on 8 Mar Extreme Sailing Series – Team Oman Air comes back from a shaky start
Oman Air made a solid start to the new edition after fighting their way into the top three following a couple of races With their recent convincing victory in the GC32 Championship, Oman Air went in to Act one in Muscat hoping to continue their impressive form on home waters.
Posted on 8 Mar Second Kiwi challenger enters Extreme Sailing Series Muscat Act lineup
OC Sport the owner and organiser has confirmed a ninth entry for Act one of the 2017 circuit which starts off in Muscat NZL Sailing Team is to join the fast-paced world of Stadium Racing as a wildcard for Act one. The second of two youth Kiwi teams alongside Tawera Racing, the NZL Sailing Team crew is using the Series to gain experience in the high-performance world of foiling multihull sailing.
Posted on 7 Mar Act 1 of 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ just around the corner
Eight international teams, including two wildcard entries, set to take to the water in the hunt for the first Act win. Eight teams, representing seven nations, with 40 of the world's finest sailors on board, will compete on the waters in front of the Al Mouj Golf course.
Posted on 2 Mar Land Rover BAR Academy with big ambitions in Extreme Sailing Series
Land Rover BAR Academy today becomes the final team to join the line-up for the season opener in Muscat Land Rover BAR Academy today becomes the final team to join the line-up for the season opener in Muscat, as it launches its second campaign in the world's leading global Stadium Racing circuit.
Posted on 27 Feb Tawera Racing joins Extreme Sailing Series line-up in Muscat
Team has been formed to give New Zealand's sailors a launch pad into the cutting-edge world of foiling multihull racing. The seventh challenger for Act one is announced today in the form of New Zealand-flagged Tawera Racing, which will compete as a full season entry.
Posted on 24 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy