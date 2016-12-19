Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Olympic sailing team return to form 2017 NZL Sailing Team

by Yachting NZ/Sail-World.com today at 8:06 am
Peter Burling (NZL) / Blair Tuke (NZL) in 49er Class - 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games Sailing Energy/World Sailing
The majority of one of the most successful sailing teams in New Zealand Olympic history have been named in the 2017 NZL Sailing Team.

Eleven of the 12 who competed last year in Rio have been named in the high performance squad, including Olympic 49er champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, who will be key members of Emirates Team New Zealand’s quest to win the upcoming America’s Cup, as well as Finn sailor Josh Junior, who is also with Team New Zealand.

Burling and Tuke will take time after their America’s Cup commitments to decide whether campaigning for the Tokyo Olympics is an option.

“Pete and I have the Tokyo Olympics on our radar but our main focus is on winning the America’s Cup with Emirates Team New Zealand this year,” Tuke said. “We will have a better idea whether the 2020 Olympics is a realistic goal for us once we’ve taken some time off following the America’s Cup.”

The only name missing from the 12 who competed in Rio is Polly Powrie who, together with Jo Aleh, won Olympic gold (London) and silver (Rio) in the women’s 470. Powrie announced her retirement from Olympic sailing at the end of 2016.

Aleh is taking a year out from the 470 and is hopeful of sailing in the Volvo Ocean Race which starts in October before trying to find a new crew member and campaigning for a third Olympic medal in Tokyo.

Molly Meech and Alex Maloney - 49erFX Leg 1 - Medal Race - 2016 Sailing Olympics © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Molly Meech and Alex Maloney - 49erFX Leg 1 - Medal Race - 2016 Sailing Olympics © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


“It’s really significant that so many of our 2016 Olympians are returning to put another campaign together and something we’re delighted about,” said Yachting New Zealand acting high performance director Ian Neely. “We have fantastic people and fantastic sailors who produced some great results in Rio and who are determined to perform even better in Tokyo.”

Sailing was one of New Zealand’s success stories at the Rio Olympics, collecting four medals to equal the tally won in 1992 in Barcelona: gold to Burling and Tuke, silver medals for Aleh and Powrie and the 49erFX pair of Alex Maloney and Molly Meech and bronze for Sam Meech in the Laser.

The Nacra 17 combination of Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders finished fourth and all seven crews finished in the top 10 in Rio.

It resulted in an increase in funding from High Performance Sport New Zealand and Neely said that, together with the high number of returning athletes, puts them in a good place to achieve more success in Tokyo in 2020.

Josh Junior (NZL) signs off on the 2016 Olympic regatta in the Finn class © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Josh Junior (NZL) signs off on the 2016 Olympic regatta in the Finn class © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


“We have got passionate and driven sailors at the Olympic level and another layer of exceptional talent coming through,” Neely said. “The programme is well placed to support these sailors achieve their targets.”

In addition to the NZL Sailing Team, the squad for the Aon Fast Track programme, which aims to accelerate the development of talented youngsters into Olympians, has been announced along with the Olympic development squad.

Yachting New Zealand have also committed to a Laser Radial high performance squad to develop women sailors capable of winning on the world stage. Sara Winther finished 11th overall at the 2016 World Championship in the Womens singlehanded class, with Susannah Pyatt 19th in the same regatta.

No sailors have been named to either the Mens RS:X or Womens RS:X classes

2017 NZL Sailing Team:

49er: Peter Burling and Blair Tuke
49erFX: Alex Maloney and Molly Meech
Women’s 470: Jo Aleh
Men’s 470: Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox
Laser: Sam Meech
Finn: Josh Junior
Nacra: Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders

Olympic Development Squad:

Finn: Andy Maloney
Laser: Thomas Saunders
49er: Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey

2017 Aon Fast Track Squad:
49er: Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn
49er: Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie
49er: Markus Somerville and Jack Simpson
49erFX: Erica Dawson and Kate Stewart
Laser: Andrew McKenzie, George Gautrey
Nacra 17: Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson

2017 Laser Radial Women's Squad:
Sara Winther, Susannah Pyatt, Olivia Christie and Annabelle Rennie-Younger

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Barz Optics - Kids range

Related Articles

Jack Tar Regatta - Tightly contested battles on Day 2
Tightly contested battles and dominating sailing displays on show for Day 2 of the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta Waiting for the wind was the story of the morning again on Day Two of the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, but as yesterday showed us, it was worth the wait with a nice breeze filling in and setting up a great afternoon of racing across all divisions. The big 52’s in Division A were trading blows early, with Ran Tan II claiming the PHRF honours in Race 1,
Posted today at 5:22 am Trans-Tasman battle kicks off the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta 2017
The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, is an all Trans-Tasman affair in 2017 with teams from both New Zealand and Australia battling it out in the MRX fleet on the water off Rangitoto Island. This year’s Pacific Keelboat Challenge includes four teams from RNZYS, and three teams from Australia
Posted on 24 Mar Radio Controlled sailing - Ian Vickers wins Australian IOM Nationals
The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia on February 9-12 and attracting a fleet of 52 sailors and boats. Former 470 sailor, Ian Vickers won with a net 50 points after 19 races, with three discard races. He was a whopping 38 points clear of second place Rob Bennett (AUS).
Posted on 7 Mar Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb Gold Medalists Burling and Tuke named NZ Team of the Year
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) the Halberg Awards is the country's pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate New Zealand sporting excellence.
Posted on 10 Feb Yamaha leads 18ft NZ Skiffs after hat-trick of wins on Day 1 + video
Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship provided the sailors perfect racing conditions Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour. Being Waitangi weekend, there were plenty of recreational boats enjoying the day, which also gave the fleet the perfect training environment for the final regatta before heading to Sydney to compete in the JJ Giltinan Championship
Posted on 4 Feb 470 class - Double Olympic medalist announces retirement
Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting. Powrie and Jo Aleh, colloquially known as Team Jolly, first teamed up in the women’s 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.
Posted on 6 Jan New sail gives Knight Frank the upper hand
A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of RAYC racing for 2016 A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of Royal Akarana Yacht Club racing for 2016. Riley Dean and his Knight Frank crew, Tim Snedden and Luke Stevenson, have been absent for most of the season to date, but pulled out a brand new secret weapon which gave them two bullets for both harbour course races.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Sydney supermaxi sets monohull record in White Island Race
The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls in the 320nm White Island Race. The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls, but missed the allcomers record by less than an hour, in the 320nm White Island Race. After the race start just after 10.00am on Friday, CQS reported she was about to round White Island around 6.30pm having taken 8hrs 30 minutes for the 160nm leg or an average speed of around 19kts.
Posted on 26 Nov 2016 Images of radical supermaxi CQS sailing on the Waitemata
Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today in a moderate south westerly breeze and sunshine - a welcome break from the strong winds that have plagued Auckland for the past few days. The supermaxi which started life as the 90ft Nicorette has been stretched to 98ft in a design project led by Bakewell-White Yacht Design
Posted on 18 Nov 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy