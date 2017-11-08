Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

Olympic Champions to Sail Melbourne International

by New Tack Events today at 4:43 am
Tom Slingsby, Londo 2012 Photo on Edition
The world’s best sailors have arrived in Melbourne for this year’s Sail Melbourne International Regatta (29 November to 3 December 2017) with racing out of Royal Brighton Yacht Club starting tomorrow, Wednesday 29 November 2017.

Over 330 competitors from nine countries will compete in Melbourne with sailors coming from Australia, China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, USA, Bermuda, Sweden and Canada. The event also includes the inaugural Victorian Kite Foil State Championships (2-3 December 2017).

A stellar-line up of Olympic champions and medallists as well as Australia’s up and coming talent will race at Sail Melbourne International (SMI) with both the Australian Sailing Team as well as the Australian Sailing Youth Team competing in full-force.

Australian Sailing Team’s Rio 2016 Olympic Champion and 2017 World Championship silver medallist Tom Burton (Laser, one-person dinghy), 2017 Laser World Championship bronze medallist Matt Wearn, Olympic silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (470, two-person dinghy) as well as Olympic silver medallists Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (Nacra 17, mixed-gender multi-hull) will race on home waters in Melbourne as the team prepares for Tokyo 2020.

One of the most anticipated fleets of the event will be the Olympic Finn class with Swedish 2017 Finn World Champion Max Salminen spearheading a world-class line-up, including new Finn-addition and 2012 Olympic champion in the Laser and America’s cup sailor Tom Slingsby. In a first encounter at the local “Go for Gold” regatta at Blackrock over the weekend (25/26 November) Slingsby had a surprise win over Salminen with a rematch to take place at Sail Melbourne this week.

“I did “Go for Gold” last weekend and did really well in the light winds. Obviously, I had a bit of an advantage over the other guys there, as I’m ten kilos lighter than them. But it will look a bit different this week with pretty strong winds forecast for the week. I will have to hike as hard as I can and try to stay with these guys,” Tom Slingsby said.

“These guys” include Australian Sailing Team’s Jake Lilley and Melbourne local Oliver Tweddell as well as Australian Sailing Squad’s up and coming Finn Sailors Jock Calvert and Lewis Brake. Ed Wright from Great Britain, Kyle Martin from Canada and Rock Evans from Bermuda complete the international, high profile line-up in the Finn fleet.

“It’s an exciting turn out having the World #1 Max Salminen here and also Ed Wright, who has won world titles and is always right in the mix at top events. Jake Lilley is always right up there as well and knocking at the door. It’s exciting and I’m looking forward to it,” Slingsby said about the high-calibre fleet.

And explaining how his “Finn adventure started” Slingsby said: “I was looking for some training partners when I got back from the America’s Cup and all the Laser guys were in Japan. NB Sail Sport’s Rob McMillan invited me to come and train with them as he had a group of five guys going, he lend me a boat and equipment and that’s how it all started. We’ll see how it all goes. I will do Sail Melbourne and then make a decision after here.”

Sail Melbourne International is the inaugural leg of the new Asia-Pacific Circuit with a strong Asian representation to compete in Melbourne. China is bringing an Optimist dinghy Youth Team to Melbourne, while Japan is represented with three crews, including two men’s 470 crews with Daichi Takayam and Kimihiko Imamura and Doi Kazuto and Naoya Kimura, who are currently ranked in the World Sailing top ten and are training partners of Australian Olympic silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan. Teams from Hong Kong and Malaysia complete the international contingent.

SMI will also be the dress rehearsal event for the 2017 Australian Sailing Youth Team, who will be representing Australia at the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championship to take place in Sanya, China from 9 to 16 December 2017.

The top international sailors as well as the Australian Sailing Team and Australian Sailing Youth Team’s participation raises the competition bar among the Olympic classes and will give other competitors a rare opportunity to mix it up with world champions and Olympic medallists on the Port Phillip racetrack. Competing alongside their Olympic heroes offers an aspirational pathway for up and coming young sailors in the Invited, Junior and Youth classes at Sail Melbourne International.

“It’s really exciting to have so many international sailors coming to race on my home waters and I think it’s great to have the Invited classes competing alongside the Olympic classes. This gives the newer generation of sailors the opportunity to compete at the same time in the same event as their sailing heroes. This is critical for increased participation and to inspire the younger generation, so to have this happening in Australia, and Melbourne in particular is great to see. It's a great event for Victoria as well as for the Australian sailing community” Melbourne local and Australian Sailing Team athlete Oliver Tweddell said.

The Optimist class is the strongest fleet of the event with over 80 youth sailors entered across the open and intermediate fleets. Also other Invited classes have attracted strong entries with the Etchells (3/4 crew keelboat) included for the first time at SMI and America’s Cup legend John Bertrand contesting the event.

Racing is scheduled to kick-off on Wednesday, 29 November with the Olympic classes racing from Wednesday through to Saturday, 2nd December and the majority of the Invited classes to race from Thursday, 30 November through to 3rd December 2017.

The event is open to spectators and can be followed best from the pier at Royal Brighton Yacht Club (RBYC). Alternatively, viewing is available from the clubhouse upstairs, which is open to all guests during the regatta.

The Sail Melbourne Regatta is Australia’s premier Olympic and Invited Classes Regatta, held annually in the waters of Port Phillip and is a fixture on the international sailing calendar.

For more information see www.sailmelbourne.com.au
Sail World NZ Lone WolfMarina Exchange 660x82 Gill CompYachtspot J97E 660x82

Related Articles

Wild Oats double for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Followers of RSHYR might think they are seeing double when 628nm classic starts on Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day. Followers of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race might think they are seeing double when the 628 nautical mile classic starts on Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day.
Posted today at 4:21 am International Classes Regatta at Royal Freshwater Bay YC in Perth
It was a weekend of contrasts with the regular sea breeze building from a manageable 15 knots, to a gusty 20 - 25 knots The majority of the sailors are young development crews looking to gain big fleet racing experience but the regatta is also an opportunity for the older hands to enjoy racing. There are also several crews made up of parents sailing with their young offspring enjoying superb early summer fleet racing.
Posted on 27 Nov Triple crown on offer at Musto International Youth Match Racing
Featuring the current Youth Match Racing World Champion, six teams ranked inside the top 50 by World Sailing This highly competitive youth match racing regatta, which is now a well-established and internationally recognised event, will see more than half of this year’s competitors traveling from overseas. A record three teams will travel from the United States of America with other entrants from Japan, France, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden & Australia taking part.
Posted on 27 Nov Victorian State Sailing Centre opens in the heart of Melbourne
More than 100 people joined together last Wednesday night for the official opening of the Victorian State Sailing Centre More than 100 people joined together last Wednesday night for the official opening of the Victorian State Sailing Centre at Albert Park Lake. Overlooking the lake and with city skyline as a backdrop, the balmy evening allowed guests to stand on lawn and enjoy a display from members of Victorian Sailing Team, alongside members of public involved in The Boatshed’s twilight Discover Sailing program.
Posted on 27 Nov RORC Transatlantic Race – Day 3 – 370 miles of separation
German Ker 56 Varuna leads the charge towards the low pressure system which has attracted the fleet to this route After beating into big seas for most of the second day, CQS tacked south at around midnight last night. To reach the tradewinds, CQS need to cross a convergence zone, an area of scarce wind approximately 100 miles across.
Posted on 27 Nov Zhik appoints Chairman and announces new CEO
Zhik CEO, David Crow and Zhik’s Founding Director Brian Conolly have announced changes in the Zhik leadership structure Zhik CEO, David Crow (aka ‘Crowie’) and Zhik’s Founding Director Brian Conolly have announced the following changes in the Zhik leadership structure, which reflect the company’s rapid global growth and expansion. The Zhik Board has promoted Crowie to the role of Chairman. He will transition into his new role over the next 3 months as Zhik brings on board its new CEO, Piet Poelmann.
Posted on 27 Nov Spectacular video of Hugo Boss foiling out of Lisbon
Spectacular video of the IMOCA60 Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson) filmed off the coast of Portugal Spectacular video of the IMOCA60 Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson) filmed off the coast of Portugal and hitting a staggering 33.2 knots in rough seas. Thomson finished second in the last Vendee Globe,despite breaking his starboard DSS foil just after entering the Southern Ocean. One the way he set two sailing records. Hugo Boss is powered by Doyle Sails
Posted on 26 Nov RC44 Calero Marinas Cup – Second consecutive title for Team CEEREF
With no racing on the final day, John Bassadone's Peninsula Petroleum claimed this, the last event of the season. The wind occasionally built to 6-7 knots at around 135° but would then die swinging hard left to 80°. Despite looking for every available opportunity and moving the race course, at 1430 principal race officer Peter Reggio reluctantly announced there would be no racing for the day.
Posted on 26 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – And then there were two
The 56-year-old José Guilherme Caldas and the 32-year-old Leonardo Chicourel are one of the amateur duos in the race. The duo had to manage an early setback after Mussulo 40 Team Angola Cables, diverted to Camaret-sur-Mer in Brittany 36 hours after the start, and spent 24 hours fixing their electronic problems.
Posted on 26 Nov RORC Transatlantic Race – Day 2 – CQS head south
Ludde Ingvall's Maxi CQS leads the fleet on the water and having now raced over 200 miles and left Tenerife to port Jens Kellinghusen's German Ker 56 Varuna leads the charge, nine miles ahead of Eric de Turckheim's French Nivelt -Muratet 54 Teasing Machine. Of the Maxi yachts, Roman Guerra's Volvo 70 Monster Project is by far the most northerly yacht, whilst Jochen Bovenkamp's Marten 72 Aragon is going well, pulling ahead of Canadian Southern Wind 96 Sorceress, skippered by Daniel Stump.
Posted on 26 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy